Walk: Grizedale Forest, Cumbria

Rippling across the crags between Windermere and Coniston in the Lake District National Park, Grizedale Forest is 8,000 acres of mixed woodland laced with tracks and endowed with a renowned series of outdoor sculptures.

Advertisement

Inaugurated in 1977, the sculptures dot the forest as unexpected, thought-provoking, inspiring creations, made by artists “in response to the landscape”. Some are permanent installations; others are moulded from natural materials and gradually reclaimed by the forest. There are around 80 to be found – some are obvious while others take some recognising – all part of the fun. Arm yourself with an essential Sculpture Trail Guide or print out a map (see Useful Info box) and walk this absorbing landscape that has Carron Crag, one of England’s best viewpoints, as its highest point.

Grizedale Forest walk 7.8 miles/12.6km | 4 hours | moderate 1. To the tarn Look for Grizedale Hall Lodge opposite the visitor centre and take the rough track signed for Esthwaite & Hawkshead. This rises steeply, levelling as a wide forestry road marked by green-topped posts. This is the waymark for the Silurian Way (SW) geological trail, one of eight trails in Grizedale. Related articles Best walks in the Lake District

Britain’s most beautiful forests and woodlands

Monthly foraging guide On reaching the Red Fox sculpture, loop right with the main track; in 200m divert right on a path to the eyecatching Some Fern sculpture wreathed upon a rocky outcrop. About 250m past the Living Space sculpture, you’ll reach a clearing and waymarked cross-track. Go left to visit Grizedale Tarn, otherwise keep ahead (SW).

2. Into the vale The wide roadway meanders past stands of broadleaf and felled firs and, as you bend right, extravagant views open out across to the Howgill Fells. You’ll shortly pass a lavender-topped post (right). Just after this, the innocuous wall winding between the trees (right) is Andy Goldsworthy’s Taking a Wall for a Walk. At the next lavender post (300m), turn right (leaving SW) on the rising path and trace the lavender trail to Satterthwaite village. Turn left to pass or stop by the Eagle’s Head. 3. Crag bound Some 200m past Satterthwaite Bridge turn right up Moor Lane bridleway. This rises beside a wall (right), unlocking views across Grizedale to fir-fringed fells and an occasional glimpse of the higher mountains. Beyond a dead tree and gate, drop across the beck and fork right at a SW post on a route that criss-crosses a winding forestry road – look for a slender waterfall off to the right.

Grizedale Forest map

Grizedale Forest walking route and map.

Useful Information

HOW TO GET THERE

Grizedale Forest Park Visitor Centre is three miles southwest of Hawkshead. Follow the brown tourist signs from Hawkshead or from the A590 near Haverthwaite. Pay and Display parking 200m south of visitor centre.

FIND OUT MORE

For other routes, head to the Forestry Commission website

EAT

The Eagles Head

Satterthwaite LA12 8LN

01229 860237

Cosy pub overlooking the forest.

STAY

Pepper House

Satterthwaite LA12 8LS

01229 860206

NEARBY

Advertisement

Stott Park Bobbin Mill

Colton LA12 8AX

0870 3331181

Absorbing working museum recalling a lost forest industry