Britain’s best coastal walks

Our guide to the best coastal walks in the British Isles, including route descriptions, maps and wildlife to spot.

According to Ordnance Survey, Great Britain’s coastline is 11,073 miles (17,820 km) in length. With so much shoreline to be explored, we’re spoilt for choice with places to walk. To help you out a little, we’ve put together a selection of spectacular walks, from Cornwall and Devon’s well-trodden shores to the rocky headlands of northern Scotland.

England

St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall