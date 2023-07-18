Caernarfon Castle is the largest and most imposing of the ring of castles constructed by Edward I when he conquered north Wales. The building of the castle and town walls commenced a few months after the last native Prince of Wales, Llywelyn, was killed in December 1282.

The castle, with its thick walls and angular towers, is said to resemble the city walls of Constantinople and is well worth exploring before taking a walk beside the Menai Strait.

Find out more about Caernarfon Castle – including facts about the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Caernarfon Castle history

Built in the 13th to 14th centuries, imposing Caernarfon Castle was designed to be a show of Edward I’s imperial strength. Constructed on the site of a former Roman fort, it was as much a royal palace as it was a stronghold. With its soaring pinkish-red walls and colossal towers made from local rhyolite, it would have been one of the most impressive constructions of the Middle Ages.

It took 47 years to build the fortress, harbour and the walls, costing an estimated £25,000 – enough to buy 30,000 horses at the time.

Such a grand construction made the castle a target for rebel forces. In 1294, the unfinished castle, with its temporary wooden fortifications, was overrun by Madog ap Llywelyn, a fierce Welsh leader and proclaimed Prince of Wales. Madog managed to hold the castle for a year until the English retook it in 1295 and completed its construction.

Centuries later, the defensive structure was put to altogether different use during the Second World War. London’s National Gallery used the castle as an emergency storage facility when the capital was under German bombardment.

Majestic Caernarfon Castle took 47 years to build/Credit: Getty

Visiting Caernarfon Castle

Visiting Caernarfon, with its many towers and staircases, can be something of a workout, but the many information boards, exhibitions and the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum (rwfmuseum.org.uk) make this a great day out. There are self-guided audio tours, as well as many guided tours each day. There’s also a small café on site.

Caernarfon Castle tickets and opening times

Open daily (closed 24–26 Dec and 1 Jan). Adult entry costs £12.50. cadw.gov.wales

Caernarfon is on the A487, between Bangor and Porthmadog. Buses run from Bangor and Porthmadog railway stations.

Caernarfon Castle pub

Black Boy Inn

North Gate, Caernarfon LL55 1RW

01286 673604