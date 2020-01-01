Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in Snowdonia National Park

Best walks in Snowdonia National Park

Packed with great mountain climbs, idyllic river walks, lakeside rambles and coastal hikes, Snowdonia National Park is the perfect getaway location for hiking – our pick of the best walks in Snowdonia, Wales.

Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia, North Wales

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

Snowdonia National Park covers 823 square miles of north-west Wales and contains the country’s highest peak, Snowdon.

The region, designated as a national park in 1951, was sculpted by glaciers, leaving behind a spectacular landscape of craggy mountains and hills, deep valleys and over 100 lakes.

From a classic Snowdon ascent to a less-gruelling riverside amble along the Afon Artro, here is our guide to the best walks in Snowdonia.

The mountains around Llyn Idwal in northern Snowdonia
The mountains around Llyn Idwal in northern Snowdonia ©Getty

There are numerous ways to explore the park – mountain biking routes, driving tours and even by canoe – but for a truly immersive experience, why not take on one of Snowdonia’s best walks?

More related content:

Walker on hillside
Getty

Rhosgadfan, Gwynedd

Ellyn Cwellyn and Mynydd Mawr in north-west Snowdonia
Ellyn Cwellyn and Mynydd Mawr in north-west Snowdonia ©Alamy

Enjoy this nine-mile mountain walk through open hills and slate quarries in the Snowdonia National Park.

The route

  • 13.3km/8 miles
  • 5 hours
  • Challenging

Rhosgadfan walking route and map

Rhosgadfan map

Yr Eifl, Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd

Looking north at Yr Eifl and the Llyn Peninsula
Looking north at Yr Eifl and the Llyn Peninsula ©Alamy

A three-hour loop walk above the verdant valleys of the Llyn Peninsula and on to the crown of Yr Eifl with views of the Menai Strait.

The route

  • 7km/3.4 miles
  • 2.5 hours
  • Moderate

Yr Eifl walking route and map

Yr Eifl map

Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd

Barmouth Bridge over Mawddach Estuary
Barmouth Bridge over Mawddach Estuary ©Getty

Savour the beautiful scenery on this 10-mile walk to the stunning Cregennen Lakes in the foothills of Cader Idris in Snowdonia National Park.

The route

  • 15.3km/9.5 miles
  • 6 hours
  • Moderate/challenging

Mawddach Estuary walking route and map

Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd map

Llanbedr Woods, Gwynedd

The Afon Artro is 4.5 miles long
The Afon Artro is 4.5 miles long ©Getty

Pass through this ancient woodland teeming with wildlife in north-west Wales. This walk is especially glorious in late summer and autumn when the woods are filled with colour and foraging creatures.

The route

  • 10.2km/6.3 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Llanbedr walking route and map

Llanbedr Woods map

Snowdon, Gwynedd

Snowdon summit in snow
Snowdon summit in snow ©Getty

Take on the peaks and crags of Snowdon and immerse yourself in what is one of the wildest places in Wales with this seven-mile mountain walk.

The route

  • 12km/7.5 miles
  • 5 hours
  • Challenging

Snowdon walking route and map

Snowdon map

Tŷ Hyll, Betws-y-Coed, Conwy

Ty Hyll (The Ugly House), Snowdonia
Ty Hyll (The Ugly House), Snowdonia ©Alamy

Despite its epithet, this stocky-stoned, moss-spattered building, enveloped by lush oakwoods, may just be Snowdonia’s most endearing tearoom. If somewhat sluggish after a lunch of succulent ‘secret recipe’ Welsh rarebit, a stroll may be required.

The route

  • 7.1km/4.4 miles
  • 2.5 hours
  • Moderate

Ty Hyll walking route and map

Tŷ Hyll tearooms to Llyn Bodgynydd map

Llyn Tegid, Gwynedd

Bala Lake (Llyn Tegid) near the small town of Bala in Gwynedd in Wales in the United Kingdom.
Ellyn Tegid, known as Lake Bala in English, sit in the east of Snowdonia National Park ©Getty

Known in English as Lake Bala, Llyn Tegid is the largest natural lake in Wales – explore its banks and surrounding forests in the east of Snowdonia National Park with this 8.5-mile hike.

The route

  • 14.3km/8.9miles
  • 4.5 hours
  • Moderate/challenging

Llyn Tegid walking route and map

 

Llyn Tegid map

Gwydir Castle, Llanrwst, Conwy

Wonder around the lush grounds of Gwydir Castle in Snowdonia
Wonder around the lush grounds of Gwydir Castle in Snowdonia ©Alamy
Stroll around this Tudor mansion and its former estate on the edge of the Snowdonia National Park in Wales’ northern region of Conwy.

The route

  • 8.5km/5.2 miles
  • 3 hours
  • Moderate

Gwydir Castle walking route and map

Gwydir Castle map

Aber Falls, Gwynedd

View of Aber Falls in Showdonia National Park
Autumn encroaches on Aber Falls in Snowdonia ©Getty

Admire Aber Falls and discover the surrounding history and wildlife on this dramatic valley walk through the north-west fringes of Snowdonia National Park.

The route

  • 6.7km/4.1 miles
  • 2.5 hours
  • Moderate

Aber Falls walking route and map

Aber Falls map

Coed y Brenin, Gwynedd

Coed y Brenin waterfalls
Coed y Brenin waterfalls ©Getty

This refreshing 3.5-mile route through ancient forest, thick with greenery, mist and roaring torrents is the perfect family walk.

The route

  • 5.6km/3.5 miles
  • 2 hours
  • Easy/moderate

Coed y Brenin walking route and map

Coed y Brenin map

Harlech to Llandecwyn, Gwynedd

Bryn Cader Faner – or ‘The Welsh Crown of Thorns’ as it is often called – was described by archaeologist Aubrey Burl as one of the wonders of prehistoric Wales
Bryn Cader Faner – or ‘The Welsh Crown of Thorns’ as it is often called – was described by archaeologist Aubrey Burl as one of the wonders of prehistoric Wales ©Alamy
Advertisement

From the cylindrical towers of a 13th-century castle, ascend into the Snowdonia mountains to follow a prehistoric trackway to an extraordinary Bronze Age cairn.

The route

  • 15.9km/9.9 miles
  • 6 hours
  • Moderate/challenging

Harlech walking route and map

Harlech map

Llyn y Dywarchen, Gwynedd

Llyn y Dywarchen, Gwynedd
Llyn y Dywarchen, Gwynedd ©Getty

Hike through deep valleys, along meandering forest paths and beside an old mountain railway to a mysterious lake in Wales’ Snowdonia National Park.

The route

  • 11.3km/7 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Llyn y Dywarchen walking route and map

Beddgelert to Llyn y Dywarchen map

Cnicht, Gwynedd

Cnicht Snowdonia ©Alamy
Cnicht, Snowdonia ©Alamy
Alamy

Venture into the Moelwynion mountain range in Wales, climbing through a prehistoric landscape to the pyramidal zenith of mighty Cnicht.

The route

  • 14.7km/9.1 miles
  • 5-6 hours
  • Moderate/challenging

Cnicht walking route and map

Cnicht map

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Exmoor National Park, Somerset
Walks

Best walks in Exmoor National Park

Mountains and sunshine
Walks

Scotland’s best walks

Brecon Beacons waterfall, Wales
Walks

Best walks in the Brecon Beacons National Park

Tenby, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
Walks

Best walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park