Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Gore-Tex walking boots, rrp £200

First impressions

What should you expect from a brand famous for making trainers and other sports shoes? Instant comfort, confident styling and a sporty feel. And the Terrex Free Hike 2 smashes the brief.

Having made hiker-friendly sneaker-style shoes since the 1970s, German sports gear maker Adidas launched its Terrex range in 2011, targeting hikers and trail runners. The Terrex Free Hiker 2 launched in 2022 with a few minor modifications over the original Free Hiker. It features uppers bearing bold colour schemes in geometric patterns that incorporate the Adidas three-stripe logo. They cut quite a dash and give the impression of shoes fizzing with energy. (Though more muted colourways are available.)

Those uppers (which in the Free Hiker 2 include recycled yarns) are synthetic and struck me as a little thin compared to other boots on test, especially as they flex with wear. Relatively little extra material is added to the uppers for structure and protection, although a rubber toe cap shields toes from stubbing, and a narrow rand and additional synthetic patches (‘TPU foils’) protect the uppers from bumps and scrapes.

Are they waterproof?

The uppers repelled water well for a while before wetting out, but a highly effective Gore-Tex lining beneath the uppers keeps your feet dry.

Do they grip well?

The Continental rubber outsoles are grippy, coping pretty well with most surfaces, performing passably even on some of the most tricky – wet rock and slimy mud.

Will they fit me?

The lacing system is simple but fairly effective, achieving a secure fit in heel, ankle and mid foot with via four pairs of webbing loops and a pair of eyelets in leather tabs.

The Terrex Free Hiker 2 will suit a regular to slightly wide foot. The forefoot seems especially roomy­, making these a better match for chunky feet than lean ones.

The thin upper fabric means that on cold days you’ll need to wear an extra thick pair of socks – so consider going up half a size to accommodate them.

How do they feel?

Pull on the Terrex Free Hiker 2 and you are instantly struck with how light they feel. Even my size 12’s weighed in at only 525g per shoe.

Cushioning around the ankle cuff and tongue feels soft and comfortable. The heel is held securely in place, and the ankle cuff is grippy but flexible (more so, says Adidas, than the Free Hiker 1).

Now we come to the real key to these boots: the ‘Boost’ midsole ­­– the flash of white on the side, which looks a wee bit like polystyrene (it’s not, it’s a good quality EVA foam). All that EVA provides a very soft and cushioned ride, but Adidas also promises ‘energy return’ – and sure enough there is a small but appreciable ‘bounce’ effect with each footfall. This adds to the light and airy feel of walking in the Free Hiker 2.

On the other hand, all that cushioning rather distances you from the surface you are travelling over. For me, there is just too much bounce in these mini-mattresses, which smother any ‘trail feel’… the effect is to lose some sense of precision on placing each step.

This is all a matter of taste, of course – my colleague Danny, for example, enjoyed the Boost sole used in the Adidas Speed Ultra trail running shoe.

Will suit…

…style-conscious strollers; fast hikers and leisure walkers who enjoy that cosseted training-shoe feel.

Facts at a glance:

Uppers: 50% recycled synthetic

50% recycled synthetic Outsole: Continental, rubber

Continental, rubber Midsole: ‘BOOST’ cushioning

‘BOOST’ cushioning Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fitting: Regular to wide, full volume

Regular to wide, full volume Weight: 445g (size 8)

Ready to buy?

Not convinced?

