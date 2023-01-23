Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket reviewed

Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket, rrp £215

This three-layer lightweight jacket is so waterproof it has a hydrostatic head (HH) test rating of 22,000, which is far better than the flysheet of many tents. The Pertex Shield Revolve material is breathable, and it’s made entirely from recycled polyester (and because the face fabric, membrane and backer are all made from a single polymer, it’s also much easier to recycle at the end of its useful life).

Very solidly constructed, with top-quality zips used all round, the Arc Eco has pit vents beneath each arm, which means you can quickly and very effectively dump excess heat when you’re walking hard up a hill, without compromising the weather protection the coat offers.

It has an excellent peaked hood, with three adjustment points, and the collar zips up nice and high, with a fleecy chin protector to avoid snags. The cuffs can be tightened with Velcro, and you can also draw the hem in with two side toggles to keep the jacket in place. There are two very generously proportioned pockets on the exterior, big enough to stuff an OS map into, but no interior pockets. Review: Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £215

£215 Weight: 375–428g

375–428g Fabric: 100% recycled Pertex Shield Revolve

100% recycled Pertex Shield Revolve Vents: Under each arm

Under each arm Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two large hand pockets

Also consider: Montane Pac Plus XT jacket, rrp £250

This jacket maybe lightweight at less than 400g, but it boasts some great features. It’s Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric is waterproof and windproof, the helmet-compatible hood can be adjusted for a close fit, and the large pockets can easily accommodate an OS map. Under-arm vents can be opened for some cool air if you start to overheat. The slim fit won’t suit all builds – especially if you want to wear bulky midlayers beneath in cold weather. But a really appealing option for slimmer hikers, mountaineers and climbers. Review: Joe Pontin

