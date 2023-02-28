Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot

Lacks grip in wet conditions Some walkers will, like me, find them unsuitable for hiking with a heavy backpack

Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boots

RRP £190

British shoemaker Vivobarefoot believes that footwear should “let your feet do their thing”. With this thought in mind, its shoes are made to harness all the benefits of walking barefoot – flexibility, stability and, ultimately, an improved posture – with all the usual protection that a boot brings. Its lightweight hiking boot, the Tracker FG, is a prime example of this, blending attractive style with extreme comfort and an overwhelming feeling of freedom.

First impressions

The high-quality leather uppers are good-looking. But if you are new to barefoot-style shoes, what strikes you straightaway is that unlike most boots, the Tracker FG has a thin and completely flat, puncture-resistant sole.

Are they waterproof?

The leather uppers repel water well, and beneath them a waterproof membrane does a pretty good job of keeping your feet dry.

Are they grippy?

The multi-directional lugs are designed for firm ground. I found them to lack a bit of grip on particularly wet and muddy paths.

How do they feel?

If you haven’t worn Vivobarefoot shoes before, the lack of drop from heel to toe will take a few minutes to get used to – but this slight unease soon turns to an overall sense of liberation. It’s as though your feet are feeling their way across the ground, rather than treading on it.

Fan-shaped with lots of room in the toe box, your toes are able to spread out, which in turn improves stability and helps strengthen muscles in the foot. They are extremely light (476.2g per boot) and breathable, which allows you to move quickly through hills, forests and mountains, and their flexibility means you can even run in them. (Note: the sensory perception provided by the thin sole aids this quick movement but may prove an issue if carrying a heavy pack over long distances.)

The outsole is firm, and the high quality leather upper, mid-cut ankle and high lacing deliver a good level of support on uneven trails.

Will suit…

Durable and lightweight boots ideal for dry-weather and summer walks. DG

Facts at a glance: Uppers: Leather

Leather Outsole: Firm Ground sticky rubber with 3mm lugs

Firm Ground sticky rubber with 3mm lugs Waterproofing: Hydroguard waterproof and breathable membrane

Hydroguard waterproof and breathable membrane Fit: Regular to wide

Regular to wide Weight: 952.4g (pair)

952.4g (pair) Eco: Vivobarefoot says it aims to use 90% sustainable material across the brand this year. The Tracker FG is made with a recycled PET lining and a recycled membrane.

Also consider:

Vivobarefoot Forest ESC boot

RRP £220

For a grippier and sturdier alternative to the Tracker FG, check out the Forest ESC boot. It has similarly high quality leather uppers, but a much chunkier outsole, with big 7mmm lugs for traction on wet ground. Yes it still retains ‘trail feel’. Read more in our detailed review.

