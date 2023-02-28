Robens Wayne grill and firepit: reviewed

An ingenius and lightweight foldable firepit and grill that you can take with you on any multi-day adventure.

Don’t be deceived by the slim proportions of this firepit when flatpacked: it can hold four or five of your average service-station-bought logs and kindling at a time. Its ingenius foldable design means it’s a dream to transport – perfect for backpackers or anyone with a small car. Indeed, it outperforms all the other firepits I’ve tested so far in terms of portability.

It is designed with a small base that expands upwards to a larger grill, which spreads the heat out evenly across the grill when cooking and means it can hold more sausages and sweetcorn than you might first think. Once you’ve finished cooking, remove the grill, add your logs and enjoy the heat. The deep sides offer good wind protection, while the vents at the base draw up the air and feed the flames. Brilliant.

It is made from stainless steel, which makes it very easy to clean, and sturdy: it may look flimsy, but after a summer of heavy use – with coal and wood combinations – it shows no sign of warping or deterioration. What’s more, it has a neat zip-up carry case, a fantastic accessory that really should be included with all portable firepits. An excellent buy, catering for groups of two to four.

How long does it take to put up?

The Robens Wayne Grill and Firepit takes less than one minute to assemble. Which is a blessing at the end of a long drive when you still have to put the tent up.

How small does it pack down to?

It packs down to proportions of 34.5cm x 19cm x 6cm – thinner than an A4 folder.

Facts at a glance:

No of people: 2-4

2-4 Weight: 2699 g

2699 g Style: Trapeziod from the side, square when looked down on from above.

Trapeziod from the side, square when looked down on from above. Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Size: 34.5cm x 35cm x 25.7cm

34.5cm x 35cm x 25.7cm Grill size: 35cm sq

35cm sq Accessories: Fuel grate, grill, zip-up carry case.

