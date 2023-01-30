Montane Pac Plus XT jacket, rrp £250

This beefed-up version of Montane’s excellent Pac Plus jacket will suit hikers, mountaineers and climbers.

It remains a very lightweight jacket at less than 400g, but the XT is more robust than its forerunner, with a tougher face fabric. The XT also adds under-arm vents to help you control your temperature.

Gore-Tex’s Paclite Plus fabric has been appearing in more outdoor clothing over the last few years; Montane was one of the first UK brands to use it. It’s a lightweight two-layer fabric, comprising a textile outer fabric laminated to a waterproof inner membrane. It’s a marked improvement on earlier versions of Paclite, being noticeably more breathable, and the inner layer is more abrasion-resistant and durable.

The hood is helmet-compatible, and in consequence necessarily oversized if you are wearing when not helmeted, but the two cinches keep it close-fitting, to maintain visibility well while you turn your head. The stiffened peak keeps rain and sun out of your eyes.

The hip pockets are big enough for an OS map. When things warm up, underarm zips let in cool air.

It’s decent-looking, available in some interesting colour schemes…

…and the slim-fitting cut will be popular with more active walkers. When you’re moving, there’s something pleasant about clothing that is cut close to your body – it makes your movement feel freer. And there is less slack fabric to flap in high winds.

On the other hand, if your build is not especially athletic, you might find the fit a little snug. Likewise, if you want one rain jacket to wear in all conditions – adding a midlayer when you need one – consider going for a size larger than normal. Review: Joe Pontin

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £250

£250 Weight: 375g

375g Fabric: (layers) Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, 2-layer, 100% recycled nylon

(layers) Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, 2-layer, 100% recycled nylon Vents: Long pit zips

Long pit zips Hood: helmet compatible, dual adjustment

helmet compatible, dual adjustment Pockets: Zipped external breast pocket, two map-sized hip pockets

Zipped external breast pocket, two map-sized hip pockets Eco info: 100% recycled fabric

Also consider… Rab Arc Eco Jacket, rrp £215

This highly waterproof jacket from British outdoor gear firm Rab has a great hood and big exterior pockets. When you warm up, the fabric is breathable, and two under-arm zip-vents can be opened to let in cool air. Recycled materials are used throughout. It’s lightweight, and well made, with good quality zips. Review by Pat Kinsella

• Read our detailed review.

