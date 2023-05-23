Best 2-person tents
You want a reliable 2-person tent for outdoor adventures in summer and beyond – but which one is best for you? Seasoned camper and outdoors instructor Fi Darby helps out by testing nine of the best for BBC Countryfile Magazine - and here are her verdicts
For many of us life under canvas is more fun shared with someone else. If you’re looking for opportunities to explore the countryside freely on foot or by bicycle or prefer a quick pitch to a palace-on-poles, a 2-person tent can give you the freedom you’re looking for at a price that won’t put you off your camping career before it even gets going. Small enough to store at home, easy to carry when you’re on the move and just as suitable for one as two, 2-person tents come in many shapes and sizes and to suit a variety of budgets.
If you are camping solo, using a 2-person tent can give you some valuable extra space. Solo tents can be really cramped and in particular may lack head hight. Some of the tents listed below are a tight fit for for two, but relatively spacious if there's only one body and one backpack to accommodate.
What to look for in a 2-person tent
If you are carrying your tent, the lighter and more compact the better. Ideally I would not to carry a tent heavier than 2.5kg for long distances, but of course you can always split the weight with your camping partner. And if you won't be walking far, a tent up weighing 4kg to 5kg may be bearable, depending on your own strength.
For walkers and cyclists, bulk matters. A compact tent will fit more easily in your backpack or panniers.
A decent porch provides somewhere to shelter your backpack at night, and a space to cook in if it's raining.
Two doors are a huge asset in 2-person tents. they spare both campers the indignity of clambering over each other to make an exit. Plus, if you have two doors, you'll probably get two porches - double the space in which to stow backpacks and/or footwear and camping cooking equipment.,
A reliably weatherproof tent gives you a great feeling of security when a storm rolls in. Good waterproof ratings for both the flysheet (the outer fabric) and the groundsheet are important. A rigid structure also helps in high winds. But if you are a fair weather camper who like going on overnight trips in fine conditions, you probably don't need to pay a premium price for a fully weatherproof tent. Just keep an eye on that weather forecast before you go.
How we tested
Reviewer Fi Darby camped out in the Devon rain this spring. An experienced camper and outdoor instructor, Fi has spent thousands of nights under canvas, all year round.
Low-priced and lightweight
The first three tents in our review weigh very little and pack up really small, making them an appealing option for hikers or cyclists, and all are widely available for between £100 and £250.
Vango Nevis 200 tent
RRP £155
Pros: Lower price, two-door entry, some head height
Cons: Small living accommodation, minimal gear storage options, not freestanding
- Weight: 2.02 kg
- Packed size: 46 cm x 15 cm
- Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 3000 mm, groundsheet HH 6000 mm
This backpacking tent only has one porch and could prove too small for two adults and their gear, but a weatherproof option for beginners on a budget, single-night packers or festival-goers.
A tunnel tent, the Nevis 200 is lightweight for its low price point. It lacks the vertical sides and inside comfort of higher-volume (and higher price) tents like the MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2 and the Big Agnes Copper Spur. But it has a better level of waterproofing than some lighter tents. The flysheet was loose in places despite careful tweaking to the pitch, but it still feels sturdy enough to withstand moderate winds. Inside, Vango suggests head-to-toe sleeping, the lack of headroom at one end could make this uncomfortable.
Still, The Vango Nevis 200 provides an affordable opportunity to get your backpacking or bikepacking career off to a start – just don’t expect a high level of quality. Read our full-length review of the Vango Nevis 200 for more details.
Robens Starlight 2 tent
Best value on test
RRP £280
Pros: Sturdy, rigid and waterproof; Good height for size; Competitive price for a high quality tent
Cons: Small for two people; single door; small porch
- Weight: 2.5 kg
- Packed size: 43 cm x 16 cm
- Waterproofing: flysheet HH 5000 mm, groundsheet 10,000 mm
This sturdy wedge-shaped tent is heavier than some and small for two people, but it is well-made and weatherproof – and priced competitively, being widely available for just over £200.
The Starlight 2 is a wedge-shaped tunnel tent with a single central pole and four fixed shorter footbox poles. It has the waterproofing and fabric strength for wetter summer and autumn days and, for occasional cold-season trips, could see you into the winter months.
With just one door and a smaller-sized porch, this tent doesn’t allow room for much gear, and the sleeping compartment could be a squeeze for two.
Far more weather resistant than either of the two low-budget, lightweight tents we tested – the Vango Nevis 200 and the Alpkit Aeronaut 2 – some might find it too bulky for bike-packing but it would be a good option for backpacking, if you didn’t mind carrying a bigger rucksack. Read our full length review of the Robens Starlight 2 for more details.
