All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Buxton Waterproof 4 Man Tent

A well-designed, straightforward and affordable weatherproof tunnel tent for small family adventures.

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
025893_grn_buxton_tent_4man_hard_ss18_001

Published:

Our review

This pragmatic, nicely made, functional and nifty four-person tent works with the needs of a small family - it's a great purchase for those keen to get out and go camping regularly with a minimum of fuss.
Pros: • Easy to pitch
• Good size
• Decent ventilation
• Affordable
Cons: • Only one side opens, so no gusty through breeze, but plenty of vents

At 13kg, Buxton’s four-person waterproof tent is a great relief after colossal offerings that require a forklift truck to move. If you’re feeling strong, you can carry it yourself from car to site, although I wouldn’t want to too walk far because 13kg can begin to feel like a bag of bricks very quickly.

It packs down to 49x34x34cm, leaving room in the car boot for other camping gear and yet unpacks into a nicely sized tunnel tent with space to stand up – no awkward crouching required to get dressed. With two full-panel windows and a lantern hook for night lighting, it’s a pleasant, roomy space, perfect for a small family.

The large sleeping area is clipped in place and can be divided into two bedrooms, each with their own zipped door. Between the doors, a handy set of organiser pockets face into the living room, for storage of smaller items.

The ground sheet is sewn in to secure the tent from drafts and damp, while the exterior is robustly waterproofed at a hardy 4000m Hydrostatic head – in layman’s terms, it can withstand heavy rain. The windows are sealed and the tent has just one entry point, but it’s a full mesh door and there are several air vents throughout, so although you can’t open two sides on a hot day, you can still create good ventilation.

Assisted by colour-coded poles, the tent is very easy to put up, especially if you’re familiar with this type of tent. The flysheet and inner tent are designed as separate entities to improve breathability, but the tent can be packed away with the inner tent still clipped on, which allows you to pitch it all at once in future.

Providing enough space and doing a good job without fanfare – this sensible waterproof tent has all the hallmarks of becoming a reliable friend.

Facts at a glance:

Sleeps: 4
Type of tent: Tunnel pole tent
Pack size: 49 x 34 x 34cm
Weight: 13kg
Poles: Fibreglass
Taping: Taped seams
Groundsheet: Sewn in
Hydrostatic head: 4000m
Standing room: 195cm
Colour: Green
RRP: £359.99

Authors

Maria Hodson wears a blue jumper and stands smiling in front of coast

Maria Hodson

 

Maria Hodson is production editor at BBC Countryfile Magazine, alongside Margaret Bartlett. Since moving to Bristol in 2014, Maria has made every effort to escape into nature and loves all things wild and watery, from surfing and swimming to paddle-boarding and kayaking. Her adventure highlight in recent years was sea kayaking around remote St Kilda, off the coast north-west Scotland, in 2016. Most weekends, however, are spent exploring the great outdoors with her small child and doing accessible walks. Favourite family adventures are bird-watching at Slimbridge Wetland Centre and exploring the Forest of Dean, as well as an annual pilgrimage to see the starling murmuration on the Somerset Levels.

