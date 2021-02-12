16 of the best wellington boots to buy

Wellington boots are essential if you want to get out in the countryside in all weathers. To help you do this, we have pulled together a selection of the best wellington boots you can buy.

A good pair of wellington boots should be sturdy, comfortable and, most importantly, keep the water out and your feet dry.

The boots can come in a range of styles from the traditional high leg to a Chelsea boot, and made from variety of materials. Rubber such as neoprene is most commonly used but wellington boots can also be made from waterproofed leather or PVC.

The collated list below is not exhaustive but should give you a good idea of the styles, shapes and designs available to help you find the best wellington boots possible.

For everyday dog walks, you may before a shorter style like the Chelsea wellington boot. However, if you are venturing out into the snow, a lined, high leg wellington boot may be more suitable.

16 of the best wellington boots

Here is our pick of some of the best wellington boots on offer, including shorter, Chelsea styles along with insulated and lined options.

Hunter Original Chelsea Wellington Boots

Price: from £90

The Hunter Original Chelsea Wellington Boots have been crafted with comfort as a priority. The boots are waterproof, have an elasticated gusset and a nylon pull-tab to make stepping into the boot easy. The design is simple with a matte finish.

Muck Boots Unisex Chore High Wellington Boots

Price: from £83

The chore collection is one of the Muck Boot Company’s best-selling. The boots have a rubber overlay and a comfortable neoprene top-line that should stretch across your calf for a snug, but comfortable, fit. There is additional under-arch support in the sole and reinforced toes and heel.

Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots

Price: £180

Le Chameau have been making the Vierzonord style of boot since 1965 and was the first rubber boot to have an adjustable, waterproof gusset. The neoprene lining is fast drying and the sole is designed to absorb shock and provide under-arch support.

Cotswold Ragley Waterproof Wellington Boots

Price: £54

This Cotswold boot has a simple, practical design. The boots feature an adjustable side gusset, a heel kick ledge for easy removal and a lightweight sole. Contoured to fit snugly on the calf, these boots should keep out water and mud.

Hunter Norris Wellington Boots

Price: from £96.99

The Hunter Norris Wellington Boots offer a neoprene lining and an adjustable side gusset to provide a snug fit and keep out any water. The side buckle has been waterproof for longevity and the soft rubber has been reinforced.

Dunlop Blizzard Wellington Boots

Price: from £33

Lined with synthetic fur, these boots from Dunlop were created with cold weather in mind. A lace toggle at the top of the boot ensures a snug fit around the calf to keep out water, without making them a struggle to get on and off.

Toggi Unisex Quebec Wellington Boots

Price: from £124.99

Made from waterproofed leather, these wellington boots are designed to keep the water out while remaining breathable. The side of the boots are cushioned for a more comfortable fit and a rubber sole for additional grip.

Lakeland Helton Wellington Boots

Price: £99.99

A 4mm neoprene lining provides insulation in these boots for walks in snow and freezing temperatures. The boots have a slip on style with an adjustable side gusset for a personalised fit to keep out water and mud.

Aigle Chambord Pro Wellington Boots

Price: from £70

This French brand has been making boots since 1853. Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the Aigle Chambord Pro Wellington Boots have simple and classic rubber design. Features include a lining for colder weathers and a double-lugged rubber sole.

Reviewed: the best Wellington boots for winter walks

Tested by Pat Kinsella

The Original Muck Boot Company, Arctic Sport Welly

Price: £125

This beast of a boot looks and feels like it could walk you safely through the apocalypse, which has been a reassuring thought lately. It can certainly handle winter conditions, no matter how severe things get. A unisex design, the tall Arctic Sport Welly is a clever combination of a durable rubber lower boot topped with a GU foam upper, all lined with 5mm neoprene, which combines with the stretch-fit top-line binding to pull the neck of the boot in close around your calves, keeping out cool draughts and cold splashes.

It also boasts a soft fleece lining, and there’s an extra layer of thermal foam in the underlay for additional warmth. The moulded EVA midsole feels cushioned, and despite the robust nature of all the components, they’re not as heavy as you might expect (1,209g for a single men’s size 11), and are comfortable to walk in. The sole is super chunky with large lugs for good grip and it features reinforced spots on the toe, heel, instep and Achilles areas. The extension of the sole around the top of the heel helps when taking them off, and there’s a hoop for pulling them on. They’re available in black, moss and maroon.