Alpkit Aeronaut 2 tent
RRP £249.99
Pros: Lightweight; flexible packing
Cons: Restricted headroom; looser fit flysheet; low entry and exit; single door and porch; Lack of rigidity
- Weight: 1.5 kg
- Packed size: 32 cm x 15 cm
- Waterproofing: HH 3000 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm)
This budget-friendly 2-person tunnel tent has an inflatable main pole, making pitching quick and easy – in theory. Small and light to pack, it's designed for backpackers and bike-packers. But with a compact interior it's better to think of this as a minimalist shelter rather than a living space.
This single hoop tunnel tenths an inflatable arched main pole and two short aluminium footbox poles. Using a bicycle pump to inflate the pole, we struggled to pitch the tent neatly and found that rigidity was probably not a match for strong-ish winds.
The flysheet has a single door with a small porch for footwear and cooking gear; you'll have to store large backpacks outside.
It's not perfect, but this tent is light, easy to carry and will give you overnight shelter when you need it if you’re looking for your first bikepacking or backpacking tent, the Aeronaut 2 could be a good place to start. More details in our full-length review of the Alpkit Aeronaut 2 tent.
High quality tents for lightweight camping
Prepared to pay a bit more for excellent design, weatherproofing and more liveable space? then check out the next three tents, from Big Agnes, MSR and Heimplanet...
Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Bikepack tent
Best on test for backpacking and bikepacking
RRP £619.95
Pros: Lightweight and compact; good headroom; fantastic storage; compact when packed
Cons: Lower waterproofing level; mesh inner may reduce warmth; lighter fabrics may prove less durable
- Weight: 1.58 kg
- Packed size: 32 cm x 14 cm (separate pole bag 32 cm x 6 cm)
- Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 1200 mm (groundsheet HH 1200 mm)
For its weight and pack size, this hub-pole enhanced-dome tent delivers impressive living space; proving ultra-light isn't always ultra-squashed.
Designed for bike-packing but also perfectly suited to backpacking, this is an ultra-light dome tent for people who don’t want to compromise on space and comfort but need reduced pack size and weight for longer-distance or multi-day trips.
Less waterproof than some but with an impressive inside space, it has two easy-exit side doors, each with its own roomy porch, and requires a crouch rather than a crawl to enter its spacious interior.
The lightweight flysheet is less waterproof than many heavier tents, and may be compromised in persistent, gusty weather. However, the recommended optional footprint offers additional protection as well as floors for the porches.
If you want to read more, then check our detailed review of the Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 tent.
MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-Person Backpacking Tent
RRP £569.95
Pros: Lightweight; small pack size; two porches; hub pole design
Cons: No porch floor; could have more storage features; longer pole sections may not suit bike-packers
- Weight: 1.72 kg
- Packed size: 46 cm x 15 cm
- Waterproofing: flysheet HH 1,200 mm, groundsheet 3,000 mm
US firm MSR is one of the leaders in the lightweight tent market, and the Hubba Hubba one of its best known tents. This sturdy, ultra-light 2-person backpacking tent has good living space.
With good head height over a wide area and inner doors and porches on either side, the MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-person delivers adequate space for two adults and their gear in a tent that will pack light and small as well as stand up to most weathers.
Close in price to the Big Agnes Copper Spur, this tent delivers a similar amount of living space for a slightly higher weight and pack size. Both tents offer the same level of flysheet waterproofing but the Hubba Hubba has a more waterproof floor.
It's costly, but a perennially popular design that delivers a lot of living space for the very low weight. If you are trekking far you might think it worth the investment. For more information, check out our full-length review of the MSR Hubba Hubba NX2.
Heimplanet Fistral, Classic 2-Person tent
RRP £599
Pros: Guaranteed conversation starter; plenty of headroom; two inflation chambers for emergency repairs
Cons: Pump not included with tent; mesh inner so less warm; bulky for backpackers
- Weight: 2.9 kg
- Packed size: 38 cm x 20 cm
- Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 5000 mm (groundsheet HH 5000 mm)
Quirky but comfortable; this free-standing, two-entrance dome tent has swapped its poles for a sophisticated inflatable airframe.
This is a one to two-person, freestanding dome tent is great for car-camping weekends. While fairly lightweight at under 3kg, backpackers will find it quite bulky.
In wind, those sturdy inflatable chambers will bend rather than break. The internal layoutt is very similar to the Big Agnes Copper Spur Bikepack and the MSR Hubba Hubba MX 2, with two generous entry points, each with its own porch space. With a wider mesh inner, it may not feel as warm as the Hubba Hubba but it has a higher waterproof rating.
