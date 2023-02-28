Easy Camp Campfire Tripod Deluxe: reviewed

Fiddly to assemble and bulky to transport, this premium-priced firepit and tripod grill from Easy Camp needs a little refinement in its design.

Affordable brand Easy Camp can be bang on the money when it comes to creating accessible camping gear with all the features of the premium names. However, in this case it doesn’t quite deliver in either affordability or design.

First off, the Camp Fire Tripod Deluxe is fiddly to put up: each leg of the pit has to be manually screwed in with a screw and nut. Fine if you’re staying for a number of nights and don’t intend to take it down, but with a bit more thought behind the design, this could be avoided as in the case of many other firepits on the market. I’d expect this level of design for a very low-budget item, but this isn’t priced as such.

Weighing 5.4kg, it’s one for the car, but it’s bulky to transport. The lack of carry case means you’ll have to transport it in a heavy duty fabric or plastic bag – or in the cardboard box it came in. If you do this, bear in mind it’s very tricky fitting it all back into the box once you’ve opened it, so allow extra time to faff around before you leave the site to return home again.

The tripod poles come apart into three, and are fairly easy to slot together each time you assemble it.

Once you’ve finally put it together, you’ll need to find very flat ground so the three legs of the tripod are on exactly the same level. Without this, your grill will dangle to one side and destabilise it – it becomes very easy to knock the whole thing over. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend it around young children unless you want to see your burgers and sausages falling to the ground every time they knock it walking past.

The shallow tray design exposes the fire, which can make lighting it difficult in high winds without firelighters and also means you burn through your wood supply more quickly. The grill has a wide diameter, yes, but for this price there are better and more compact portable firepits on the market, such as the Outwell Cazal or the Robens Wayne.

How long does it take to put up?

It takes 15 minutes to put up, and you’ll need a large crosshead screwdriver.

Facts at a glance:

No of people: 4-8

4-8 Weight: 5.4kg

5.4kg Style: Shallow circular tray with optional tripod and grill

Shallow circular tray with optional tripod and grill Material: Steel coated with heat-resistant paint. Grill grid: Chrome plated iron

Steel coated with heat-resistant paint. Grill grid: Chrome plated iron Size : Tray: 50cm diameter. Tripod 150cm tall

: Tray: 50cm diameter. Tripod 150cm tall Grill size: 50cm diameter.

50cm diameter. Accessories: Tripod, grill on chains that hang from tripod.

