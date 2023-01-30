Too short for deep puddles and ponds Grip could be better

Smart, durable and extremely comfortable, the Unisex Muck Originals Pull-on Short Boot is perfect for tidying up the garden, dog walks and visits to the local shops. The rubber upper is 100% waterproof, while the inner – which comprises a memory-foam underfoot and soft, flexible sides – makes the boot cosy, warm and easy to slip on and off.

Unisex Muck Originals Pull-on Short Boots, rrp £130

First impressions

Easy to slip on and off, these fully lined boots are instantly comfortable – and much warmer than your traditional Wellington boot – and most importantly they are 100% waterproof.

Available in classic forest green, the design is clean and simple.

Are they waterproof?

Muck’s soft, hand-laid rubber is 100% waterproof, meaning you can wear the boots in dewy grass and heavy rain without getting wet feet.

They are a short boot and gardeners who are in and out of ponds, or walkers wading through fords and deep puddles may wish to opt for a mid or high boot.

The neoprene lining is relatively quick drying, so if water does get in (through the top of the boot) you won’t have to wait for days for the material to dry.

Do they grip well?

Muck’s rubber outsole is designed for light duty use on mixed terrain. The grip is sufficient for pottering in the garden and level walks, but don’t expect high-level traction on steep, slippery ground.

The rubber itself is really durable and after a couple of months of heavy winter use I’ve notices few signs of degradation.

It’s worth cleaning your boots regularly with a soft brush and tepid water – removing debris from the outsole will help maintain the grip.

Will they fit me?

The boots are unisex, available in sizes 4–14. I have a wide foot and find the boots easy to slip on and off. Once on, the fit is snug without being tight – if you have a slim foot you may need to wear a thick pair of socks.

If you fall between sizes, I’d recommend ordering up (as Muck do on their website) to give yourself a little extra room.

How do they feel?

These boots do two things extremely well; they keep your feet dry and they’re really very comfortable.

The boots are fully lined with neoprene, which is soft and flexible. The moulded PU (Polyurethane) footbeds with memory-foam top covers are superb, and I found the boots held their comfort for hours on end.

The rubber is fairly supple and there is no steal toe cap, making the boots less suitable for heavy duty work.

The boots are designed to off comfort in temperatures ranging from 0–18 degree C, which is about right. Anything below zero and your toes begin to feel the cold.

There is an antimicrobial insert with odour and moisture management treatment.

Will suit..

The Unisex Muck Originals Pull-on Short Boots will suit gardeners who are in and out of the house a lot, as well as all-day gardeners. They’re also a great option for dog walks and short strolls.

Facts at a glance…

RRP: £130

£130 Uppers: Hand-laid rubber

Hand-laid rubber Outsole: Durable rubber outsole

Durable rubber outsole Inner: Fully lined with neoprene; moulded PU footbed with memory foam; bioDEWIX Dry antimicrobial footbed insert topcover

Fully lined with neoprene; moulded PU footbed with memory foam; bioDEWIX Dry antimicrobial footbed insert topcover Waterproofing: Hand-laid rubber, 100% waterproof

Hand-laid rubber, 100% waterproof Fitting: Regular width

Ready to buy?

Alternatively, for a low-hassle waterproof boot to pull on your feet when you’re heading out to walk the dog, take a look at the Keen men’s Targhee II Chelsea Boot (pictured above). They slip on in a trice, grip well on slippery surfaces thanks to a chunky rubber outsole, and the leather uppers look smart enough for the pub. Review: Tim Bates