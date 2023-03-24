The Old Red Sandstone peaks of the Brecon Beacons form an impressive backdrop to the village of Llanfrynach. Nant Menasgin, a river running through the village, originates from streams beneath the peaks Waun Rydd and Fan y Big.

This walk follows ridges via Fan y Big and includes views across the other Beacons, north to the Black Mountains and south to The Valleys and Wales.

The view from Fan y Big towards Pen y Fan and Cribyn in the Brecon Beacons/Credit: Getty

Fan y Big walk

10.2 miles / 16.4km | 6–7 hours | challenging | 707m ascent

1. Llanfrynach

Leave Llanfrynach on the lane adjacent to the village hall.

Take the first bridleway on the left. Red kites may be seen coasting currents above the farmland.

When the path splits into three, take the bridleway to the top right corner of the field. Cross a lane onto a footpath and then turn left at the next lane.

The walk begins at Llanfrynach church/Credit: Getty

2. Pen-yr-heol Barn

At Pen-yr-heol Barn, take the sunken lane on the right. Old walls have been burst apart by the fused roots of beech trees. Moss thrives over stone, hazel and holly in this holloway.

At its end, follow the main pathway as it curves leftward onto the ridgetop. To the right the eastern faces of Cribyn and Pen y Fan are lined by crevices that look like wrinkles on these aged pinnacles.

Ahead, Fan y Big looks to have been tweaked from the landscape into a point by some cosmic potter. Peat becomes prominent underfoot.

3. Fan y Big

At the peak of Fan y Big take the lefthand path passing a stone shelter. Reaching another path, take a left. From here there are views to the south, towards Merthyr Tydfil and the Taff Valley beyond.

At a large cairn continue following the ridge with the drop to your left.

4. Gist Wen

At a col before Waun Rydd, ignore paths turning right. On a clear day the church tower at Llanfrynach is visible.

As you leave the mountain behind the view opens up. In front is the ridge of the Black Mountains and in the foreground Llangors Lake. To the right Table Mountain and Sugar loaf can be seen.

5. Bryn

At a division of quad bike tracks, go straight ahead. Take a single track leaving the quad tracks and follow it over the shoulder of Bryn. Take the central grass track through a patch of gorse and bracken. Drop steeply to the left corner of the field.

6. Llanfrynach return

Go through the gate and take the path following the fence through a woodland. Turn right and follow the footpath until it meets a concrete track. Turn left and, on reaching the lane, turn right into Llanfrynach.

Fan y Big map

Fan y Big – OS Maps walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Llanfrynach is serviced by bus number 43 which runs between Brecon and Abergavenny. There is limited parking on the sides of the roads in the village. A public toilet in the village is generously maintained by local volunteers.

Terrain

The route starts crossing farmland but soon becomes mountainous and could be particularly arduous in inclement weather conditions.

Map

OS Explorer OL12