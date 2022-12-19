There’s a huge selection of durable and stylish water bottles out there - but some are more suitable for walkers than others. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the very best hiking water bottles combining stylish design and eco credentials with clever features like vacuum insulation and carry handles.

A hiking water bottle would also make a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves getting out in the great outdoors. Our list includes beautiful designs sure to impress your recipient.

Hiking water bottle buying guide

Price

Reusable water bottles come in at many different price points, but generally of course you’ll pay more for high-quality materials, sustainable construction and practical features.

While you can expect to pay up to £20 for plastic bottles, you’ll see some of the more premium designs selling at up to £50.

Insulated vs Non-Insulated

While insulated metal water bottles can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours - or even days - at a time, the payoff is their weight.

Insulated bottles can also be more expensive and, as they’re made of metal, you can’t see how full they are at a glance.

Weight and Packability

While metal insulated designs are often fairly lightweight at around 300g or 400g, they’re usually more hefty than plastic alternatives, which are roughly 100g.

Most hiking water bottles are easy to slip into rucksacks, but for ultimate packability, why not try a hydration pouch?

Metal vs Plastic Water Bottles

There’s no right or wrong here – the decision between metal and plastic comes down to personal preference. If you’re happy to choose a slightly heavier and more expensive design, a metal insulated water bottle is the clear winner. It’ll be more durable and keep your drinks at the right temperature.

If you’d rather strip out weight and go for a simple, familiar design, a plastic bottle is for you.

Best water bottles

YETI Rambler Bottle

Best hiking water bottle for cold drinks

With its bright colouring and a smart cap you can grip with three fingers, the YETI Rambler Bottle is a popular choice for walkers. It’s easy to use on the go; just half-twist the lid to open it.

Although this hiking water bottle is vacuum insulated, the cap isn’t designed to be used with hot drinks, so it’s best if you stick to cold.

The makers have used lots of durable materials, including puncture-resistant stainless steel and a DuraCoat Color finish to avoid fading, peeling and cracking. The result is noticeably heavy at just over a kilo. On the other hand, it is reassuringly leak-proof, and free of BPA plastics.

Insulated: Yes

Yes Weight: 700g

700g Capacity: 1065ml

1065ml Pros: Carry-handle, choice of bright colours

Carry-handle, choice of bright colours Cons: H-eavy; only suitable for cold drinks

Ocean Bottle Eco-Friendly Steel Bottle

Best sustainable water bottle

Buy the 1L version from Ocean Bottle (£45.00)

The Ocean Bottle isn’t just a beautiful bottle; it also has some impressive sustainability credentials. It’s made from upcycled, ocean-bound plastic and recycled stainless steel – and it’s completely recyclable at the end of its life.

On top of that, it’s also vacuum-insulated to keep your drink hot or cold, and has a versatile dual-opening cap. Either unscrew the lid for a quick sip or use the entire top section as a cup.

When you’re done, you can clean the whole thing in the dishwasher.

Insulated: Yes

Yes Weight: 320g

320g Capacity: 500ml

500ml Pros: recycled and recyclable, integrated cup, dishwasher safe, funds good causes, choice of colours

recycled and recyclable, integrated cup, dishwasher safe, funds good causes, choice of colours Cons: We couldn’t find one!

CamelBak Carry Cap Bottle

Best lightweight water bottle

For a simple, lightweight water bottle, you can’t go wrong with a Camelbak design.

Thanks to its plastic construction, this bottle won’t weigh down your bag on long walks. It comes with a convenient carry loop on the handle, so you can hold it in your hand or attach it to your pack with a carabiner if you want to save space in your bag.

Plus, you can clean the bottle in the dishwasher when you’re done.

If grey isn’t your colour, why not get this bottle blue or pink?

Insulated: No

No Weight: 181g

181g Capacity: 1L

1L Pros: Lightweight, stain-resistant, dishwasher safe, 50% recycled carry cap

Lightweight, stain-resistant, dishwasher safe, 50% recycled carry cap Cons: Not insulated

Hydrate Stainless Steel 1.3L/2.2L Water Bottles

Best big water bottle

If you’re after a large-capacity water bottle, you might want to try one of these canisters from Hydrate. The brand is known for its gargantuan bottles; this one comes in 1.3L and 2.2L sizes.

