Day out: Wyming Brook, South Yorkshire
Discover Wyming Brook, a gorgeous nature reserve on the outskirts of Sheffield in the Peak District National Park.
On the edge of Sheffield in Yorkshire, the densely forested ravine of Wyming Brook Nature Reserve contrasts the city’s high-rises glimpsed through conifers below Rivelin Valley.
The reserve’s usage has changed over the centuries. In the Middle Ages Wyming Brook and Rivelin Chase were private deer-hunting and hawking grounds for the nobility – the lords of Hallamshire.
By the early 20th century, the broad Wyming Brook Drive was open to cars and buses, offering gentle daytrips out in nature for the city dwellers. In the 21st century, the noise of motor vehicles has given way to the sound of the wood warbler and the rush of water over rapids in the brook below the Drive.
Wyming Brook Nature Reserve
In the care of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer.
Besides the endangered wood warbler, the nightjar with its peculiar whirling sound, akin to a clockwork toy, can be heard at dusk on a summer’s eve – an enchanting experience.
Linnets and crossbills may be glimpsed throughout the year; spotted flycatchers, tree pipits, willow tits and yellow wagtails through spring and summer. Down by the brook, dippers bob on rocks, wade in the shallows and dive for food.
If you’re lucky you might spot a water vole. Foxes and bats also inhabit the reserve along with the scalloped-edged comma butterfly. Walking down through The Drive, the scent of pine and babble of brook fills the air.
Evergreens cling to mossy crags and the sides of the ravine plunge to the river below.
Wyming Brook walk
There are a number of walking routes available through Wyming Brook Nature Reserve. One of the most popular is a two-mile circular, offering visitors the chance to experience the beautiful rivers, forests and dams of the are in under two hours.
Wyming Brook car park
Wyming Brook Car Park can be found just off Redmire Road on the outskirts of Sheffield. The address and postcode is Wyming Brook Drive, Sheffield S10 4QX.
Wyming Brook map
Helen is the author of Slow Travel The Peak District, Bradt and A Time of Birds, Saraband, a memoir and travelogue describing her journey across Europe to Istanbul on her sit-up-and-beg bike.
