Best forest campsites in the UK in 2023
Get closer to nature with the whole family on a family camping trip in the UK. Here are the most rewarding forest campsites to book this summer.
Forest camping is a wonderful way to spend time with family and loved ones in nature. Kids will love climbing trees and making new friends, cycling trails and exploring during the day. There’s the chance to spot bats at dusk, take night walks and bed down to listen for the hoot of a tawny owl or the rustle of a noisy hedgehog. Choose the right campsite, and you're in for an enriching experience that the whole family will remember.
Our guide to the UK's best forest campsites includes basic facilities, when each campsite is open, how to book and what wildlife you can expect to see and hear.
Can I camp in any forest in the UK?
No – as a rule, wild camping is illegal in the UK, without the express permission of the landowner. However, many are happy to host wild campers, provided they are respectful of the area they are camping in. See our Beginner's guide to wild camping in the UK for more details.
What are forest campsites like?
Facilities range from the smart Camping in the Forest-style campsites where the grass is kept short and the laundry rooms are mopped out daily, to less formal sites with compost toilets and solar-powered showers. The latter are more likely to allow campfires.
Are fires allowed in forest campsites?
Often not – check the website before you book. But bear in mind that not having fires often keeps stag parties away and brings wildlife that bit closer. The peace and tranquility of camping among trees – themselves natural sound insulators – is something everyone should experience at least once in their life.
What birds will I hear in the forest?
Forest camping gives you an excellent chance of spotting and identifying birds. From dusk onwards, you might hear a number of owls, dunnocks, robins, corncrakes, nightjars, song thrushes and warblers. If you're in the South-East, you might be lucky enough to hear a nightingale! Remember not to disturb nests, and if in doubt check the law around birdwatching.
Best Forest Campsites in the UK
Doward Park, Forest of Dean, UK-Wales border
This small family-run campsite is located just on the English side of the river Wye and is perfectly positioned for exploring Symonds Yat, Monmouth and Ross-on-Wye. It's a peaceful site that doesn't accept bookings of more than two tents and doesn't allow campfires, so your woodland wildlife quest should have a fair chance of success. There are lots of gentle attractions nearby for rainy days.
- Special wildlife: Deer, wild boar, goshawks
- When: All year round
- Campsite: Doward Park: adult and children's toilets, hot showers, campsite shop serving coffee, ice pack freezing.
Glenmore Campsite, Cairngorms, Scotland
Pitch up among the trees looking out onto the shores of beautiful Loch Morlich, of which there is private access to its sandy beaches. The shallow water goes out a long way – great for kids – and is surrounded by cycle trails and magnificent mountain walks that start at the campsite. Pick wild ‘blaeberries’ and raspberries among the bracken, look for red squirrels, deer, ospreys and golden eagles. Yes, golden eagles.
- Special wildlife: Red squirrels, golden eagles
- When: All year round
- Campsite: Glenmore campsite: Flushing toilets, hot showers, electric hook-up, laundry room, café and pub.
Thetford Forest, Norfolk, East Anglia
An expansive forest spanning more than 18,000 hectares, Thetford has several different woodland areas, including a guided trail to the Desert Rats, who trained here during WWII, High Lodge Forest Park for kids, Lynford Hall and Arboretum.
- Special wildlife: Cuckoos
- When: April – August
- Campsite: Thetford Forest Club (Motorhomes and caravans): Electric hook-up, gas and electric bbqs allowed, drive-over waste disposal. Oak Lodge Glamping: pre-pitched bell tents, bedding, firepits and bbqs, flushing toilets and showers, communal kitchen with kettle.
Postern Hill, Savernake Forest, Wiltshire
First mentioned in 934BCE by King Aethelstan, Savernake Forest has about 140 years on the Norman-planted New Forest, and has some seriously old trees including the 700-year-old King of Limbs and the 1,100-year old Big Belly Oak. There are also bats, owls, several species of deer and red kites nesting in the tall pine trees.
