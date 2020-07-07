Wild swimming in Britain: best places to swim, water safety and how to get started

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Wild swimming is all the rage in the UK, but how do you get started? Here is our essential wild swimming guide, including guidance on water safety, tips on how to get used to swimming in cold water, best swimming kit, plus our pick of the best wild swimming spots in the UK.

What is wild swimming?

Wild swimming is essentially swimming outdoors in natural spaces, such as rivers, lakes or the sea. It has seen a surge in popularity in recent years with more and more people taking to the water on a regular basis.

Is wild swimming safe?

Wild swimming – or swimming in general can be a fun and enjoyable activity. Swimming outdoors is a great way to stay fit and connect with nature but some basic safety precautions must be taken. Each year a number of water-related accidents and deaths could potentially be avoided by following proper safety measures.

How to stay safe wild swimming

Open water is usually cold and may be very deep. There can be hazards like shopping trolleys or broken glass in rivers and lakes. Shingle beaches ‘shelve’ quickly, often becoming very deep not far from shore. Riverbanks can be slippery and hard to climb.

These potential hazards don’t mean you should stick to indoor swimming pools, but it’s good to be prepared. Here is our outdoor swimming water safety guide.



1 Check the current

If you discover a river of cool water and you’re itching to dive in, check the water’s flow first. Throw in a stick or branch – if it floats off faster than you can swim, you won’t be able to beat the current when returning upstream. Avoid.

2 Gauge the depth

Diving or jumping should be carried out with great caution, even if you frequent a particular spot. Rocks, sand, branches and rubbish may have been swept downstream, creating shallow patches and hazards. If you must dive or jump always check the water is obstacle free and gauge the depth first by getting in and checking it out from the water, not from the side.

3 Don’t get too cold

Outdoor swimming spots are often chilly, even in the summer months, so zip yourself up in a wetsuit and work on acclimatising slowly (see our guide to acclimatisation above).

Hypothermia comes on gradually. You may start to feel ‘foggy’ or excessively tired. These are early warning signs. If your teeth start chattering or you’re starting to shiver then get out, dry yourself, put on some dry clothing and do some light exercise to heat your body back up – a walk is enough.

How to acclimatise and avoid cold water shock Cold water shock can be deadly so even if you’re head to toe in neoprene it’s better not to jump into open water. Instead, ease in and give yourself a few minutes to adjust to the temperature.Cold water triggers an involuntary ‘gasp’ response. You may find you’re breathing more quickly or even feeling panicked. Allow these sensations to subside for a minute or two before actually swimming and splash water on your face before dipping your head under in a few times.You will get used to cold water after just a few swims but build up the amount of time you spend in colder water gradually. On windy days you will lose body heat more quickly. If you feel very cold, are shivering, or notice your skin is going white or even blue then it is time to get out. Warm up by removing damp swimwear and putting on a dryrobe or towel. Sip a hot drink and try to keep moving by walking on the spot.



4 Have an escape plan

Always know and plan your escape routes, in case you get into trouble or need to get out of the water fast. Remember that riverbanks can be slippery and may be hard to climb so scout out shallow areas that will be easy to scramble out of.

5 Know your algae

Blue-green algae is a slippery and potentially dangerous substance. Avoid if possible. If it’s rife, move to a different location. It’s most commonly found around lakes in the late summer, and can cause skin rash, irritation to the eyes and sickness if swallowed.

6 Don’t swim alone

Avoid swimming alone. A friend will maximise your safety when wild swimming, and as a bonus it’ll make your swim will be more enjoyable. If swimming with a friend isn’t possible then trail a bright tow float behind you on a cord and wear a colourful swim hat – red is the most visible. Although they’re not designed as buoyancy aids and should never be relied on as such, tow floats also give you something to hang onto for a second if you need a rest. Some have waterproof pockets to put valuables in, or storage for water and snacks.

7 Watch out for reeds

Weeds and reeds can be annoying but become dangerous if they are very thick. If you swim into dense reeds, avoid thrashing or fast movements and use your arms to swim away from that area. Pike also like to hide in submerged freshwater vegetation – another reason to avoid them!

8 Cover open wounds

Always cover up nicks and scratches with a good quality water resistant plaster.

9 Don’t stray too far from the shore

Cramps are uncomfortable at the best of times, but in water they can be dangerous. Prevention is better than cure, so make sure you’re well hydrated before you get in. Dehydration and excessive strain on muscles can cause cramp, particularly during a long swim – if this does occur swim backstroke back to shore and rehydrate before swimming again.

10 Take care of children

Young children need constant supervision in water and a good quality buoyancy aid is recommended. Lilos should be avoided as they can be blown across open water easily or drift in a current.

