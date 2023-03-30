Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha Jacket Review

Advertisement

The Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha jacket is a lightweight waterproof jacket with built-in insulation, designed for colder conditions. It’s part of the rebooted Extreme range – once a stalwart of leading expeditions in the 80s and 90s, and back again for autumn-winter 2022. This particular jacket is designed for mountain guides as a set and forget outer layer, for cold weather and fast pace.

First impressions

In the women’s version, this jacket is a very slim fit. It’s designed to be the one layer you need, without lots more underneath. But if you are anything other than flat-chested and narrow shouldered (petite) I would encourage sizing up. Unlike any of the other jackets in this test, this jacket pulled across the chest and shoulders area. As Extrem products are a brand new range, it’s possible there’s still fine tuning to be done in the fit. Remember all Berghaus gear comes with free repairs, for life, thanks to Repairhaus.

How waterproof is the Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha?

The jacket performed well in wet-weather testing. Berghaus don’t have any stats yet for the fabric’s waterproofness overall, but the outer Hydroshell (not bonded to Polartec Alpha) has an excellent HH rating of 32,600mm. Either way, it is plenty waterproof enough for prolonged bad weather use.

How breathable?

The Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha is one of the warmest jackets on test, despite its lightweight fabric. This is thanks to the soft layer of Polartec Alpha inside. Again, there is no breathability rating for the combined fabric, but the Hydroshell has an MVTR of ~45,648 g/m2/24hrs. In the cold weather it is designed for, it didn’t get sweaty inside.

Fit and design features

The hood is good, with a substantial depth, stiffened peak and decent volume. Adjustment is via a single toggle at the back of the head, that secures a loop of elastic cord all the way around the head.

This creates a good close fit around the face, although a way to bring in the bottom half a little wouldn’t be amiss in the worst of weather.

Panels of Polartec’s fluffy and remarkably warm and breathable Alpha fleece line strategic parts of the jacket.

The cuffs are elasticated round the backs with a slightly stiffened top cuff, in a similar way to many of the other jackets in this test.

There are two chest height pockets that, although long, aren’t wide enough to get a hand in. Although as you size up, pockets will most likely get bigger. The main zip is chunky and solid, protected with an internal storm flap. Both pockets have external storm flaps too.

Best for: Cold weather hiking

Facts at a Glance: Weight : 208g, women’s size 8

: 208g, women’s size 8 Waterproofing : Hydroshell Elite, HH <30,000mm

: Hydroshell Elite, HH <30,000mm Breathability : <45,000 g/m2/24hrs

: <45,000 g/m2/24hrs Vents : no

: no Hood : Good hood with stiffened peak and single back toggle adjustment

: Good hood with stiffened peak and single back toggle adjustment Fabric: 100% Polyamide / 100% Polyester

Montane Pac Plus GTX jacket

RRP £220

If you want to keep it lightweight but prefer to layer up rather than opt for built-in insulation, then Montane Pac Plus GTX should be on your radar. It’s gut generously enough to allow for moderately busy midlayers. The Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric is surprisingly effective even in prolonged spells of heavy rain, the hood is excellent, with a close fit around the face and a good peak. Pockets are well position for use with a backpack, and big enough for an OS map. Sounds good? If you are interested, read more in our detailed review.

