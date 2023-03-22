At Curbar Gap the land drops dizzily to the Derwent Valley floor, the uplands on the other side stretching out in front of you: Longstone Moor, Hucklow Edge, Sir William Hill, Win Hill, Howden and Derwent Edge and Kinder Scout.

These views accompany on your walk, rock piles on Curbar Edge adding drama to the scene. This is prime walking and climbing terrain.

It’s also home to majestic birds of prey, such as kestrel, buzzard, hen harrier and goshawk. When you descend to the River Derwent, you’ll experience a much gentler landscape of water, meadow and woodland. Both worlds are equally enchanting.

Mist and grey skies hang over the heather and bracken-covered slopes of Curbar Edge/Credit: Getty

Curbar Edge walk

4.2 miles / 6.7km | 3 hours | moderate | 238m ascent

1. Curbar Gap Car Park

From Curbar Gap Car Park take the steps up to Curbar Edge. There’s a wider path sitting back from the escarpment, but to appreciate the views and weathered rock formations take the smaller paths beside the slabs.

2. Curbar Edge

Once the path starts to descend look out for a small signpost on the left (the second path descending the edge). It leads along the base of cliffs, often busy with climbers. Another lefthand turn (not signed) drops steeply down through woodland a short way along the rockface.

3. Chequers Inn

Where the route meets the A625, turn right to walk the road a short distance to the Chequers Inn for a pint or pub lunch. Otherwise, cross over and continue downhill to meet a second road: Froggatt Lane.

4. Froggatt Bridge

Turn right onto it, then cross Froggatt Bridge, taking time to drink in the tranquil River Derwent and its waterfowl. At the other side of the crossing follow the fingerpost on the left. The waterside path leads to New Bridge. Cross the road to continue along a track, the river still on your left.

Froggatt Bridge spans the River Derwent/Credit: Stephen Burton, Geograph

5. Calver Mill

You’ll pass the Shuttle House (once housing sluice machinery) and a striking S-shaped weir. The riverside path emerges from woodland onto meadow, leading to Stocking Farm with its old schoolhouse and bell tower. Head down the lane, passing the imposing Calver Mill. Reaching a road, turn left for the riverside Bridge Inn or right for the Derbyshire Craft Centre and Eating House.

Calver Mill and Curbar Edge/Credit: Terry Robinson, Geograph

6. Clodhall Lane

Opposite the Bridge Inn, Curbar Lane leads up through the eponymous village onto Bar Road. Just past the speed limit signs, climb up through fields cutting out the switchback of road. From here it’s a short climb up Clodhall Lane to the car park. With a bit of luck, the vintage Jolly’s van will be waiting with thirst-quenching drinks after the ascent from the valley floor.

Curbar Edge map

Curbar Edge – OS Maps walking route

Useful information

Curbar Edge car park

Curbar Gap Car Park (charge) fills up quickly, so arrive early if you can. Postcode: S32 3YR. The 257 offers a regular bus service from Bakewell to Calver.

Terrain

Flat walking on the edge and by the river. There’s a tricky descent off the escarpment.

Map

OS Explorer OL24

Eat and drink

Choose between Jolly’s takeaway at the gap, pub grub at the Chequers Inn, Froggatt and Bridge Inn, Calver or afternoon tea at The Eating House.

Stay

Self-catering at The Old Vicarage, The Barn at Grislow Field or Foxglove Cottage in Curbar, names reflecting their rustic comfort. Curbar Hillside B&B offers full English, vegetarian, vegan and Halal breakfast options.