  5. Gingerbread Easter bunnies
  • Easy

Learn how to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter - the perfect springtime bake

Easter gingerbread bunny

Ingredients

  • Salted butter 110g
  • Golden syrup 3 tbsp
  • Dark muscovado sugar 100g
  • Bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp
  • Ground ginger 1 tsp
  • Ground cinnamon 1 tsp
  • Plain flour 225g
  • Icing sugar 50g
  • Bunny biscuit cutter (optional)

Method

  • Step 1

    Heat the butter, syrup and sugar together in a small pan on the hob, stirring until melted. Set the pan aside to cool slightly. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/170ºC fan/gas 5.

    How to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter

  • Step 2

    Mix the bicarb, ginger, cinnamon and flour in a large bowl, make a well in the centre and pour in the butter-sugar mixture. Stir, using your hands to form a dough. Wrap the dough in clingfilm.

    How to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter

  • Step 3

    Chill the dough in the fridge for 30 mins before laying it between two big sheets of baking parchment. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin, turning it as you go, until it is as thick as a £1 coin. 

    How to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter

  • Step 4

    Cut your shapes with a bunny biscuit cutter (or use a regular cutter and draw bunnies on with icing later). Place on a lined baking sheet, bake for 10–12 mins until light golden brown. Let cool.

    How to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter

  • Step 5

    Meanwhile, mix the icing sugar with 1–2 tbsp water to create a consistency that is thick and pipeable. Decorate your cooled bunny biscuits using a piping bag. 

    How to make gingerbread bunnies for Easter

Illustrations: Enya Todd

