Best walks in Snowdonia National Park
Packed with great mountain climbs, idyllic river walks, lakeside rambles and coastal hikes, Snowdonia National Park is the perfect getaway location for hiking – our pick of the best walks in Snowdonia, Wales.
Snowdonia National Park covers 823 square miles of north-west Wales and contains the country’s highest peak, Snowdon.
The region, designated as a national park in 1951, was sculpted by glaciers, leaving behind a spectacular landscape of craggy mountains and hills, deep valleys and over 100 lakes.
From a classic Snowdon ascent to a less-gruelling riverside amble along the Afon Artro, here is our guide to the best walks in Snowdonia.
There are numerous ways to explore the park – mountain biking routes, driving tours and even by canoe – but for a truly immersive experience, why not take on one of Snowdonia’s best walks?
Rhosgadfan, Gwynedd
Enjoy this nine-mile mountain walk through open hills and slate quarries in the Snowdonia National Park.
The route
- 13.3km/8 miles
- 5 hours
- Challenging
Rhosgadfan walking route and map
Yr Eifl, Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd
A three-hour loop walk above the verdant valleys of the Llyn Peninsula and on to the crown of Yr Eifl with views of the Menai Strait.
The route
- 7km/3.4 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd
Savour the beautiful scenery on this 10-mile walk to the stunning Cregennen Lakes in the foothills of Cader Idris in Snowdonia National Park.
The route
- 15.3km/9.5 miles
- 6 hours
- Moderate/challenging
Mawddach Estuary walking route and map
Llanbedr Woods, Gwynedd
Pass through this ancient woodland teeming with wildlife in north-west Wales. This walk is especially glorious in late summer and autumn when the woods are filled with colour and foraging creatures.
The route
- 10.2km/6.3 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Llanbedr walking route and map
Snowdon, Gwynedd
Take on the peaks and crags of Snowdon and immerse yourself in what is one of the wildest places in Wales with this seven-mile mountain walk.
The route
- 12km/7.5 miles
- 5 hours
- Challenging
Tŷ Hyll, Betws-y-Coed, Conwy
Despite its epithet, this stocky-stoned, moss-spattered building, enveloped by lush oakwoods, may just be Snowdonia’s most endearing tearoom. If somewhat sluggish after a lunch of succulent ‘secret recipe’ Welsh rarebit, a stroll may be required.
The route
- 7.1km/4.4 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Llyn Tegid, Gwynedd
Known in English as Lake Bala, Llyn Tegid is the largest natural lake in Wales – explore its banks and surrounding forests in the east of Snowdonia National Park with this 8.5-mile hike.
The route
- 14.3km/8.9miles
- 4.5 hours
- Moderate/challenging
Llyn Tegid walking route and map
Gwydir Castle, Llanrwst, Conwy
The route
- 8.5km/5.2 miles
- 3 hours
- Moderate
Gwydir Castle walking route and map
Aber Falls, Gwynedd
Admire Aber Falls and discover the surrounding history and wildlife on this dramatic valley walk through the north-west fringes of Snowdonia National Park.
The route
- 6.7km/4.1 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Aber Falls walking route and map
Coed y Brenin, Gwynedd
This refreshing 3.5-mile route through ancient forest, thick with greenery, mist and roaring torrents is the perfect family walk.
The route
- 5.6km/3.5 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy/moderate
Coed y Brenin walking route and map
Harlech to Llandecwyn, Gwynedd
From the cylindrical towers of a 13th-century castle, ascend into the Snowdonia mountains to follow a prehistoric trackway to an extraordinary Bronze Age cairn.
The route
- 15.9km/9.9 miles
- 6 hours
- Moderate/challenging
Llyn y Dywarchen, Gwynedd
Hike through deep valleys, along meandering forest paths and beside an old mountain railway to a mysterious lake in Wales’ Snowdonia National Park.
The route
- 11.3km/7 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Llyn y Dywarchen walking route and map
Cnicht, Gwynedd
Venture into the Moelwynion mountain range in Wales, climbing through a prehistoric landscape to the pyramidal zenith of mighty Cnicht.
The route
- 14.7km/9.1 miles
- 5-6 hours
- Moderate/challenging