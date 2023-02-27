Forest camping is a wonderful way to spend time with family and loved ones in nature. Kids will love climbing trees and making new friends, cycling trails and exploring during the day. There’s the chance to spot bats at dusk, take night walks and bed down to listen for the hoot of a tawny owl or the rustle of a noisy hedgehog. Choose the right campsite, and you're in for an enriching experience that the whole family will remember.

Our guide to the UK's best forest campsites includes basic facilities, when each campsite is open, how to book and what wildlife you can expect to see and hear.

A wild boar deep within the Forest of Dean./Credit: Getty

Can I camp in any forest in the UK?

No – as a rule, wild camping is illegal in the UK, without the express permission of the landowner. However, many are happy to host wild campers, provided they are respectful of the area they are camping in. See our Beginner's guide to wild camping in the UK for more details.

What are forest campsites like?

Facilities range from the smart Camping in the Forest-style campsites where the grass is kept short and the laundry rooms are mopped out daily, to less formal sites with compost toilets and solar-powered showers. The latter are more likely to allow campfires.

Are fires allowed in forest campsites?

Often not – check the website before you book. But bear in mind that not having fires often keeps stag parties away and brings wildlife that bit closer. The peace and tranquility of camping among trees – themselves natural sound insulators – is something everyone should experience at least once in their life.

What birds will I hear in the forest?

Forest camping gives you an excellent chance of spotting and identifying birds. From dusk onwards, you might hear a number of owls, dunnocks, robins, corncrakes, nightjars, song thrushes and warblers. If you're in the South-East, you might be lucky enough to hear a nightingale! Remember not to disturb nests, and if in doubt check the law around birdwatching.

Best Forest Campsites in the UK

Doward Park, Forest of Dean, UK-Wales border

This small family-run campsite is located just on the English side of the river Wye and is perfectly positioned for exploring Symonds Yat, Monmouth and Ross-on-Wye. It's a peaceful site that doesn't accept bookings of more than two tents and doesn't allow campfires, so your woodland wildlife quest should have a fair chance of success. There are lots of gentle attractions nearby for rainy days.

A riverside view from Symond's Yat in the Forest of Dean./Credit: Getty images.

Special wildlife: Deer, wild boar, goshawks

When: All year round

Campsite: Doward Park: adult and children's toilets, hot showers, campsite shop serving coffee, ice pack freezing.

Glenmore Campsite, Cairngorms, Scotland

Pitch up among the trees looking out onto the shores of beautiful Loch Morlich, of which there is private access to its sandy beaches. The shallow water goes out a long way – great for kids – and is surrounded by cycle trails and magnificent mountain walks that start at the campsite. Pick wild ‘blaeberries’ and raspberries among the bracken, look for red squirrels, deer, ospreys and golden eagles. Yes, golden eagles.

Special wildlife: Red squirrels, golden eagles

When: All year round

Campsite: Glenmore campsite: Flushing toilets, hot showers, electric hook-up, laundry room, café and pub.

Thetford Forest, Norfolk, East Anglia

An expansive forest spanning more than 18,000 hectares, Thetford has several different woodland areas, including a guided trail to the Desert Rats, who trained here during WWII, High Lodge Forest Park for kids, Lynford Hall and Arboretum.

More like this

Thetford Forest is a haven for wildlife watchers./Credit: Getty

Special wildlife: Cuckoos

When: April – August

Campsite: Thetford Forest Club (Motorhomes and caravans): Electric hook-up, gas and electric bbqs allowed, drive-over waste disposal. Oak Lodge Glamping: pre-pitched bell tents, bedding, firepits and bbqs, flushing toilets and showers, communal kitchen with kettle.

Postern Hill, Savernake Forest, Wiltshire

First mentioned in 934BCE by King Aethelstan, Savernake Forest has about 140 years on the Norman-planted New Forest, and has some seriously old trees including the 700-year-old King of Limbs and the 1,100-year old Big Belly Oak. There are also bats, owls, several species of deer and red kites nesting in the tall pine trees.

