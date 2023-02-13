Taking a woodland walk among bluebells is one of the most thrilling things you can do in the British countryside in spring. Seeing a vivid carpet of delicate bluebells on the woodland floor is a seasonal delight and is one of the early signs of spring.

Advertisement

Some time in the next few weeks – usually around late March to mid-April – the first bright bluebells will unfurl in our woodlands, creating one of the great spring spectacles.

If you'd like to find a bluebell walk near you, here is a selection of the most beautiful bluebell woods and walks in the UK for inspiration.

Find out how to tell the difference between the native English bluebell and the Spanish bluebell in our expert bluebell guide, plus how to grow your own bluebells.

Best bluebell walks in the UK

Loughrigg Fell, Cumbria

You don’t have to climb high in the Lake District to get the finest fell views – a short stroll through the heart of the national park offers rewards aplenty.

View Loughrigg Fell, Cumbria walking route

Bluebells on Loughrigg Terrace near Ambleside, Lake District/Credit: Getty Images

Wanstead Park, London

Embrace spring and enjoy native bluebells, baby wildfowl and lakeside walks in the romantic remains of an 18th-century garden within Epping Forest.

Day out: Wanstead Park, London

Bluebells at Wanstead Park, London, UK/Credit: Getty

Rode Hall and Gardens, Cheshire

Wander through an enchanting bluebell woodland in the grounds of an old Georgian Hall.

Day out: Rode Hall and Gardens, Cheshire

Bramley, Surrey

Follow your nose on this sensory walk through sun-dappled holloways, fields and woodland brimming with life.

Walk: Bramley, Surrey

Bluebells tend to grow on woodland floors/Credit: Getty Images Getty

Urquhart Bay, Great Glen

This ancient wet woodland is close to Loch Ness and offers a unique bluebell experience, as the flowers have sprung amongst the ruins of a 16th century fortress. Also, see stunning wildlife and pay a visit to Urquhart Bay, which is easily accessible.

Falls of Divach, a waterfall of Scotland near Urquhart Bay, half way along the northern shore of Loch Ness/Credit: Getty Images

Grizedale Forest, Lake District

This woodland walk is nestled in the heart of the Lake District between Lakes Windemere and Coniston. This idyllic forest is painted in the beautiful purple hue of bluebells at this time of year.

The track through Grizedale, Lake District National Park, Cumbria/Credit: Getty Images Getty

Britain’s best spring walks The arrival of the spring equinox signals the start of longer, warmer days and the countryside is awash with colour and wildlife. A perfect season for hiking, here is our guide on the best spring walks in Britain

Burroughs Wood, near Leicester

Burroughs Wood is a brilliantly accessible site in the heart of England. Less than an hour's drive from Birmingham, it welcomes visitors with wide pathways perfectly suitable for buggies and wheelchairs that snake through a combination of ancient and modern woodland.

For accessible bluebell walks visit Burroughs Wood, near Leicester/Credit: Woodland Trust

Killerton Estate, Devon

Conifers make up much of this 300-hectare woodland that has become a haven for butterflies, birds and bluebells alike. Situated in the grounds of the Killerton Estate, which has good access via the M5, this woodland is one of the largest in mid Devon and is perfect for a springtime saunter.

A haven for wildlife, take a walk in Killerton Estate to enjoy a carpet of bluebells/Credit: Carys Matthews

Sissinghurst Castle Garden, Kent

Could there be anything better than a scenic bluebell flooded walk? Improve perfection on a 4 mile walk through Sissinghurst Castle followed by a cream tea or cake. nationaltrust.org.uk/sissinghurst-castle-garden

The Elizabethan tower, Sissinghurst Castle Garden, 1930, designed by Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson, Kent, England/Credit: Getty Images

Muncaster Castle and Gardens, Cumbria

Dubbed by Ruskin as 'The gateway to paradise', the woodland above the castle is washed in sunlight dappled blue beauties. With views over to the only coastal village in the Lake District, Muncaster's 18th century gardens also boast an impressively large Rhododendron and exotic tree collection. muncaster.co.uk/gardens

Muncaster Castle gardens with azaleas (Rhododendrons), Cumbria/Credit: Getty Images

Hartland Abbey and Gardens, North Devon

As the setting of the BBCs Sense and Sensibility in 2007, walking in the grounds it is easy to be transported to a lost era. The gardens themselves were almost forgotten over the First World War, and the Summerhouse pathway, which reopened in 2010, had been lying hidden since 1945. hartlandabbey.co.uk

Colourful display of Pink Asters and Agapanthus with Mahonia in the Background in the Garden at Hartland Abbey, Devon, (Getty)

Roseberry Topping, North Yorkshire

Quilted with banks of bluebells, sorrel and stitchwort, Yorkshire’s Matterhorn in the North York Moors National Park is a spring masterpiece.

Advertisement