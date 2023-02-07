In the care of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Wyming Brook's mixed woodland of birch and oak alongside soaring pine, spruce and larch attracts an orchestra of birdsong in spring and summer.

Walking down through The Drive, the scent of pine and babble of brook fills the air. Evergreens cling to mossy crags and the sides of the ravine plunge to the river below. Prepare to be bewitched on this short two-mile ramble.

Down by the brook, dippers bob on rocks, wade in the shallows and dive for food/Credit: Getty

Wyming Brook walk

1.7 miles/2.8km | 125m accent | 1–1.5 hours | moderate

1. Wyming Brook Drive

From the small car park off Redmires Road take the middle path along the broad Wyming Brook Drive, a Wildlife Trust information board welcoming you into the nature reserve.

Keeping to the high gravel path, look out for coal tits and goldcrests foraging in the conifers and crossbills using their especially evolved bills to prise open pinecone seeds.

The woodland has an otherworldly feel to it: tree roots snake over mossy outcrops, tall Scots pines and Douglas firs stretch heavenward and the sheer sides of the ravine plunge to the tumbling brook far below.

As the Drive curves left, views of Rivelin Dams and the incongruous cityscape below it open up.

2. Rivelin Dams

Looking out for a sharp turn on your right, drop down through the woodlands of Millstone Hole towards Rivelin Dams, the water a sparkling blue on bright days. You’ll see a path on your right climbing up through Fox Holes Plantation. Before taking it, it’s worth walking on to the dam wall to take in the glorious vista of water – two holding reservoirs and the woodland, pasture and moorland edging the Peak District.

Look for goldcrest as you walk through the woods around Wyming Brook/Credit: Getty

3. Wyming Brook

Back at Wyming Brook Trail, climb through mixed woodland until you meet the brook.

The narrow pathway clings to the waterside. It’s more challenging walking than the easy Drive but the rewards are ample. Clamber over rocks, occasional steps carved into the stone to help you on your way.

Pause to take in pools caught between rapids (and indulge in a spot of wild swimming in the mountain-fed water if you dare). This is a lush ravine with ferns and broadleaf trees surrounding the gushing water that trapses over mossy boulders. Wooden steps and a series of bridges help the rambler navigate the river’s undulating banks.

Evergreens cling to mossy crags and the sides of the Wyming Brook ravine plunge to the river below/Credit: Getty

4. Stepping stones

Cross a bridge to follow the brook upstream to stepping stones. Watch your step as you negotiate the uneven stones through the brown bracken-tinged water. Alternatively, slip off your shoes and wade through the shallows. From here it’s a short, sharp climb back to the car park.

Wyming Brook stepping stones/Credit: Geograph

Wyming Brook walking map

Wyming Brook walking route and map