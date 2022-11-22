Getting caught in an expected rain shower can put a serious damper on your mood, so it’s worth keeping an umbrella handy to be prepared when wet weather arrives. Options range from cheap and cheerful brollies you can grab on the high street to higher-quality versions designed to stand the test of time.

Many of the best umbrellas you can buy come with handy features like clear canopies to improve your view, vents to stop them turning inside-out and an open/close button.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the very best umbrellas out there, based on in-depth research and customer reviews. Jump to one of our favourites or scroll down to see the full list.

If you plan to head out in all weather, check out our round-up of backpack rain covers, ponchos and wellies ideal for muddy dog walks.

Jump to:

10 best umbrellas to buy this year

Fulton Birdcage 1 Umbrella

Made famous by the one and only HM the Queen, the Fulton Birdcage umbrella is a popular design. Its protective shape, clear fabric and choice of colourful trims make it one of the best umbrellas you can buy.

The iconic dome-shaped canopy gives you plenty of protection from the wind and rain, while the transparent vinyl allows you to enjoy the view while staying sheltered from the elements. It’s one of the best umbrellas out there for dog walks and sightseeing excursions when the weather is less than ideal.

Protective ‘bubble’ dome shape

Clear vinyl for great visibility

Used by HM the Queen

Rex London Wild Flowers Umbrella

Buy now from Joules (£14.95)

When the weather is grey and gloomy, bring this summery umbrella with you for a burst of colour. Featuring Rex London's cheerful Wild Flowers print, it reminds us of a cottage garden in bloom, so you can take a slice of nature with you, wherever you go.

Fashion umbrella

Sturdy curved handle

Cheerful print

Ted Baker House Check Umbrella

This smart option from Ted Baker is one of the best umbrellas to get if you’re after a compact model you can use for a variety of different occasions. Its understated check pattern makes it suitable for casual walks as well as more formal outings like work commutes.

The small umbrella comes with a useful carry strap and protective case to keep your belongings dry in your bag after you use it.

Compact umbrella

Matching case

Smart check pattern

Barbour Tartan Walker Umbrella

For true countryside style, you can’t go wrong with a Barbour umbrella. Featuring an enlarged version of the brand’s iconic tartan pattern, it’ll match the lining on your wax jackets and any other branded clothing and accessories you’ve got in your collection.

It’s a walker’s umbrella for anyone who wants to look the part while rambling through the countryside - or dashing through town.

See Flannels' range of Barbour umbrellas for alternative designs, or browse the full selection of Barbour clothing and accessories for matching items.

Fashion umbrella

Engraved wooden handle

Traditional tartan pattern

Fulton Stormshield Umbrella

Able to survive windy weather, Fulton’s Stormshield has a vented canopy to let air escape from the top and help you avoid those embarrassing moments when the brolly turns inside out. It’s a practical choice for days when the weather is less than ideal.

This wind-resistant umbrella also provides plenty of coverage, with a golf-style canopy measuring 130cm across.

Another handy feature is the non-conductive frame, which makes it safer to hold during storms. Plus, it’s made from lightweight fibreglass, so it shouldn’t be too heavy to carry around for long periods of time.

Golf umbrella

Vented canopy

Non-conductive frame

Nest Duck Head Compact Umbrella

If you’re after something a little different, try this small umbrella from Nest. Unlike most designs on the market, it has a charming handcrafted handle and the canopy is made from nine recycled plastic bottles.

If green isn't your colour, browse the other options available online, including grey, pink and cherry.

Compact umbrella

Handmade duck-head handle

Made from nine recycled bottles

Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella

A fantastic everyday option, this compact umbrella from Repel has a wind-proof design with a double-vented canopy, and packs down small to fit in your bag. It also has a handy open/close mechanism, which you can operate with the touch of a button.

Added benefits include the Teflon-coated canopy for extra water resistance and resin-reinforced fibreglass ribs to stand up to windy weather.

Choose from lots of different colours on Amazon.

Compact umbrella

Double-vented canopy

Automatic open/close mechanism

Large Multicolour Umbrella

Buy now from Coopers of Stortford (£15.99)

You can’t fail to feel uplifted when you use this cheerful umbrella. Not only does the canopy feature all the colours of the rainbow, but it’s big enough to cover two people. Plus, the makers have included a strong frame to stand up to gusts of wind, so it’s perfect for country walks.

A soft-touch handle and easy-open design complete the package.

Fashion umbrella

Multi-coloured canopy

Easy-open design

Mountain Warehouse Classic Umbrella

Buy now from Mountain Warehouse (£16.99)

With its all-black canopy and curved wooden handle, this smart umbrella is a versatile choice for everyday use. Take it on your commute, use it at formal events or just keep it by the door for staying stylish when dashing out of the house in the rain.

You can also buy this Mountain Warehouse umbrella in a plain purple ‘berry’ shade, if you don’t want to go for black.

Fashion umbrella

Curved wooden handle

Smart design

Rex London Colourful Creatures Children's Umbrella

Buy now from Joules (£9.95)

We couldn’t resist including this fun option for kids in our round-up. If you’re looking for a small umbrella for your little ones, you can’t get much better than this Rex London design, covered in colourful illustrations of all kinds of creatures.

This one is suitable for kids aged three and up, and there are no sharp points, so it’s ideal for kids to use themselves on days in the great outdoors!

