Best walks in Snowdonia National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

Snowdonia National Park covers 823 square miles of north-west Wales and contains the country’s highest peak, Snowdon.

The region, designated as a national park in 1951, was sculpted by glaciers, leaving behind a spectacular landscape of craggy mountains and hills, deep valleys and over 100 lakes.

From a classic Snowdon ascent to a less-gruelling riverside amble along the Afon Artro, here is our guide to the best walks in Snowdonia.

There are numerous ways to explore the park – mountain biking routes, driving tours and even by canoe – but for a truly immersive experience, why not take on one of Snowdonia’s best walks?

Enjoy this nine-mile mountain walk through open hills and slate quarries in the Snowdonia National Park.

The route 13.3km/8 miles

5 hours

Challenging Rhosgadfan walking route and map

A three-hour loop walk above the verdant valleys of the Llyn Peninsula and on to the crown of Yr Eifl with views of the Menai Strait.

The route 7km/3.4 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Yr Eifl walking route and map

Savour the beautiful scenery on this 10-mile walk to the stunning Cregennen Lakes in the foothills of Cader Idris in Snowdonia National Park.

The route 15.3km/9.5 miles

6 hours

Moderate/challenging Mawddach Estuary walking route and map

Pass through this ancient woodland teeming with wildlife in north-west Wales. This walk is especially glorious in late summer and autumn when the woods are filled with colour and foraging creatures.

The route 10.2km/6.3 miles

4 hours

Moderate Llanbedr walking route and map

Take on the peaks and crags of Snowdon and immerse yourself in what is one of the wildest places in Wales with this seven-mile mountain walk.

The route 12km/7.5 miles

5 hours

Challenging Snowdon walking route and map

Despite its epithet, this stocky-stoned, moss-spattered building, enveloped by lush oakwoods, may just be Snowdonia’s most endearing tearoom. If somewhat sluggish after a lunch of succulent ‘secret recipe’ Welsh rarebit, a stroll may be required. The route 7.1km/4.4 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Ty Hyll walking route and map

Known in English as Lake Bala, Llyn Tegid is the largest natural lake in Wales – explore its banks and surrounding forests in the east of Snowdonia National Park with this 8.5-mile hike.

The route 14.3km/8.9miles

4.5 hours

Moderate/challenging Llyn Tegid walking route and map

Stroll around this Tudor mansion and its former estate on the edge of the Snowdonia National Park in Wales’ northern region of Conwy.

The route 8.5km/5.2 miles

3 hours

Moderate Gwydir Castle walking route and map

Admire Aber Falls and discover the surrounding history and wildlife on this dramatic valley walk through the north-west fringes of Snowdonia National Park.

The route 6.7km/4.1 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Aber Falls walking route and map

This refreshing 3.5-mile route through ancient forest, thick with greenery, mist and roaring torrents is the perfect family walk.

The route 5.6km/3.5 miles

2 hours

Easy/moderate Coed y Brenin walking route and map

Advertisement

From the cylindrical towers of a 13th-century castle, ascend into the Snowdonia mountains to follow a prehistoric trackway to an extraordinary Bronze Age cairn.

The route 15.9km/9.9 miles

6 hours

Moderate/challenging Harlech walking route and map