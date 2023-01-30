Haglöfs L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket Men

Haglöfs L.I.M ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket, rrp £560

Buy now for women from sportsshoes.com (£559.99)

Designed for long-distance hiking in the very harshest of Nordic conditions, this is a top-end, high-performance garment.

Two kinds of Gore-Tex have been employed in the construction: Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch, which combine to offer total protection from rain (snow, sleet, hail) and wind, but permit enough movement for you to keep hiking, climbing, skiing or whatever else you are up to, completely uninhibited.

The back is extra-long, to ensure you stay covered when wearing a pack, and the sizing is generous, to allow space for a good midlayer. There are also reinforced panels across the shoulders and back to protect the coat from abrasion from a pack.

The excellent hood has a stiff peak to keep water off your face while still facilitating good visibility, and there are three points of adjustment to ensure your face is covered. The soft fleecy chin protection on the collar is the best on test.

Two huge pit vents, one beneath each arm, run almost the full length of the jacket; there are double zips on these, and they can be opened up to quickly jettison excess heat while you’re ascending, or used to access hand pockets in a midlayer worn beneath. (Just be careful not to confuse these vents for actual pockets.)

On the chest there are two zipped pockets, which are quite large, albeit not big enough for a map. Other features include reflective logos for safety around vehicles.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £560

£560 Weight: 480g

480g Fabric: Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch

Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch Vents: Two extra long underarm vents

Two extra long underarm vents Hood: Peaked with three points of adjustment

Peaked with three points of adjustment Pockets: Two chest pockets

Also consider: Paramo Alta III jacket, rrp £310

When you are facing a day out in the elements and want something extremely waterproof and windproof to protect you, the Alta III for men and women is an excellent option. Paramo’s Nikwax Analogy waterproofing system is one of the most effective on the market; the integrated layers including microfleece, which is great on chilly days, but can be a bit warm for hiking in hot weather. The men’s Alta III is cut lower than usual, and the women’s even lower, for extra protection. And the hood is superb – close fitting and with a good wired peak.

