Buxton Waterproof 4 Man Tent

• Only one side opens, so no gusty through breeze, but plenty of vents

Cons: • Only one side opens, so no gusty through breeze, but plenty of vents

This pragmatic, nicely made, functional and nifty four-person tent works with the needs of a small family - it's a great purchase for those keen to get out and go camping regularly with a minimum of fuss.

At 13kg, Buxton’s four-person waterproof tent is a great relief after colossal offerings that require a forklift truck to move. If you’re feeling strong, you can carry it yourself from car to site, although I wouldn’t want to too walk far because 13kg can begin to feel like a bag of bricks very quickly.

Advertisement

It packs down to 49x34x34cm, leaving room in the car boot for other camping gear and yet unpacks into a nicely sized tunnel tent with space to stand up – no awkward crouching required to get dressed. With two full-panel windows and a lantern hook for night lighting, it’s a pleasant, roomy space, perfect for a small family.

The large sleeping area is clipped in place and can be divided into two bedrooms, each with their own zipped door. Between the doors, a handy set of organiser pockets face into the living room, for storage of smaller items.

Assisted by colour-coded poles, the tent is very easy to put up, especially if you’re familiar with this type of tent. The flysheet and inner tent are designed as separate entities to improve breathability, but the tent can be packed away with the inner tent still clipped on, which allows you to pitch it all at once in future.

Providing enough space and doing a good job without fanfare – this sensible waterproof tent has all the hallmarks of becoming a reliable friend.

Facts at a glance:

Sleeps: 4

Type of tent: Tunnel pole tent

Pack size: 49 x 34 x 34cm

Weight: 13kg

Poles: Fibreglass

Taping: Taped seams

Groundsheet: Sewn in

Hydrostatic head: 4000m

Standing room: 195cm

Colour: Green

RRP: £359.99