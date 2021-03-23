Gingerbread Easter bunnies
- Easy
Learn how to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter - the perfect springtime bake
Ingredients
- Salted butter 110g
- Golden syrup 3 tbsp
- Dark muscovado sugar 100g
- Bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp
- Ground ginger 1 tsp
- Ground cinnamon 1 tsp
- Plain flour 225g
- Icing sugar 50g
- Bunny biscuit cutter (optional)
-
Method
-
Step 1
Heat the butter, syrup and sugar together in a small pan on the hob, stirring until melted. Set the pan aside to cool slightly. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/170ºC fan/gas 5.
-
Step 2
Mix the bicarb, ginger, cinnamon and flour in a large bowl, make a well in the centre and pour in the butter-sugar mixture. Stir, using your hands to form a dough. Wrap the dough in clingfilm.
-
Step 3
Chill the dough in the fridge for 30 mins before laying it between two big sheets of baking parchment. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin, turning it as you go, until it is as thick as a £1 coin.
-
Step 4
Cut your shapes with a bunny biscuit cutter (or use a regular cutter and draw bunnies on with icing later). Place on a lined baking sheet, bake for 10–12 mins until light golden brown. Let cool.
-
Step 5
Meanwhile, mix the icing sugar with 1–2 tbsp water to create a consistency that is thick and pipeable. Decorate your cooled bunny biscuits using a piping bag.
Illustrations: Enya Todd