On the edge of Sheffield in Yorkshire, the densely forested ravine of Wyming Brook Nature Reserve contrasts the city’s high-rises glimpsed through conifers below Rivelin Valley.

Advertisement

The reserve’s usage has changed over the centuries. In the Middle Ages Wyming Brook and Rivelin Chase were private deer-hunting and hawking grounds for the nobility – the lords of Hallamshire.

By the early 20th century, the broad Wyming Brook Drive was open to cars and buses, offering gentle daytrips out in nature for the city dwellers. In the 21st century, the noise of motor vehicles has given way to the sound of the wood warbler and the rush of water over rapids in the brook below the Drive.

Britain’s best nature reserves for walks and wildlife Explore meadows, wetlands, ancient woodlands, moorland, heathlands, coast and mountains at Britain’s nature reserves. Here is our guide to the UK's best nature reserves, and the best wildlife to spot, Find a nature reserve near you Explore meadows, wetlands, ancient woodlands, moorland, heathlands, coast and mountains at Britain’s nature reserves. Here is our guide to the UK's best nature reserves, and the best wildlife to spot,

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve

In the care of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer.

Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Wyming Brook is managed by the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife/Credit: Getty

Besides the endangered wood warbler, the nightjar with its peculiar whirling sound, akin to a clockwork toy, can be heard at dusk on a summer’s eve – an enchanting experience.

Linnets and crossbills may be glimpsed throughout the year; spotted flycatchers, tree pipits, willow tits and yellow wagtails through spring and summer. Down by the brook, dippers bob on rocks, wade in the shallows and dive for food.

Spotted Flycatchers are one of many birds to live in the woodlands/Credit: Getty

If you’re lucky you might spot a water vole. Foxes and bats also inhabit the reserve along with the scalloped-edged comma butterfly. Walking down through The Drive, the scent of pine and babble of brook fills the air.

Evergreens cling to mossy crags and the sides of the ravine plunge to the river below.

The mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer/Credit: Getty

Wyming Brook walk

There are a number of walking routes available through Wyming Brook Nature Reserve. One of the most popular is a two-mile circular, offering visitors the chance to experience the beautiful rivers, forests and dams of the are in under two hours.

Advertisement

Wyming Brook car park

Wyming Brook Car Park can be found just off Redmire Road on the outskirts of Sheffield. The address and postcode is Wyming Brook Drive, Sheffield S10 4QX.

Wyming Brook map