Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof jacket tested and reviewed

Patagonia's Granite Crest waterproof jacket looks like a good option for the eco-conscious, but how does it perform on the trail when the heavens open? Pat Kinsella finds out

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Green and red waterproof jackets

Published:

Our review

A good-looking, high-performing waterproof jacket, which packs away into one of its own pockets and is made from rescued fishing nets
Pros: Made from recycled fishing nets
Good hood
Cons: Underarm vents are small

Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof jacket, rrp £260

As is mostly the case with Patagonia products, the environmental and ethical creds of this garment are impeccable. The Granite Crest is a top-quality three-layer jacket made with material spun from recycled fishing nets rescued from the ocean.

The waterproof and breathable outer barrier (no lab-test stats are available on the HH or breathability levels, but it performed well on test) features a PFC-free DWR finish, and inside there’s a comfortable slick jersey backer.

The jacket has underarm pit vents, although these are quite small and don’t dump excess heat as quickly as other coats when you’re working hard on the hills. The side pockets are fine for warming hands (and they’re positioned to be above the waist belt of a backpack) and stashing incidentals, but not big enough for a map or anything else sizeable. A chest pocket on the left breast is surprising big, though, with the pouch extending right up to the shoulder – this enables you to stuff the whole jacket into it, which makes it easy to pop tidily into a backpack when you’re not wearing it. This chest pocket also has a waterproof zip.

The Granite Crest features a good quality hood with a peak and three adjustable points, plus Velcro cuffs and a hem that can be cinched in tight. Review: Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

  • RRP: £260
  • Weight: 400g
  • Fabric: H2No Performance Standard NetPlus (100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop)
  • Vents: Under the arms
  • Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points
  • Pockets: Two hand pockets and one external chest pocket

Also consider: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell Jacket, rrp €549.95

This superb jacket is light and soft but tough enough for rugged hill walking adventures. Like the Granite Crest, it will appeal to the ecologically aware, being made without harmful PFC chemicals, and in part made from recycled yarns.

Designed to be compatible with a backpack-harness, there are no hip pockets, but two very large chest pockets more than suffice. The hood fits very well, and waterproofing is highly effective, though like other rain jackets needs regular reproofing. Review: Joe Pontin

Read our detailed review.

Authors

Black and white image of Pat Kinsella

Pat Kinsella

Outdoor writer and gear reviewer

Author of numerous books about the outdoors, including: 100 Great Pub Walks (National Trust)

