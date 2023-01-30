Scarpa Mescalito TRK GTX boot tested and reviewed

They are expensive, but these lightweight boots offer stout protection – and comfort – to help you tackle long hikes, especially in tough, wet conditions

Scarpa Mescalito TRK GTX boot, rrp £235

Advertisement

Buy now for women from Ellis Brigham (£250)

A lightweight mountain boot that can cope with anything that is thrown at it is a tough ask. But the TRK GTX, the latest incarnation of Scarpa’s much-vaunted Mescalito range, is a thoroughbred.

The Mescalito TRK is based on the Mescalito Mid GTX – but with a higher collar for extra ankle support, and a different outsole (see ‘are they grippy?’, below). It’s designed for longer walks, carrying heavy packs.

First impressions

The highly visible branding and (in the men’s version) mustard striping just above the heel is a stark contrast to the dark-grey suede upper and might be off-putting to some.

A rubber rand that extends around the toe to the middle of the foot and a Vibram outsole give solid protection to all the vulnerable areas of the foot.

Are they waterproof?

I walked 10 miles in the rain through swollen streams and boggy fields of South Wales’ Black Mountains to test the waterproofing. The suede upper and Gore-Tex waterproof lining held up brilliantly: my feet remained warm, comfortable and dry despite prolonged soaking.

Do they grip well?

The TRK differs from its sister the Mescalito Mid partly in the outsole – Vibram’s new XS Trek Evo compound. This is designed to provide the extra grip and comfort needed for longer walks and trekking with a heavy pack. The outsoles are quite stiff and I found grip sufficiently reassuring in most slippery conditions on the flat and downhill. I did struggle going uphill through greasy, sheep-churned mud when the toe didn’t grip as much as I would have liked and it needed a ‘full-foot-on-the-ground’ approach to make good progress.

Will they fit me?

One stand-out feature inherited from the original approach shoe is the lacing system, which extends almost to the toe, meaning you can tweak the fit to get it as snug as possible.

I have quite narrow feet and these – a regular fit – fitted me snugly with wool walking socks, especially after adjusting the lacing. The tongue and collar are padded and close-fitting without feeling tight.

The heel fitted snugly and the little movement I experienced early on in my first walk was easily corrected by adjusting the tongue, collar and lacing.

How do they feel?

The padded collar – higher than its forerunner the Mescalito Mid, but still in the ‘mid’ height category – offers respectable ankle support. The stiff outsole and general solidity of the boot meant, naturally, I didn’t sense a close connection to the terrain. But the comfort and light feel made long yomps in tricky conditions easy and pleasurable with no sense of ‘heavy feet’ at the end of the walk.

Will suit…

Anyone looking for a super-comfortable boot to propel them happily along hill walks with scrambles, water, mud and steep climbs and descents. Review: Fergus Collins

Facts at a glance…

Uppers: Suede

Suede Outsole: Vibram XS Trek Evo

Vibram XS Trek Evo Midsole: EVA foam

EVA foam Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fitting: Regular

Regular Weight: 600g per boot (UK size 8)

Ready to buy?

Buy now for women from Ellis Brigham (£250)

Also consider: Helly Hansen Traverse boot, rrp £160

This mid-height boot is tough enough from some gnarly walking on rocky surfaces. It’s also waterproof enough to cope superbly with wet weather and sopping wet ground. Stable, grippy and lightweight, it’s comfortable straight from the box. Review: Joe Pontin

• Read our full length review

Still undecided?

Then check out our round-up of hiking boots, all tested and rated by trusted reviewers.

Advertisement

Meet the reviewer

Fergus Collins is editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine and lives in the Brecon Beacons where he tested these boots on numerous challenging winter walks.