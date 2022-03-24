The best and most unusual Easter eggs
Looking for an alternative to what's in the supermarket? Whether you want something lavish, a non-chocolate easter egg or a "cheester" egg, here are our favourites for 2022.
If you’re looking for something a little different this Easter, and the regular chocolate eggs just won’t cut it, there’s a huge variety of alternative and unusual Easter eggs out there.
You might be looking for an egg filled with premium chocolate treats, or an egg you can pot plants in, or even an egg made of cheese! Whatever it is, our selection is sure to bring an element of surprise to your Easter celebrations this year.
Read on for our favourite unusual Easter eggs. We’ve separated them into chocolate eggs and non-chocolate eggs, and we’ve even included a dedicated section just for cheese eggs.
The best unusual chocolate Easter eggs
Hotel Chocolat – Ostrich Easter Egg
For maybe one of the most premium chocolate treats you could taste this Easter, why not try this filled ostrich egg from Hotel Chocolat? The huge milk chocolate egg has two distinct halves, one with cookies and puffed rice and one with wafer-textured feuilletine.
You get more than a kilogram of chocolate with this package – the egg also comes with a selection of Hotel Chocolat’s luxurious mini chocolates. Enjoy the varied flavours of caramel chocolate macaron, Eton mess, carrot cake and many more when diving into all the chocolates included. All of this is packaged in a reusable metal tin, inspired by the shape of a growing cacao pod.
Guinness Dark Chocolate Easter Egg With Pints
Fans of the famous stout will love this Guinness-branded chocolate Easter egg – the dark chocolate egg has creamy notes of Guinness to complement the flavour. It comes with six miniature pint liqueurs in the iconic Guinness shape, which are little bites of dark and white chocolate with a Guinness-flavoured centre.
Guinness worked together with Lir Chocolates, well-known for their diverse collections of chocolate treats, to make this tasty product. Any beer-lovers out there are sure to love this as a gift.
Milk Chocolate Art Deco Egg
This milk chocolate egg, inspired by the 1920s Art Deco style, comes from the prominent Bettys Café Tea Rooms in York’s city centre. It features the distinct linear patterns that are famous from the period: There’s a gold band that sweeps across the egg and swirls of white and dark chocolate have been hand-piped all over.
For a gift that’s sure to catch attention, you can’t go wrong with this. Its elegance speaks for itself, and the variety of chocolatey flavours included should make it a delicious choice, too.
Extra Thick You Crack Me Up Easter Egg
A fantastic Easter treat, this tin is packed full of chocolatey fun. The egg is split into two halves, one milk chocolate half and one caramel-white chocolate half. It’s said to be dense, so it should be a fun challenge breaking it open!
Along with the egg is a selection of quirky Hotel Chocolat characters in the shapes of eggs and bunnies. These mini chocolates come in a variety of flavours, from hazelnut to caramel to many more.
Martins Chocolatier Chocolate Planets
These nine handmade chocolate truffles will make a perfect gift for any lovers of space, science or anything that’s a bit different. Representing the Sun and the eight planets in our Solar System, each chocolate is decorated individually with their own distinct flavours.
From orange cream, to toffee caramel, to blueberry ganache – these chocolate planets are sure to be a tasty alternative to the traditional Easter egg.
The best cheese Easter eggs
Why not switch up your Easter egg hunt this year with some cheese eggs?
Cheddar Cheese Easter Egg
Your Easter cheeseboard will look even more seasonal with this cheddar cheese egg from Butlers. Made from traditional farmhouse cheddar blended with soft cheese, it’ll be great served on toast or crackers. Or, for the passionate cheese-lovers out there, there’s nothing stopping you from biting straight into it!
Blacksticks Blue Cheese Easter Egg
If you’re after something a bit stronger, this egg from Blacksmiths is made from blue cheese. From their dairy farm in Lancashire, the handmade egg blends mellow cheese with that classic blue bite for a taste that’s sure to please cheese lovers.
The best non-chocolate Easter eggs
If you’re after a surprising gift this Easter, mix it up with these thoughtful Easter eggs that are chocolate-free.
Twisted Banana Egg
These chocolate-coated balls of liquorice will definitely turn some heads this year. Made from a combination of banana, liquorice, white chocolate and raw liquorice powder, this is bound to be a new and exciting flavour that no one’s tried yet.
Presented in uniquely pretty packaging, these will make a great gift or a fun addition to your Easter gathering.
The Ritual of Mehr Easter Egg Gift Set
This Easter egg from Ritual opens to reveal a pamper set that’ll make a lovely gift for friends or family. The gift set includes four luxurious products: hand balm, lip balm, a foaming shower gel and a travel-size L’Éclat perfume.
The limited-edition egg of cosmetics has scents of sweet orange and cedar wood.
Easter Egg Ceramic Plant Pots
These egg-shaped ceramic pots could make a lovely seasonal gift. Perfect for planting small plants, the pots have a classic Easter-themed design. Use acrylic paint or porcelain paint pens to decorate them further – an activity that would even be fun for the kids!
Vintage Rustic Fabric Hanging Easter Eggs
Decorating the house at Easter could be that little bit more fun with this set of hanging eggs. The three pairs included have floral and yellow prints and are finished with brown twine hangers. They’d make wonderful springtime decorations and could definitely complete the Easter theme in your home.