- Special wildlife: Bats (Brown Long-Eared Bat, Whiskered Bat and Daubenton's Bat)
- When: Spring and summer
- Campsite: Postern Hill campsite: grass pitches and electric hook-up, toilets, pets welcome.
Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire
This Forestry England site has lots to offer families, including cycle trails and bike hire, forest walks, and the biggest tree in England, the Major Oak. Adventure parks Go Ape and Adrenaline Jungle are nearby for older kids, and there’s the chance for parents to enjoy a restorative coffee at Sherwood Pines Café in the mornings.
- Special wildlife: Cuckoos
- When: April – August
- Campsite: Sherwood Pines: full facilities, amenity block, all-weather pitches, electrical hook up.
The Secret Campsite, Barcombe, East Sussex
This campsite is itself in a meadow but borders a small coppiced woodland where nightingales return each year. It is very near to the site where Singing with Nightingales (see box below) takes place, and so there’s a good chance of hearing the little birds. A good compromise if you want a dose of woodland wildlife but don’t want to give up the campfire.
- Special wildlife: Nightingales
- When: April until August
- Camp at: The Secret Campsite: solar showers, sinks for washing up, solar-powered electric car chargers, flushing toilets.
Singing with Nightingales events, Sussex and Gloucestershire
Book a ticket to a Singing with Nightingales event, where musicians and conservationists will take you to the nightingales themselves and lure them into a musical duet. You’ll take a daytime eco-tour of the woods; enjoy dinner, songs and stories around the fire; take off on a walk to the nightingale site for the performance; and camp overnight in the woodland.
Special wildlife: Nightingales
When: April
Campsite: Two venues: private farm in Sussex; RSPB Highnam Woods in Gloucestershire.
Wrekin Forest Camping & Glamping, Shropshire
This fantastic off-grid forest campsite is near the Wrekin mountain and forest, which is perfect for walks and day trips. On the campsite, there is warm running water and plenty of firewood as well as access to a forest school site with all the wellies, dungarees and outdoor kit your kids may need. The site owner Judy is a qualified Forest Leader, and runs several informal forest school activities for kids – check what’s happening that week when you check in.
- Special wildlife: Wrekin deer
- When: Open from March throughout the year
- Campsite: Wrekin Forest Camping and Glamping: warm water, fire pits, flushing toilets, washing up facilities, on-site forest school.
Kitewood Camping, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire
Set in 60 acres of woodland, Kitewood has just 12 tent pitches, which gives it a quiet, family feel. Each pitch has its own compost toilet and hot shower, which is almost unheard of in UK campsites. Organised summer activities include pond dipping, bat walks, bushcraft and a weekly barbecue.
- Special wildlife: Bats
- When: Summer
- Campsite: Kitewood camping: Tent pitches have their own sheltered campfire area, with fire pit and free firewood, compost toilet and individual hot shower. ‘Wash house’ with eco-washing up liquid, towels and sponges. Ice blocks and beach gear (boards, spades etc) also available to borrow.
Fire and Stars Woodland Camping, Leicestershire
This back-to-basics site is set in 47 acres of woodland and run in partnership with Leicestershire National Forest and Forestry England. It’s light on facilities, as money generated from camping goes back into upkeeping the forest. Pitch a tent, hang a hammock or build a shelter from branches for an almost-wild experience. Listen out for a wide variety of owl species, and look out for buzzards swooping down across the ride.
- Special wildlife: Owls and buzzards
- When: All year round
- Campsite: Fire and Stars Woodland Camping: portable toilets, campfires allowed, no electricity and no water supply. Showers available at nearby pub for small fee.
Authors
Tanya Jackson is a digital editor and writer for countryfile.com. She lives in Wiltshire and loves campfire cooking, swimming in the sea, rural folklore, barn owls and walking her Welsh collie in the misty hills. Tanya also has a passion for English food and drink – although nothing tastes as good as tomato soup out of a thermos on a crisp woodland walk.