The double action mini pump (not included) is efficient and reasonably compact. With no poles to fold, the Heimplanet Fistral is particularly quick to strike.
Interested? Read more in our detailed review of the Heimplanet Fistral 1-2 person tent.
Seriously spacious
Our final three tents are for serious campers who want loads of living space in a lightweight package – but be ready for some premium prices
MSR Tindheim 2-Person Backpacking Tunnel Tent
RRP £450
Pros: Generous living space; large porch; footprint included
Cons: Not the lightest backpacking tent; pole sleeve design; less sturdy in the wind
- Weight: 3.2 kg
- Packed size: 56 cm x 20 cm
- Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 1,500 mm, groundsheet 3,000 mm
This generously proportioned tent offers impressive living space with a fully floored porch. It's weatherproof, too – though there are much lighter tents in this test.
The two-hoop longer tunnel design and generous floored porch of this tent gives it a superior level of space over other backpacking tents. There's plenty of room in the porch to deal with wet gear, dogs and even children, and the inner tent offers a generous sleeping space for two adults.
Longer tunnel tents aren’t as stable as dome or geodesic tents in the wind so you might not choose to pitch this one in stormy weather.
Despite having a lower price point than the Big Agnes Copper Spur and the Heimplanet Fistral Classic, this tent is more spacious – but the Copper Spur is much lighter. It's not as sturdy but it is a touch lighter and a lot cheaper than the Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi (scroll down), which has similar inner space but no porch.
Great for car camping or short distance backpacking.
Hilleberg Anjan 2 GT tent
RRP £975
Pros: Impressive porch size; great weight to size ratio; durable; high quality materials
Cons: Three poles to insert; no porch floor; high price
- Weight: 2.1 kg
- Packed size: 45 cm x 22 cm
- Waterproofing: flysheet HH 5,000 mm, groundsheet 15,000 mm
This is a lightweight tent that has gone all out for durability – but with its large, easy access porch, delivers big on accommodation size.
Swedish tent maker Hilleberg's 3-season, 2-person backpacking tent comes at a price – but its high-end materials and close attention to durability make it a reliable and flexible choice.
The Anjan 2 GT is an enhanced-tunnel tent a whole kilogram lighter than the similarly proportioned MSR Tindheim (scroll up).
With an impressive waterproofing stats for flysheet and groundsheet this tent has some of the best storm credentials we’ve seen for a such a light weight.
To complement its roomy porch, this tent has a generous inner with plenty of width for two sleepers and enough length for all but the tallest of adults.
Use for backpacking and cycle touring with panniers in summer and warmer autumn conditions. This tent would also be great for longer trips or bad weather because it gives you so much liveable space.
Interested? for more details read our full-length review of the Hilleberg Anjan GT tent.
Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi
RRP £1,210
Pros: Sturdy and weatherproof; plenty of living space; suitable for winter conditions
Cons: Beyond many budgets; not as lightweight as some; no porch protection as standard (but available as an extra)
- Weight: 3.4 kg
- Packed size: 45 cm x 22 cm
- Waterproofing: data not given
With fantastic attention to detail, this higher price backpacking tipi is big enough to live in and packs a punch in poor weather.
Its maker, Swedish firm Tentipi, specialises in extremely weatherproof tents, including large shelters for expeditions. This high-quality 2-person backpacking tipi offers plenty of living and sleeping space. Not as light as some but not too heavy or bulky to carry shorter distances, the Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi has the durability and features to offer all-weather camping.
This tent has been designed for stability in the windiest of weather. The thick central pole stands straight and doesn’t have to take the strain a bowed pole does.
The silicon-coated outer fabric is waterproof. The groundsheet is reassuringly thick. The steep slope of the tent will encourage rain or condensation to run directly to the ground and the ventilation is excellent. Designed for all-season use, this tent has a snow flap, which can be pegged tight to the ground but also rolled up to increase airflow on warmer nights.
This tent doesn’t have a porch – bespoke tarps are sold separately. But once you’re inside you won’t want to leave. There’s plenty of room for two people and a dog to sleep. You’ll be sharing your sleeping quarters with potentially wet rucksacks but there’s plenty of space.
It's expensive, but very durable and well-made. Worth investing in if you camp regularly, especially in bad weather. Use all year round for car camping or multi day hikes if you don't mind carrying a larger rucksack. For more information, read our full-length review of the Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi tent.
Authors
Fi is an outdoor instructor and writer. She teaches navigation and expedition skills, and specialises in route finding and location story telling.
