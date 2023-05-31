Osprey Hikelite 28L backpack

A lightweight but impressively roomy unisex backpack, perfect for all weather hiking with a range of ergonomic features.

RRP £120 – or try our deal finder for a good price…

Advertisement

Like Lowe Alpine, Osprey is another brand that’s built an impressive reputation for the quality of its packs over the years.

On test here is the brand’s unisex Hikelite 28, which is designed to be a ‘lightweight hiking backpack’. That tag certainly feels accurate when holding this pack in your hands, with its 990g weight coming as a bit of a surprise given the large list of features and comprehensive back harness.

The other thing I didn’t expect is for its main compartment to feel so cavernous. Osprey says this is a 28L pack, but when loading it up it certainly feels larger.

In fact, it easily swallowed my entire winter kit list including bothy bag and extra layers, so I have no doubt that it’ll offer enough space for any day hike you plan.

It’s easy to pack, too, with the zip opening stretching halfway down each side of the bag. Beyond that, you have additional storage in the form of a stash pouch on the front of the pack, plus a decent-sized zip pocket at the top.

There are also two very large elastic pockets on the side of the bag, both of which will easily take two water bottles each. What’s more, they’re secure, too, and I had no issues with kit falling out of them when bending down.

With a bit of contortion, I found I was also able to grab a bottle out of these pockets while on the move.

Once fully loaded and on my back, I found the Hikelite 28 to be extremely comfortable, with the trampoline-style harness again proving a great asset, especially when it comes to ventilation.

This is a unisex pack and, while you’re not able to slide the shoulder system up and down like you can with the Lowe Alpine AirZone Trek, there are two different sizes you can choose from when buying.

For this 6ft 1in tester, the M/L size fit perfectly, enabling the comfortable hip belt to take the weight in exactly the right place.

There are two handy pockets on the hip belt (one zipped, one elasticated), while other great features include a quality rain cover, a whistle built into the sternum strap and the provision for a hydration reservoir.

You’ll also find attachment points for walking poles, but there’s no dedicated space for an ice axe (though I did manage to stash it securely using a side pocket and compression strap).

One thing that is worth noting is that this pack feels quite wide when loaded up with water bottles, but that shouldn’t be an issue unless you’re scrambling through narrow gaps or passages.

The use of 100% recycled nylon is also great to see.

Verdict: Osprey produces another winner thanks to the well-designed back system, great features and impressive organisation.

Facts at a glance: Osprey Hikelite 28 backpack Volume : 28L

: 28L Rain cover : Yes

: Yes Hydration bladder compatible : Yes

: Yes Hiking pole attachments : Yes

: Yes Whistle : Yes, on sternum strap

: Yes, on sternum strap Ice axe compatible : No dedicated storage

: No dedicated storage Weight: 990g (size M/L)

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Lowe Alpine AirZone Trek 28L

5.0 out of 5 star rating

A fantastic versatile pack with plenty of extra features for comfort and organisation, this model is definitely worth considering for all-weather hiking. For more details, read our full review of the Lowe Alpine AirZone Trek 28L backpack.

Advertisement

Looking for more options? Check out our roundup of the best hiking backpacks to buy in 2023.