Best walks in Wales

13. Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.

The route 8.8km/5.4 miles

3 hours

Moderate Map and route

14. Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire

Few places talk to the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk.

The route 11.6km/7.2 miles

4.5 hours

Moderate/hard Map and route

15. Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire

Explore the historic Welsh island of Caldey and its Cistercian abbey, where woodlands resound with birdsong and path verges blush pink in spring with clumps of thrift.

The route 5.6km/3.4km

1.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

16. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Perched on the western fringes of Carmarthen Bay, the charming seaside towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot are designated conservation areas that offer superb Blue Flag beaches and picturesque harbours. Explore the beaches and seaside towns of south Pembrokeshire’s sandy coast with a seven-mile circular walk.

The route 12km/7.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Map and route

17. Ramsey Island, Pembrokeshire

St. Justinian the hermit sought sanctuary on Ramsey Island in the 6th Century and, if it’s peaceful solitude you’re searching for, then this secluded outcrop is still the perfect place for a day’s retreat. Escape to this isolated Welsh island and ramble over a rugged landscape teeming with wildlife.

The route 4.2km/2.6 hours

1.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

18. Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire

Nordic walking – somewhere between hiking and running – is a great way to explore the British countryside. Try it for yourself with ramble through one of the most captivating prehistoric landscapes in Wales.

The route 9.4km/5.8 miles

3 hours

Moderate Route and map

19. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire

Alamy

A protected National Nature Reserve since 1959, Skomer Island is one of the most important wildlife sites in Europe. In one day you can see puffins, grey seals, rare wild flowers, stunning views and much more.

The route 5.7km/3.5 miles

1.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route

20. St David’s Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

This superb coastal walk follows the trails of some of the Dark Age saints, for whom the St Davids Peninsula was a place of pilgrimage, and passes beside the wild waters of Ramsey Sound.

The route 15.1km/9.4 miles

5 hours

Moderate Map and route

21. Cribyn, Powys