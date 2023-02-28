  1. Home
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Robens Wayne grill and firepit: reviewed

A portable firepit should be lightweight, compact and easy to assemble. Tanya Jackson tests the Robens Wayne Firepit to see if it lights her fire

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0
Robens Wayne firepit and grill

Published:

Our review

An ingenius and lightweight foldable firepit and grill that you can take with you on any multi-day adventure.
Pros: Folds down to laptop-sized proportions
Lightweight
Durable
Comes with zip-up carry case
Impressive grill capacity
Cons: None.

Don’t be deceived by the slim proportions of this firepit when flatpacked: it can hold four or five of your average service-station-bought logs and kindling at a time. Its ingenius foldable design means it’s a dream to transport – perfect for backpackers or anyone with a small car. Indeed, it outperforms all the other firepits I’ve tested so far in terms of portability.

It is designed with a small base that expands upwards to a larger grill, which spreads the heat out evenly across the grill when cooking and means it can hold more sausages and sweetcorn than you might first think. Once you’ve finished cooking, remove the grill, add your logs and enjoy the heat. The deep sides offer good wind protection, while the vents at the base draw up the air and feed the flames. Brilliant.

The heat from the base of the Wayne is distributed evenly upwards, cooking an impressive amount of food without too much shuffling around.

It is made from stainless steel, which makes it very easy to clean, and sturdy: it may look flimsy, but after a summer of heavy use – with coal and wood combinations – it shows no sign of warping or deterioration. What’s more, it has a neat zip-up carry case, a fantastic accessory that really should be included with all portable firepits. An excellent buy, catering for groups of two to four.

How long does it take to put up?

The Robens Wayne Grill and Firepit takes less than one minute to assemble. Which is a blessing at the end of a long drive when you still have to put the tent up.

How small does it pack down to?

It packs down to proportions of 34.5cm x 19cm x 6cm – thinner than an A4 folder.

Facts at a glance:

  • No of people: 2-4
  • Weight: 2699 g
  • Style: Trapeziod from the side, square when looked down on from above.
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Size: 34.5cm x 35cm x 25.7cm
  • Grill size: 35cm sq
  • Accessories: Fuel grate, grill, zip-up carry case.

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile

Tanya Jackson

Digital editor

Tanya Jackson is a digital editor and writer for countryfile.com. She lives in Wiltshire and loves campfire cooking, swimming in the sea, rural folklore, barn owls and walking her Welsh collie in the misty hills. Tanya also has a passion for English food and drink – although nothing tastes as good as tomato soup out of a thermos on a crisp woodland walk.

