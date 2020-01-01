Best walks in Wales

13. Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire
Rainbow above Wooltack Point on the Deer Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK ©Drew Buckley
One of the finest stretches on the Pembrokeshire coastline, the Marloes Peninsula takes in a long sandy beach, dramatic rock formations and clifftops of wildflowers.
14. Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire
Dyffryn Fernant gardens ©Alamy
Few places talk to the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk.
15. Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire
Look for cormorants and other seabirds on the cliffs of Caldey Island ©Getty
Explore the historic Welsh island of Caldey and its Cistercian abbey, where woodlands resound with birdsong and path verges blush pink in spring with clumps of thrift.
16. Tenby, Pembrokeshire
Iconic Tenby faces north towards First and Second Bay ©Getty
Perched on the western fringes of Carmarthen Bay, the charming seaside towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot are designated conservation areas that offer superb Blue Flag beaches and picturesque harbours. Explore the beaches and seaside towns of south Pembrokeshire’s sandy coast with a seven-mile circular walk.
17. Ramsey Island, Pembrokeshire
Guillemots are one of many species that make this island their home ©Getty
St. Justinian the hermit sought sanctuary on Ramsey Island in the 6th Century and, if it’s peaceful solitude you’re searching for, then this secluded outcrop is still the perfect place for a day’s retreat. Escape to this isolated Welsh island and ramble over a rugged landscape teeming with wildlife.
18. Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire
View of the coast from the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire ©Getty
Nordic walking – somewhere between hiking and running – is a great way to explore the British countryside. Try it for yourself with ramble through one of the most captivating prehistoric landscapes in Wales.
19. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire
Sand eels make up a large park of a puffin’s diet ©Getty
A protected National Nature Reserve since 1959, Skomer Island is one of the most important wildlife sites in Europe. In one day you can see puffins, grey seals, rare wild flowers, stunning views and much more.
20. St David’s Peninsula, Pembrokeshire
Stroll along the blissful shores of Whitesands Bay ©Getty
This superb coastal walk follows the trails of some of the Dark Age saints, for whom the St Davids Peninsula was a place of pilgrimage, and passes beside the wild waters of Ramsey Sound.
21. Cribyn, Powys
Often overshadowed by its towering neighbour, Pen y Fan, this verdant mountain in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales is one of Britain’s most understated peaks. ©Alamy
Cribyn, at 795m, sits 101m below the tallest peak in southern Britain, Pen y Fan. But far from inferior, the angular mount affords spectacular views over the surrounding countryside, making it well worth the climb.
22. Pen y Fan, Powys
View of snow covered farmland and hills at sunrise, looking from Mynydd Llangorse, Llangorse Lake, to Pen y Fan ©Alamy
Pen y Fan is one of the most popular peaks in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Most visitors hike to the mountain top from the Storey Arms – but for a quieter and more rewarding route, take the path up from Taf Fechan Forest past Neuadd Reservoir.
23. Blorenge, Monmouthshire
Keeper’s Pond on the flanks of Blorenge in the Brecon Beacons ©Getty
The rounded hilltop of Blorenge in the Brecon Beacons National Park was once dominated by industry – now, wildlife flourishes among vast swathes of heather moorland.
24. Llyn y Fan Fach, Camarthenshire
Llyn y Fan Fach, Powys ©Getty
A four-mile walk in the west of the Brecon Beacons National Park along a bustling river, a lonely llyn and a wild mountain ridge.
25. Sugar Loaf mountain, Monmouthshire
The summit of Sugar Loaf mountain in the Black Mountains Wales ©Getty
In its relatively modest 596m, the summit of Sugar Loaf in the Brecon Beacons National Park encompasses much that is magical about mountains, hills and woodland – explore this wonderful Welsh peak with a five-mile circular walk.
26. Llanthony and Hatterall Ridge, Monmouthshire
Llanthony Priory, Wales ©Getty
Get your heart racing with a 4.5-mile circular walk, ascending from a valley of ancient architecture to the sweeping mountain views of Offa’s Dyke Path.
27. Craig-Cerrig-gleisiad, Powys
Craig Cerrig Gleisiad, Wales ©Getty
Climb any of the Brecon Beacons and you’ll find a stirring view. But the best of them all is the glowering peak of Craig-Cerrig-gleisiad.
28. Carn Pica, Powys
Look out for wild ponies on the ridge up to Carn Pica ©Daniel Graham
A five-mile circular walk from Talybont Reservoir to the summit of Carn Pica in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
29. Llyn Cynwch and the Precipice Walk, Gwynedd
Cadair Idris and the Mawddach Estuary from the Precipice Walk nr Dolgellau Gwynedd Wales. ©Getty
Wander the snaking shores of a Welsh fishing lake, bound by pendulous trees, sky-striving mountains and a Victorian cliff-top walk.
30. Porthmelgan, Pembrokeshire
Porthmelgan beach, Pembrokeshire ©Alamy
Sheltered beneath the bulk of St David’s Head and its Iron Age remains is a half-moon of silvery rock and blonde sand known as Porthmelgan – the perfect summer escape.
31. Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Swansea
Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula, South Wales
Follow a footpath past bone-filled caves, a romantic ruin and a winding river, down to a beach bathed in low winter light on this moderate-level, six-mile hike along Three Cliffs Bay.