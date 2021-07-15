Best walks in the Brecon Beacons National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

The Brecon Beacons National Park comprises four regions: the Brecon Beacons, Black Mountains, Fan Frycheiniog and Forest Fawr.

The area was designated as a national park in 1957, later achieving International Dark Sky Reserve status in February 2013. The park covers an area of 519 square miles and it’s highest point is Pen y Fan (886m).

Discover the riches of the Brecon Beacon, Black Mountains, Fan Frycheiniog and Forest Fawr with our guide to the best hikes in the national park.

“I cannot call to mind a single valley that… comprises so much beautiful and picturesque scenery and so many interesting and special features.” With these words, Victorian naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace was describing neither the Amazon nor the Far East that he explored on his intrepid travels, but somewhere much closer to home: the Vale of Neath on the southern slopes of the Brecon Beacons. Spilling water, mossy riverbeds and tree-shrouded caverns – Waterfall Country is a ramblers dream – find out for yourself with this 4km walk.

The route 4km/2.5 miles

2 hours

Moderate Waterfall Country walking route and map

Often overshadowed by its towering neighbour, Pen y Fan, this verdant mountain in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales is one of Britain’s most understated peaks. It’s the kind of mountain a child may draw; pyramidal and stacked with brawn. Yet in spite of its mountain status, its summit is neither as high nor as insurmountable as you may imagine, making it well worth the climb.

The route 18.6km/11.5 miles

6 hours

Moderate/challenging Cribyn walking route and map

Pen y Fan is one of the most popular peaks in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Most visitors hike to the mountain top from the Storey Arms – but for a quieter and more rewarding route, take the path up from Taf Fechan Forest past Neuadd Reservoir.

The route 16.7km/10.4 miles

5-6 hours

Moderate/challenging Pen y Fan walking route and map

Take your time exploring the newly pedestrianised town centre, gather your treats, then set off on a lovely four-hour walk, taking in some beautiful countryside on the Sugar Loaf mountain just north of Aber.

The route 9.9km/6.2 miles

4 hours

Moderate Abergavenny walking route and map

Step out of your car at Keeper’s Pond and look out over the Black Mountains. The instantly recognisable flat top of Sugar Loaf mountain rises above Abergavenny and, on a clear day, you can pick out the Brecon Beacons’ highest peaks, Pen y Fan, Corn Du and Cribyn to the west. The surrounding landscape bears scars from the industrial activity the area is famous for; coal mining has left black furrows in the hillside, evidence of limestone and ironstone quarries litter the landscape and bell pits pockmark the ground behind the car park – the starting point of this 16.6km walk.

The route 10.6km/6.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Blorenge walking route and map

Getty

Climb any of the Brecon Beacons and you’ll find a stirring view. But the best of them all is the glowering peak of Craig-Cerrig-gleisiad. Purple Arctic-alpine flowers and bluebells colour this unique, craggy habitat.

The route 4.4km/2.7 miles

2 hours

Moderate Craig-Cerrig-gleisiad walking route and map

This energetic circular walk meanders in and out of the Brecon Beacons National Park, negotiating the scenic Hatterall Ridge that separates England from Wales. Lying in the Vale of Ewyas, the evocative ruins of Llanthony Priory, a 12th-century Augustinian abbey, can also be enjoyed on this 4.5-mile circular walk.

The route 8km/5 miles

3 hours

Moderate Llanthony Priory walking route and map

There’s no easy way to get to the summit of this mountain, which rises more than 750m above sea level. You can approach it from the long, sprawling mass of Bryn and the boggy uplands of Waun Rydd, or from the west and the Central Peaks of Pen y Fan and Cribyn. This 8km circular walk, our favourite route to the Carn Pica summit, begins and ends at Talybont Reservoir.

The route 8km/5 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate/challenging Carn Pica walking route and map

This seven-mile route across the Black Mountain to Llyn y Fan Fawr in the Brecon Beacons National Park is wild and rugged – take on the path at walking pace, or for a little more excitement, try running the length of the ridge.

The route 10.6km/6.6miles

4 hours

Moderate/challenging Fan Hir walking route and map

Little known and seldom celebrated, these towering rocky crags are within an hour’s drive of Cardiff and Bristol – yet people insist on travelling further in search of such mountainous drama.

The route 7km/4.3 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Craig-y-Cilau walking route and map

Perhaps the hardest part about this day out is finding the car park; pass the small community of Llanddeusant and you know you’re close. Parking up in the small, gravel car park, you’ll already be aware of the solitude of this part of the Brecon Beacons – it’s the quiet understudy to the neighbouring central peaks of Pen y Fan, Corn Du and Cribyn, yet certainly no less spectacular.

The route 6.2km/4.8 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Llyn y Fan Fach walking route and map

In its relatively modest 596m, the summit of Sugar Loaf in the Brecon Beacons National Park encompasses much that is magical about mountains, hills and woodland – explore this wonderful Welsh peak with a five-mile circular walk.