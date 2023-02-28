Outwell Cazal firepit: reviewed

A reliable bowl firepit with a deep dish and sturdy legs that's lightweight and compact enough to see you through years of family adventures.

Outwell Cazal Firepit

RRP £61

You might think you recognise this firepit: versions of it can be found many times over at various online retailers under many different brand names. It’s essentially a wide bowl, with three folding curved legs that are released with a pin and tucked underneath the bowl when not in use. The firepit we previously used for years of family camping adventures was exactly this type, and around the same price. We looked after it and found that, bar the odd speck of rust from being left out in the rain, it’s a pretty reliable model.

I was delighted to discover that Outwell’s Cazal firepit is much better made. The bowl is deep and compact, and so takes up less room in the car but can hold a good five or six supermarket-bought logs and radiate enough heat for a group of up to six people. The legs are shorter and sturdier than I was expecting, and the quality of the pins on the legs feels superior to those I’ve come across before.

It’s lightweight at 3kg, but thick enough to feel as though it’s going to last for years, if looked after. It comes with a mesh cover, which is very handy if you need to walk away from the fire briefly to fetch the sausages*, and to help protect your tent from flyaway sparks in high wind. The only thing it’s missing is a carry case.

*Never leave a fire unattended.

How long does it take to put up?

The first time you use the Outwell Cazal Firepit, you have to screw in the legs with a crosshead screwdriver. This takes around 12 minutes: there are four to each leg, so 12 in total. After this, the legs will tuck in under the bowl and it takes around 10 seconds to assemble (see video below).

Video: How to assemble the Outwell Cazal Firepit and Grill

How small does it pack down to?

This is one for the car, as it packs down to the size of the bowl: 44.5 x 44.5 x 18cm. If you’re looking for something to take on a multi-day hike, consider the Robens Wayne grill and firepit.

Facts at a glance: No of people: 2-8

2-8 Weight: 3kg

3kg Style: Bowl, with three legs

Bowl, with three legs Material: Steel/Iron/Chrome plated iron

Steel/Iron/Chrome plated iron Size: 44.5cm diameter x 38cm height

44.5cm diameter x 38cm height Grill size: 44.5cm

44.5cm Accessories: Mesh cover, fuel grate, grill.

