Guide to Britain’s bats: species, facts, identification and where to see them

Yes, bats roost. The largest recorded roost in England was in the attic of a small Norfolk cottage, and was home to some 3,000 soprano pipistrelles.

Are bats protected?

Around one in four British mammals are bats and they have been protected by law since 1981.

How do bats hunt?

Although most bats will feed over water, the Daubenton’s is the aquatic star. Dubbed the water bat, it skims across reservoirs and lakes, plucking insects from the surface with its hairy feet.

These high flyers of the bat world often soar up to 50m before dropping into a steep dive to snatch moths on the wing.

What is the largest bat species in Britain?

The noctule is our largest bat, weighing in at 40g – nearly 10 times as much as the common pipistrelle.

A bat’s heart beat

During hibernation, a bat can lower its heart beat to just 10 beats a minute, but in flight it can race up to 1,000 bpm.

Do bats use echolocation?

Echolocation is the reason for these otherworldly noises. Bats send out high pitched squeaks that bounce back after hitting an object, helping them home in on their prey. Over the mere, a rapid, staccato, series of clicks like a machine gun breaks the silence. Somewhere in the gloom, a Brandt’s bat is hunting.

How long do bats live for?

Unlike other small mammals, bats are long-lived, with a lifespan of 30 years not uncommon. A Brandt’s bat has been recorded at 41 years old, remarkable when it only weighs around 7g.

Why do bats hang upside down?

Bats hang upside down as it makes it easier for them to open their wings before take-off. If they were to hang on by the thumbs at the tips of their wings, they’d go into free-fall first. A special locking mechanism in their feet, activated by the bat’s weight, causes their claws to grip tighter.