While this might look like a plastic bottle, it’s actually made of high-grade stainless steel for durability. It also comes with a leak-proof screw cap and straw mouthpiece, complete with a nylon strap to help you carry it on the go.

As with all the best hiking water bottles, this canister comes in lots of different colours, including soft pink and mint green.

Insulated: No

No Weight: 290g / 360g

290g / 360g Capacity: 1.3L / 2.2L

1.3L / 2.2L Pros: Large size, metal construction, choice of colours

Large size, metal construction, choice of colours Cons: Not insulated, though (obviously) heavy when full

Black & Blum Explorer Bottle

Best plastic-free water bottle

Featuring a reinforced steel outer, this metal water bottle certainly looks the part. It swaps a moulded handle for an ultra-strong and mildew-resistant paracord carry loop, and has a completely plastic-free body and lid.

The bottle comes with insulation to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24, and a leak-proof cap to avoid annoying spills.

Plus, it’s wide enough to be stable on uneven ground yet slim enough to fit into most rucksack side pockets.

Buy this insulated water bottle in green, blue or orange.

Insulated: Yes

Yes Weight: 330g / 390g

330g / 390g Capacity: 650ml / 850ml

650ml / 850ml Pros: plastic-free body and lid, durable construction, choice of colours

plastic-free body and lid, durable construction, choice of colours Cons: no carry loop

Trespass Sprint Easy Grip Running Bottle

Best budget water bottle

This little bottle from Trespass stands out from others on the market thanks to its unusual O-shaped design, which makes it easy to grip when you’re on the move.

As well as being one of the best hiking bottles on the market, this option would also make a good running bottle. It’s the ideal option if you want to carry your water by hand.

Insulated: No

No Weight: 66g

66g Capacity: 350ml

350ml Pros: inexpensive, easy to grip

inexpensive, easy to grip Cons: small capacity, not insulated

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32oz with Flex Cap

Best insulated water bottle

Bright, bold colours and recognisable branding make Hydro Flask bottles a familiar favourite. We love them for their clever stainless steel designs, which include insulation to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24.

These metal water bottles are also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze.

As an added bonus, you can swap the cap with a carry handle for the brand’s Hydro Flip top or Wide Mouth Straw Lid, depending on your activity.

You’ll find loads more size and colour combinations on Hydro Flask’s website.

Insulated: Yes

Yes Weight: 431g

431g Capacity: 946ml

946ml Pros: lightweight, durable steel construction, dishwasher safe, choice of bright colours, choice of lids

lightweight, durable steel construction, dishwasher safe, choice of bright colours, choice of lids Cons: We couldn’t find one!

Super Sparrow Ultra-Light Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Best patterned water bottle

Buy in different colours from Super Sparrow (£18.81)

Super Sparrow is another brand creating beautiful reusable insulated water bottles. In fact, we’d go as far as to say it creates some of the best hiking water bottles around when it comes to style, as you can choose from a myriad of eye-catching designs like this one.

Of course, this bottle also offers practicality, able to keep your drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for up to 24. It’s made from premium stainless steel and it’s leakproof for peace of mind.

Insulated: Yes

Yes Weight: 244g / 297g / 337g

244g / 297g / 337g Capacity: 350ml / 500ml / 750ml

350ml / 500ml / 750ml Pros: Durable construction, huge selection of beautiful designs

Durable construction, huge selection of beautiful designs Cons: We couldn’t find one!

FORCLAZ Water Bladder

Best flexible water bottle

If a water bottle isn’t quite right for you, why not try a flexible hydration pouch? This one can hold 3L of water, so it should keep you going for long stretches at a time.

It comes with a sliding seal to open the pouch for easy cleaning, as well as hooks to hang it from the inside of your rucksack.

Insulated: No

No Weight: 120g

120g Capacity: 3L

3L Pros: lightweight, large capacity, easy to use

lightweight, large capacity, easy to use Cons: not as durable as a bottle, doesn’t give the option of carrying in the hand

If you have a furry companion, why not take a look at these fantastic dog water bottles too?