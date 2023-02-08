On the edge of Sheffield in Yorkshire, the densely forested ravine of Wyming Brook Nature Reserve contrasts the city’s high-rises glimpsed through conifers below Rivelin Valley.

Advertisement

The reserve’s usage has changed over the centuries. In the Middle Ages Wyming Brook and Rivelin Chase were private deer-hunting and hawking grounds for the nobility – the lords of Hallamshire.

By the early 20th century, the broad Wyming Brook Drive was open to cars and buses, offering gentle daytrips out in nature for the city dwellers. In the 21st century, the noise of motor vehicles has given way to the sound of the wood warbler and the rush of water over rapids in the brook below the Drive.

Britain’s best nature reserves for walks and wildlife

Explore meadows, wetlands, ancient woodlands, moorland, heathlands, coast and mountains at Britain’s nature reserves. Here is our guide to the UK's best nature reserves, and the best wildlife to spot,
London Wetland Centre in summer

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve

In the care of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer.

Wyming Brook waterfalls
Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Wyming Brook is managed by the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife/Credit: Getty

Besides the endangered wood warbler, the nightjar with its peculiar whirling sound, akin to a clockwork toy, can be heard at dusk on a summer’s eve – an enchanting experience.

Linnets and crossbills may be glimpsed throughout the year; spotted flycatchers, tree pipits, willow tits and yellow wagtails through spring and summer. Down by the brook, dippers bob on rocks, wade in the shallows and dive for food.

Spotted flycatcher in tree
Spotted Flycatchers are one of many birds to live in the woodlands/Credit: Getty

If you’re lucky you might spot a water vole. Foxes and bats also inhabit the reserve along with the scalloped-edged comma butterfly. Walking down through The Drive, the scent of pine and babble of brook fills the air.

Evergreens cling to mossy crags and the sides of the ravine plunge to the river below.

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve waterfalls
The mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer/Credit: Getty

Wyming Brook walk

There are a number of walking routes available through Wyming Brook Nature Reserve. One of the most popular is a two-mile circular, offering visitors the chance to experience the beautiful rivers, forests and dams of the are in under two hours.

Advertisement

Wyming Brook car park

Wyming Brook Car Park can be found just off Redmire Road on the outskirts of Sheffield. The address and postcode is Wyming Brook Drive, Sheffield S10 4QX.

Wyming Brook map

Wyming Brook walking map
Wyming Brook map/Credit: OS Maps

Authors

Helen Moat
Helen MoatTravel and nature writer

Helen is the author of Slow Travel The Peak District, Bradt and A Time of Birds, Saraband, a memoir and travelogue describing her journey across Europe to Istanbul on her sit-up-and-beg bike.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Special 200th issue birthday offer

Get 10 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £20! Save 64% off the shop price and pay just £2 per issue!

Available for a limited time only!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Advertisement