Over 1000 years old, the Big Belly Oak is the oldest tree in Savernake Forest, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe/Credit: Unknown, Getty

Special wildlife: Bats (Brown Long-Eared Bat, Whiskered Bat and Daubenton's Bat)

When: Spring and summer

Campsite: Postern Hill campsite: grass pitches and electric hook-up, toilets, pets welcome.

Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire

This Forestry England site has lots to offer families, including cycle trails and bike hire, forest walks, and the biggest tree in England, the Major Oak. Adventure parks Go Ape and Adrenaline Jungle are nearby for older kids, and there’s the chance for parents to enjoy a restorative coffee at Sherwood Pines Café in the mornings.

Special wildlife: Cuckoos

When: April – August

Campsite: Sherwood Pines: full facilities, amenity block, all-weather pitches, electrical hook up.

The Secret Campsite, Barcombe, East Sussex

This campsite is itself in a meadow but borders a small coppiced woodland where nightingales return each year. It is very near to the site where Singing with Nightingales (see box below) takes place, and so there’s a good chance of hearing the little birds. A good compromise if you want a dose of woodland wildlife but don’t want to give up the campfire.

A meadow pitch at the Secret Campsite in Barcombe, Lewes./Credit: The Secret Campsite

Special wildlife: Nightingales

When: April until August

Camp at: The Secret Campsite: solar showers, sinks for washing up, solar-powered electric car chargers, flushing toilets.

Singing with Nightingales events, Sussex and Gloucestershire Book a ticket to a Singing with Nightingales event, where musicians and conservationists will take you to the nightingales themselves and lure them into a musical duet. You’ll take a daytime eco-tour of the woods; enjoy dinner, songs and stories around the fire; take off on a walk to the nightingale site for the performance; and camp overnight in the woodland. Special wildlife: Nightingales When: April Campsite: Two venues: private farm in Sussex; RSPB Highnam Woods in Gloucestershire. Listen to a podcast all about the event.

Wrekin Forest Camping & Glamping, Shropshire

This fantastic off-grid forest campsite is near the Wrekin mountain and forest, which is perfect for walks and day trips. On the campsite, there is warm running water and plenty of firewood as well as access to a forest school site with all the wellies, dungarees and outdoor kit your kids may need. The site owner Judy is a qualified Forest Leader, and runs several informal forest school activities for kids – check what’s happening that week when you check in.

Camp or glamp at Wrekin Forest Camping./Credit: Wrekin Forest Events via Pitchup.com.

Special wildlife: Wrekin deer

When: Open from March throughout the year

Campsite: Wrekin Forest Camping and Glamping: warm water, fire pits, flushing toilets, washing up facilities, on-site forest school.

Kitewood Camping, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

Set in 60 acres of woodland, Kitewood has just 12 tent pitches, which gives it a quiet, family feel. Each pitch has its own compost toilet and hot shower, which is almost unheard of in UK campsites. Organised summer activities include pond dipping, bat walks, bushcraft and a weekly barbecue.

Kitewood Campsite in Fishguard./Credit: Kitewood.

Special wildlife: Bats

When: Summer

Campsite: Kitewood camping: Tent pitches have their own sheltered campfire area, with fire pit and free firewood, compost toilet and individual hot shower. ‘Wash house’ with eco-washing up liquid, towels and sponges. Ice blocks and beach gear (boards, spades etc) also available to borrow.

Fire and Stars Woodland Camping, Leicestershire

This back-to-basics site is set in 47 acres of woodland and run in partnership with Leicestershire National Forest and Forestry England. It’s light on facilities, as money generated from camping goes back into upkeeping the forest. Pitch a tent, hang a hammock or build a shelter from branches for an almost-wild experience. Listen out for a wide variety of owl species, and look out for buzzards swooping down across the ride.

Wild garlic grows in the woodlands at Fire and Stars campsite in Leicestershire./Credit: Fire and Stars

