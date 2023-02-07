Podcast: A memorable walk with Cerys Matthews in Kew Gardens
Talking Dylan Thomas and the power of nature with musician and broadcaster Cerys Matthews in London's Kew Gardens, in episode 5, season 15 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Cerys Matthews shares her love of nature, music and poetry on a wonderful walk in Kew Gardens with our own Margaret Bartlett. Cerys reveals her deep love from the words of Dylan Thomas and her own retelling of his great work, Under Milk Wood, for children.You can hear Cerys on BBC Radio 6 every Sunday from 10am. Catch up on previous episodes on BBC Sounds.
This is episode 5 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.
