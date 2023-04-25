What is Muslim Hikers?

Muslim Hikers began as an Instagram account, created in September 2020 to tackle loneliness and isolation during the pandemic. I wanted the page to encourage an online community that would connect people who shared a love for the outdoors, while also trying to empower and inspire more people to get outside.

Haroon Mota and his fellow walkers pause for prayer during a walk in the period of Ramadan/Credit: Wiggle

From my own experiences of hiking and adventuring, it was evident there was a real lack of representation for Muslim and South Asian communities. It was rare to see people who looked like me engaging in the outdoors, which can often foster feelings of alienation for minority communities who want to explore hiking as a hobby.

It was important for me to be a part of the solution and to try to bring greater diversity to the outdoors. The goal from the start was to help more people from our communities to appreciate the wellbeing benefits of getting outside and exploring the countryside.

Establishing a supportive community was integral to the birth of Muslim Hikers. But what began as an online community page quickly grew in recognition and appreciation, and people were soon asking for us to organise walking events.

When did Muslim Hikers launch?

In July 2021, we launched as a walking group with our inaugural hike in Snowdon. This triumphant day truly celebrated the principal of community that founded the Muslim Hikers’ movement. It was an outdoors experience that brought like-minded people together, who felt confident accessing the outdoors with people they could relate to and feel comfortable with. A big part of our events is to also promote safety awareness and confidence in the outdoors, as many of our participants are hiking for the first time.

Connecting people with nature in a supportive environment is at the heart of Muslim Hikers/Credit: Wiggle

At Muslim Hikers, we aim to enable people to connect with nature, but ultimately to also connect with one another through this experience. We held our first Ramadan hiking retreat from 26–27 March; a residential experience of walking, fasting, feasting and praying.

Many shared that this retreat provided a unique opportunity to reflect outdoors, alongside a group with whom they felt safe and accepted.

What is the Ramadan Retreat?

The Ramadan Retreat is probably one of my favourite Muslim Hikers events to date. It felt incredibly enriching and powerful to share breaking the fast and praying together, against the backdrop of the green peaks of Dovedale. The residential aspect felt like a tangible reflection of the community spirit we have strived to create in the outdoors.

Part of our mission is to also engage with the outdoor industry, with brands and community groups that are associated with diversity in the outdoors. We believe these relationships and conversations are important to bring about real change for under-represented groups in the outdoors.

The Ramadan Retreat saw the product of one of our partnerships come to life. At the time of prayer, we handed out the beautiful prayer mats that we had helped to create with Adidas Terrex and Wiggle, on a special campaign to promote inclusivity outdoors. It was great to see these waterproof mats in action, being used by our Muslim participants to comfortably and confidently pray on the cold, wet grass.

The outdoor industry has embraced Muslim Hikers, producing a waterproof prayer mat that can be used on hikes./Credit: Wiggle

What does the future hold for Muslim Hikers?

Looking forward, there is a growing demand from our community to organise international expeditions. I am planning to offer new adventures abroad in the near future, and I have some great hike destinations in mind for Muslim Hikers.

Closer to home, one of my favourite hiking locations is Helvellyn, a mountain in the Lake District that has a notable ridge called Striding Edge. I have a hike planned there this summer, and I’m looking forward to sharing this walking adventure with our hikers.

Ultimately, my hope is that with each Muslim Hikers’ event, more new friendships are made and a deeper confidence and love for the outdoors is cultivated. I believe a big part of that is creating a real sense of belonging and community for marginalised groups in the great outdoors.