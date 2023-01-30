Superbly comfortable, grippy, waterproof and well designed – very pleasant to walk in, whether on short strolls or epic hill hikes

Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex boot, rrp £160

First impressions

Like Adidas, French firm Hoka One One started life making sports shoes, and when they moved into the hiking market, their footwear retained a sporty aesthetic, with bold patterns and garish colours. Nowadays they offer boots in more muted styles, including the Anacapa boot, which is not only handsomely styled, but highly functional too, making this by some way my favourite boot in this round of testing.

The appearance of most Hoka shoes is dominated by the thick, wedge-shaped outsole, which is especially obvious when seen from the side. The Anacapa is no exception. Internally, this mostly comprises Hoka’s trademark well-cushioned foam midsole, designed originally to provide a soft footfall to trail-runners pelting downhill at speed (see more under ‘feel’, below), but later adapted for Hoka’s first walking shoes.

There is no rand running around the boot, but the rubber toe cap provides protection against toe stubs. The uppers are stiffened with Nubuck leather in the ankle and midfoot to provide a pleasant sense of security – but without feeling at all bulky.

Are they waterproof?

A PFC-free repellent helps prevent water from seeping into to the uppers, and below them a highly waterproof Gore-Tex membrane should keep your feet dry even in sopping conditions.

Do they grip well?

The durable Vibram Megagrip outsole has chunky 5mm lugs and gripped effectively in all conditions, including slimy mud.

Will they fit me?

The Anacapa is of regular width and will suit feet of normal to slim volume. It tends to run true to size.

The excellent lacing system (below) includes a ‘locking’ hook at the base of the collar, allowing you to lace precisely for a good fit.

How do they feel?

Slipping my foot into the boot, my first impression was of instant comfort, light weight, security, support and stability. Dimensions are roughly the same as the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 (see below) – but they feel significantly less bulky. The lacing system secures your feet more firmly, aided by those substantial uppers.

Underfoot cushioning is excellent but not over the top: the midsole feels fairly firm. This helps you feel some connection with the trail – giving the Anaconda a much more ‘sporty’ feel than the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.

And on the move? The holy grail is boots that make a smooth fluid motion as your gait transitions through its stages. Happily, once in motion the Anacapa performs very well indeed. The Late Stage Meta Rocker sole is shaped to move smoothly through each step, by curving upward at the toe and heel. This takes pressure off the midfoot – something that may help if you suffer from plantar fasciitis or ankle arthritis. Hoka has even extended the outsole from the heel slightly to soften the impact of each footfall.

Speaking of ankles: the Anacapa provides some very good support here too, perhaps unsurprisingly as one of the taller mid-height boots tested by countryfile.com.

Will suit…

Comfortable, fluent in motion, waterproof, grippy and light, the Anacapa is a superb boot that will suit all manner of walkers, from strollers hill-walks.

Review: Joe Pontin

Facts at a glance…

RRP: £160

£160 Uppers: Partially recycled polyester fabric; waterproof nubuck leather

Partially recycled polyester fabric; waterproof nubuck leather Outsole: Vibram Megagrip rubber with 5mm lug

Vibram Megagrip rubber with 5mm lug Midsole: Compression moulded EVA

Compression moulded EVA Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fitting: Regular

Regular Weight: 453g

Ready to buy?

