Adidas Terrex Techrock GTX Pro Jacket review

The light, active fit of the super-trendy yet high-performing Terrex Techroch GTX will suit energetic walkers, climbers and skiers.

At 411g (men’s medium), it is one of the lightest jackets on test, so will appeal to those who like to move at pace through the countryside. But it is also one of the most waterproof, thanks to the Gore-Tex Pro fabric, which successfully balances durability and breathability with an excellent level of wet-weather protection.

Perhaps the most notable element of the jacket’s design is the hem. Short at the front to offer your legs ultimate freedom of movement, it then lengthens around your back and bum, providing protection from the rain. When you tighten the hem drawcords, the jacket cleverly pulls in around your bum, yet remains unrestricted at the front. This is a real perk if you’re pumping your legs up or down the side of a mountain.

The high collar is another protective feature. It zips up to just below eye-level; with the hood (helmet-compatible) up and tightened, this means you have the option to (almost) completely enclose yourself within the jacket, keeping the wind and rain out and warmth in. The cuffs are easily adjustable, too.

The Terrex Techroch GTX is really breathable and has huge underarm vents to provide further options for temperature control. The fabric itself feels soft on the inside and outside – though does sounds a bit crinkly – and is comfortable against your skin. The lightness of the jacket means it has a small pack-down size, which is great for when it is not in use. It is minimal enough to function as a summer jacket for when rain suddenly strikes.

The two hand pockets are large – though it is a bit of a squeeze getting an OS Map in. They are well-placed for keeping hands warm but sit in line with your rucksack hip-belt, should you be wearing one. A third, smaller chest pocket is a good place to store a compass or snacks.

An added quirk and a bit of urban style comes with the reflective Adidas stripes over the hood, and some flashy colours – namely acid yellow and active gold.

One gripe would be that the zips are all quite sniff and clunky, making them a little difficult to operate when hands are cold. It is also worth noting that the active fit means the jacket is quite close-fitting, particularly under the arms.

Terrex Techrock GTX Pro Jacket specifications

Weight : 410g (men’s medium)

: 410g (men’s medium) Material : 100% nylon plain weave

: 100% nylon plain weave Maker’s waterproof rating : GORE-TEX PRO jacket, 28,000mm

: GORE-TEX PRO jacket, 28,000mm Breathability/vents : Large underarm vents

: Large underarm vents Hood : fully adjustable, helmet-compatible hood with subtle wired peak

: fully adjustable, helmet-compatible hood with subtle wired peak Pockets: Front zip pockets and external chest pocket

The women’s version of the Terrex Techroch GTX has all the same features as the men’s version, though colour choices, fit and weight do differ.

