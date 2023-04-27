With so many different dog bowls out there, it can be overwhelming when it comes to buying a new one. To save you time and effort, we’ve scoured the internet to find the very best dog bowls to suit different dog breeds, feeding requirements and personal tastes.

You’ll find everything from elevated bowls to slow-feeding designs and even personalised ceramic options below. Alternatively, jump ahead to one of our choices if you know what you’re after.

Best dog bowls to buy this year

Raised Dog Bowls for Cats and Dogs

Best raised dog bowl

Elevated dog bowls are designed to help pets avoid health issues like bloating and neck strain by making sure they have good posture while they eat. This raised dog bowl set comes in four different heights, so you can choose the right one for your dog according to their age and breed.

The stand itself is made from bamboo, and while you can put the stainless steel dog bowls in the dishwasher, you’ll need to wipe the wooden section by hand.

The final finishing touch is the anti-slip feet, which should stop the stand moving as your dog eats.

Paw Print Pet Bowl

Best neutral dog bowl

You can’t go wrong with this stylish neutral dog bowl from Garden Trading. Like lots of the retailer’s home accessories, this one has a minimal, white-toned aesthetic to suit any home decor.

It’s also a practical choice, as it’s dishwasher friendly and it’s made of stoneware, so dogs will have a hard time toppling it over.

Get this bowl in ‘small’ (14cm across) or ‘large’ (19.5cm across) to suit your dog.

We also love Garden Trading’s Kemerton Pet Bowl with terracotta sides.

Companion Non-Slip Dog Bowl

Best stainless steel dog bowl

Smart and easy to clean, a stainless steel dog bowl is a great choice. It’s also lightweight, so handy for travelling - and this one has the added bonus of a non-slip base to stop dogs flipping it over.

Choose between four sizes, or grab a couple if you need a water bowl too.

Emma Bridgewater Personalised Pet Bowls

Best personalised dog bowl

Emma Bridgewater Personalised Pet Bowls

Best personalised dog bowl

from Emma Bridgewater (£35.00) Buy paw print bowl from Emma Bridgewater (£35.00)

For a personalised touch, you can’t go wrong with an Emma Bridgewater bowl. The British brand has several personalisable dog bowl designs to choose from, including these ones with charming star and paw print patterns.

All of Emma Bridgewater’s pet bowls are made from English earthenware and decorated by hand. They’re also dishwasher friendly - although it's recommended you use liquid detergent and a low-temperature cycle.

Oliver Bonas Paw Print Ceramic Dog Bowls

Best ceramic dog bowl

We love these unique pet bowls from Oliver Bonas. Choose between the small pink and amber bowl, the medium-sized pink and blue design and the large green version.

They’re not dishwasher friendly, but they are made from high-quality stoneware so they should last for years in your home. Add the matching yellow, blue or green treat jars to your basket for storing pet food.

Oliver Bonas also sells a beautiful set of two raised dog bowls in gold-toned stainless steel with a mango wood stand, which could be worth considering if you’re after an elevated design.

Enviropaws Bamboo Slow Feeder Dog Bowl

Best dog bowl for fast eaters

If your dog tends to guzzle their food, you can help encourage slow eating with a bowl like this one. It has raised sections inside, designed to reduce cases of bloating, choking and vomiting with both wet and dry food.

While this looks like a plastic bowl, it’s actually made from eco-friendly bamboo and corn starch with a grippy rubber base. It’s also food-safe and BPA-free, so it’s a great sustainable alternative to other versions you can get online. Plus, it’s dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning.

Denby Heritage Pet Bowl

Best premium dog bowl

Buy now from Denby (£25.00)

We all love Denby for its classic ceramics and porcelain - but did you know the iconic brand also makes pet food bowls? They’re handcrafted from Derbyshire clay, so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality product.

The design includes a wide base to stop pets flipping the bowl, and it comes in various colours and sizes, including pink, blue and green.

The best bit? Unlike many of the best dog bowls you can buy, these are safe in the dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer, so they’re a versatile choice.

Scruffs Set of 2 Long-Eared Dog Bowls

Best dog bowl for long-eared breeds

If you’ve got a long-eared dog like a spaniel or hound, a special bowl like this should stop their ears dipping in their food.

These bowls from Scruffs are made from chip-resistant stoneware and - unlike similar options - you can put them in the microwave and dishwasher.

Get them in cream or light or dark grey, or buy a mixed pair.

Scruffs has also released a set of two smart Scandi-inspired pet bowls, made with a matt cream glaze and potters clay base - ideal if you’re after a stylish modern design.

What to look for when buying a dog bowl

Here are some of the key factors to consider when buying a new bowl for your dog or puppy.

Material

The two most common dog bowl materials are ceramic and stainless steel, but you can get inexpensive plastic ones, as well as flexible silicone versions and eco-friendly alternatives made from materials like bamboo. Here’s everything you need to know:

Stainless steel - easy to clean, won’t smash if dropped, some come with non-slip bases

- easy to clean, won’t smash if dropped, some come with non-slip bases Ceramic - classic look, dishwasher safe, can chip and crack

- classic look, dishwasher safe, can chip and crack Plastic - lightweight, cheap, unsustainable, scratches can hold dangerous bacteria, look for BPA-free bowls for safety

- lightweight, cheap, unsustainable, scratches can hold dangerous bacteria, look for BPA-free bowls for safety Silicone - flexible and/or collapsible, useful for travelling

- flexible and/or collapsible, useful for travelling Bamboo - eco-friendly, lightweight, rarely dishwasher safe

Ease of cleaning

Metal and ceramic dog bowls can usually survive a dishwasher cycle, but you’ll need to wash bowls made from plastic and other materials by hand.

Size

When deciding what size bowl to get, think about the size, age and breed of your dog. If they have a big snout or tend to be a messy eater, for example, get a large bowl with raised sides to help keep the food inside.

Special features

You may want to look out for some of these extra design details:

Grippy base - stops the bowl moving

- stops the bowl moving Elevated bowl - promotes better posture in large or elderly dogs

- promotes better posture in large or elderly dogs In-built stand - keeps multiple bowls in place

- keeps multiple bowls in place Slow feeding design - stops dogs gulping their food

- stops dogs gulping their food Breed-specific design , e.g. conical-style bowls for long-eared dogs

, e.g. conical-style bowls for long-eared dogs Personalisation - add your pet’s name or distinguish between food and water bowls

Find more high-quality products for your pet in our round-up of the best dog beds you can buy.