Hunter, Balmoral Tall Wellington Boots with zip

Price: £195

A right royal boot, the Balmoral looks absolutely majestic – but it doesn’t mind getting dirty. Made for mud, the outer is handcrafted from natural rubber and lined with a 3mm-thick neoprene inner for reasonable warmth. The full-length zip means it’s a cinch to put on, and de-booting is made even easier by the pronounced kick spur on the heel. They are 100% waterproof thanks to a full-length expanding gusset that runs between the zip and the neoprene lining, and a popper prevents the zip coming undone. The Balmoral has a heavy duty, robustly stitched-on Vibram outsole, offering the same amount of grip and performance you’d expect from a top-quality hiking boot. It is not light, at 1,375g per boot (women’s size 7), and the fit is slim and high (not ideal for people with short legs or wide calves). Interchangeable 3mm and 5mm insoles can be swapped to suit your feet, and the midsole offers decent levels of shock absorption. It’s available for men and women in dark olive, and also in black and navy for women.

Gumleaf, Viking Wide Calf Wellington Boot



Price: £115

Designed to accommodate people with bigger calves, the unisex Viking is very adjustable and you don’t need to have legs like Schwarzenegger to appreciate this excellent boot. The strap on the back of the boot is not just for show (unlike a few others); it combines with a concertina gusset to enable the wearer to achieve a properly snug fit around the calf, which prevents cold air getting in and stops the ingress of grit, snow and splashes of muck and mud. The standout feature of this boot is the durable Vibram sole – something you would typically see on a high-quality hiking boot as opposed to a welly – which gives it excellent grip in all kinds of conditions. The high-quality rubber outer of the Viking is entirely lined with a layer of 4mm neoprene (including a stitched-in-place inner sole), which makes it very snug and warm (Gumleaf claims comfort levels down to -10°C). It’s a handsome boot that comes in one colour: dark green with a brown trim.

Barbour, Bede Wellingtons

Price: £65

A classic Wellington from a well-respected brand with deep roots in the British countryside, these boots address one of the perennial problems with the welly: how to get them off without smearing muck over your socks and whatever surface you’re attempting use as an impromptu boot-jack. The kick-spur on the back of the heel enables wearers to de-welly with ease. Other features on this boot (available in black and navy) include a calf buckle, although this feels more decorative than practical as there’s no gusset. The sole seems durable, and the underfoot grip (deep troughs at the front, with backward-facing chevrons on the heel to act as brakes when descending) is unspectacular looking but extremely effective in the field. The uppers are made with vulcanised rubber, attractively lined with Barbour’s signature tartan. They’re not especially warm, and the inner is cotton, which adds no thermal qualities, especially when wet. The Bede is marketed for men, with the closest Barbour boot for women being the better-featured, neoprene-lined, gusseted Amble (£80).

Helly Hansen, W Veierland 3 Water-proof Wellies

Price: £70

A stylish woman’s boot from this rugged wet-weather Norwegian brand, which in this case has prioritised fashion at least as highly as functionality. The upper is made from good-quality rubber with a wafer-thin brushed lining, and it features an elasticated expansion slit on the calf, covered with a decorative circular buckle. These are pleasingly light boots with a midsole made from EVA – a material often found in technical running and walking shoes and boots, which improves comfort and performance while reducing weight. The tread comprises densely packed lugs that tend to clog with mud, reducing grip.

Decathlon, Solognac Warm Short Wellies

Price: £18

These wallet-friendly boots feature a removable fleece inner so warm that wearers can comfortably stand still for half an hour at -12°C, according to Decathlon. They are so well insulated they’d be too warm outside the coldest months; and minus the inner they’d probably be too big. The inner is integrated to the boot via a rather flimsy pull-loop; it’s essential for getting the boots on and off, but it soon came away in my hand as I pulled them on. Designed for fishing and frosty walks, these boots are reasonably light and have decent grip, with soles studded with deep lugs. Available in black only for men, women and children.

Fitflop, WonderWelly

Price: £90

These comfy boots have a classic look, but there’s a superpower hidden in the heel and cleverly contoured sole. The unique ‘honeycomb heel’ absorbs the impact of foot strike, and the springy forefoot propels your upward step, literally putting a bounce in your stride. This is noticeable and nice on hard ground (but wellies are obviously worn most often in soft muddy conditions). Other features include brushed-fabric lining, slip-resistant sole and a calf strap and gusset, offering easy adjustability. Pitched primarily at women – the size range is 3–9 UK – they size generously, leaving room for thick socks. Available in black, red, grey and navy.