Wild swimming has becoming increasingly popular in the UK in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. Swimming in the great outdoors is a great way to connect to nature while exercising, and it can also be a great way to really life your mood. If you're interested in trying out wild swimming but don't quite know where to start, take a look at our guide to wild swimming in Britain.

If you live in or near London and think your chances of going wild swimming near where you live are minimal, then think again as there are still plenty of places on your doorstep where you can dive in outdoors.

Here, the Kenwood Ladies Pond Association share their favourite places for a summer dip from their book Wild Swimming Walks, each with its own country ramble. Here is their our guide to 10 of the best wild swimming spots near London.

Margate to Broadstairs, Kent

Broadstairs Beach, Kent/ Credit: Getty Images

Swim: in the renowned Walpole Bay sea pool.

Walk: A 6.5 mile coastal walk from Margate, where JMW Turner spent his holidays, to Broadstairs, loved and frequented by Charles Dickens.

Chilworth to Guildford, Surrey

Take a dip in the tranquil waters of the River Wey Navigation near Guildford, Surrey/ Credit: Getty Images

Swim: Look out for beautiful swimming places along the Wey Navigation – there are several.

Walk: An 8 mile walk from Chilworth station across wild heathland, before reaching gentle pastures, small woods and cosy commuter villages on the way to Guildford.

Kirby Cross, Essex

Frinton is part of the stunning north Essex coastline./Credit: Getty

Swim: Along the shore the swimming is exceptional in the North Sea. The beaches are sandy and pleasant for sitting on too.

Walk: From Kirby Cross train station head to Frinton and walk around 5 miles along the coast towards Walton on the Naze, from where you can get a return train.

Goring and Streatley to Cholsey, Berkshire

Swim in the Thames near Goring/Credit: Sarah Saunders

Swim: in wide stretches of the Thames. Look out for good swimming spots at Streatley, before Moulsford and just before Cholsey.

Walk: A glorious walk north from Goring along the Thames to Streatley Station, by open meadows, woody paths and a beautiful Brunel railway bridge.

Grantchester, Cambridgeshire

Grantchester, Cambridgeshire/Credit: Getty Images

Swim in the clear waters and modest current of the River Cam. Expect crowds on the river in high summer, especially at weekends.

Walk: Shepreth Railway Station to Cambridge – 9.5 miles across farmland and riverbank, via the villages of Barrington, Harston, Haslingfield and Grantchester.

Rickmansworth Circular, Hertfordshire

Rickmansworth Circular, Hertfordshire/ Credit: Natalie Start

Swim: in the River Colne, just after the footpath from Bury Lake reaches the river. The water is fast moving but fairly shallow.

Walk: A gentle 6 mile circular walk easily reached from London (it starts and ends at Rickmansworth Underground station) yet with a truly rural feel.

Folkestone to Dover, Kent

Folkestone Beach is the perfect spot for a swim/Credit: Getty Images

Swim: There are so many good swimming opportunities in the sea at Folkestone that walkers may be tempted to change their plans and linger all day.

Walk: From Folkestone train station head east along the coast for 5 miles before following footpaths to Dover train station.

Hever to Leigh, Kent

Walk from Hever to Leigh, with swim in River Medway, Kent

Swim: in the River Medway

Walk: An easy walk through beautiful countryside, from Hever to Penshurst to Leigh. You pass several places of historical interest along the way.

Port Meadow, Oxford

River Thames, Oxford ©Sarah Saunders

Swim: in the River Thames

Walk: A gentle stroll around the historic water meadows that inspired Alice in Wonderland, and back along the Thames Path to Oxford. The path out of town runs along the Oxford Canal, lined with narrowboats.

Wild Swimming Walks: 28 lake, river and seaside days out by train from London by the Kenwood Ladies Pond Association (Wild Things Publishing)