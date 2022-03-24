The best and most unusual Easter eggs

If you’re looking for something a little different this Easter, and the regular chocolate eggs just won’t cut it, there’s a huge variety of alternative and unusual Easter eggs out there.

Advertisement

You might be looking for an egg filled with premium chocolate treats, or an egg you can pot plants in, or even an egg made of cheese! Whatever it is, our selection is sure to bring an element of surprise to your Easter celebrations this year.

Read on for our favourite unusual Easter eggs. We’ve separated them into chocolate eggs and non-chocolate eggs, and we’ve even included a dedicated section just for cheese eggs.

The best unusual chocolate Easter eggs

Hotel Chocolat – Ostrich Easter Egg

For maybe one of the most premium chocolate treats you could taste this Easter, why not try this filled ostrich egg from Hotel Chocolat? The huge milk chocolate egg has two distinct halves, one with cookies and puffed rice and one with wafer-textured feuilletine.

You get more than a kilogram of chocolate with this package – the egg also comes with a selection of Hotel Chocolat’s luxurious mini chocolates. Enjoy the varied flavours of caramel chocolate macaron, Eton mess, carrot cake and many more when diving into all the chocolates included. All of this is packaged in a reusable metal tin, inspired by the shape of a growing cacao pod.

Guinness Dark Chocolate Easter Egg With Pints

Fans of the famous stout will love this Guinness-branded chocolate Easter egg – the dark chocolate egg has creamy notes of Guinness to complement the flavour. It comes with six miniature pint liqueurs in the iconic Guinness shape, which are little bites of dark and white chocolate with a Guinness-flavoured centre.

Guinness worked together with Lir Chocolates, well-known for their diverse collections of chocolate treats, to make this tasty product. Any beer-lovers out there are sure to love this as a gift.

Milk Chocolate Art Deco Egg

This milk chocolate egg, inspired by the 1920s Art Deco style, comes from the prominent Bettys Café Tea Rooms in York’s city centre. It features the distinct linear patterns that are famous from the period: There’s a gold band that sweeps across the egg and swirls of white and dark chocolate have been hand-piped all over.

For a gift that’s sure to catch attention, you can’t go wrong with this. Its elegance speaks for itself, and the variety of chocolatey flavours included should make it a delicious choice, too.

Extra Thick You Crack Me Up Easter Egg

A fantastic Easter treat, this tin is packed full of chocolatey fun. The egg is split into two halves, one milk chocolate half and one caramel-white chocolate half. It’s said to be dense, so it should be a fun challenge breaking it open!

Along with the egg is a selection of quirky Hotel Chocolat characters in the shapes of eggs and bunnies. These mini chocolates come in a variety of flavours, from hazelnut to caramel to many more.

Martins Chocolatier Chocolate Planets

These nine handmade chocolate truffles will make a perfect gift for any lovers of space, science or anything that’s a bit different. Representing the Sun and the eight planets in our Solar System, each chocolate is decorated individually with their own distinct flavours.

From orange cream, to toffee caramel, to blueberry ganache – these chocolate planets are sure to be a tasty alternative to the traditional Easter egg.

The best cheese Easter eggs

Why not switch up your Easter egg hunt this year with some cheese eggs?

Cheddar Cheese Easter Egg

Your Easter cheeseboard will look even more seasonal with this cheddar cheese egg from Butlers. Made from traditional farmhouse cheddar blended with soft cheese, it’ll be great served on toast or crackers. Or, for the passionate cheese-lovers out there, there’s nothing stopping you from biting straight into it!

Blacksticks Blue Cheese Easter Egg

If you’re after something a bit stronger, this egg from Blacksmiths is made from blue cheese. From their dairy farm in Lancashire, the handmade egg blends mellow cheese with that classic blue bite for a taste that’s sure to please cheese lovers.

The best non-chocolate Easter eggs

If you’re after a surprising gift this Easter, mix it up with these thoughtful Easter eggs that are chocolate-free.

Twisted Banana Egg

These chocolate-coated balls of liquorice will definitely turn some heads this year. Made from a combination of banana, liquorice, white chocolate and raw liquorice powder, this is bound to be a new and exciting flavour that no one’s tried yet.

Presented in uniquely pretty packaging, these will make a great gift or a fun addition to your Easter gathering.

The Ritual of Mehr Easter Egg Gift Set

This Easter egg from Ritual opens to reveal a pamper set that’ll make a lovely gift for friends or family. The gift set includes four luxurious products: hand balm, lip balm, a foaming shower gel and a travel-size L’Éclat perfume.

The limited-edition egg of cosmetics has scents of sweet orange and cedar wood.

Advertisement