How to choose somewhere to go wild swimming

The Outdoor Swimming Society has an interactive wild swim map where you can search for wild swimming spots all over the world and contribute your own secret swimming spots. Or download regional wild swimming apps direct to your iPhone or Android phone.

There are also some great books available which give details of brilliant wild swimming spots.

We like Wild Swim, by Kate Rew; Wild Swimming by Daniel Start; and Wild Swimming: Hidden Beaches, also by Daniel Start. All three of these have swim spots listed all over the UK and detailed maps or OS references and directions.

For more regional info try Wild Swimming Walks (Dartmoor and South Devon) by Sophie Pierce and Matt Newbury; and Wild Swimming Walks (London) by Margaret Dickinson.

How to meet other wild swimmers

If you’re stuck for a swimming partner in crime or want to meet other wild swimmers, do a search for wild swimming on Facebook. There are lots of regional wild swimming groups and they often have regular meetups, meaning you don’t have to swim alone.

It really is worth joining the Outdoor Swimming Society too. With 25,000 members it’s the biggest wild swimming group in the UK and it’s free to join. The OSS hosts several events across the country, including the legendary Dart 10k, and also hosts a national outdoor swim event calendar.

What to wear wild swimming: essential kit

If you’re new to wild swimming it’s wise wear a wetsuit. It’ll keep you much warmer than a regular swimming costume and add buoyancy too.

Swimming wetsuit

Ideally you should wear a swimming wetsuit rather than a surfing wetsuit when swimming outdoors, as it will have greater shoulder mobility and be smoother than a normal wetsuit, helping you to glide through the water with ease! However, if you’re just splashing around in a stream then a surfing wetsuit is fine.

Swimming hat

If you’re swimming outdoors it’s wise to wear a brightly coloured swim hat as this will make you easier to spot in the water (especially as most swim wetsuits are black). The best colour to choose is red but any bright colour is good. If you feel the cold a lot try a neoprene swim cap or wear two caps, one on top of the other.

Goggles

Goggles are a must if you’ll be going underwater. If you’re serious about outdoor swimming you may want to buy polarised goggles, which are designed to cope with bright conditions – glare off water can be dazzling – but work fine on a cloudy day. Mirrored goggles for sunny days are the next best option. On very gloomy days clear goggles are ideal.

Clean new goggles the first time you wear them by ‘scouring’ them with toothpaste, followed by shampoo – make sure you rinse both off properly!

Neoprene swim boots and gloves

Hands and feet feel the cold most so you may want to wear neoprene swim boots or gloves but these will add drag when you’re swimming. If you’re swimming anywhere that’s known for weever fish it really is wise to wear boots or surf shoes as their venomous spines are very painful if you stand on them.

Under your wetsuit you can just wear a normal swimming costume but if you find you get cold easily then try a rash vest under your wetsuit or extra ‘skin’ vest, made of thin neoprene.

If you’re swimming alone, use a tow float too.

Ear plugs

Avoid ear infections (more commonly picked up from cold natural water) by popping a pair of swimming ear plugs in. Sold in sports shops or pharmacies.

Best places for wild swimming in the UK

There are literally hundreds of amazing wild swimming spots in the UK, from tiny secret beaches, to vast lakes and crystal clear rivers. These are just a few of our favourites.

The Grantchester Meadows, Cambridgeshire

For a quintessentially English spring time dip, head to Grantchester Meadows. Amongst other luminaries, the river’s shallows and pools were allegedly frequented by Lord Byron. Fringed with early blooms, they provide a relaxing place to bathe.

The Barle, Simonsbath, Exmoor National Park, Somerset

Follow the Barle up-river through Bluebell woods to find numerous clear, secluded pools. It provides good swimming from Tarr Steps, a prehistoric stone bridge. As a biological site of Special Scientific Interest, there is a wealth of rare flora and fauna to see, with good pubs nearby.

Lady Falls ‘Sgwd Gwladys’ – near Pontneddfechan, Brecon Beacons, Wales

Hidden in the heart of woodland, the gentle, green waters of Lady Falls are edged with a small beach, making it ideal for families. There are various trails through the Brecon Beacons National Park which lead to the falls; a truly enchanting place.

Various spots in the Lake District

The jewel in the crown of the watery landscape of the North East, the Lake District is a wild swimmer’s paradise. Avoid areas busy with ferries and boats for hire and stick to quieter spots like Rydal, or the secret stoney beaches at Ullswater.

West Beach, Berneray, Isles of Harris, Outer Hebrides

The clear turquoise waters of Berneray are reached by wandering through dunes and crossing fine, white sands. The island’s colourful landscape is covered in stone circles. With exquisite views, it is perhaps the most beautiful swimming beach in the UK; brace yourself for the cold waters!