Guide to Anglesey: best places to visit and coastal walks

Covering an area of 276 square miles, Anglesey is the largest island in Wales. It also has the second highest island-population in Britain, yet with such a vast number of beaches, footpaths, forests and lakes, you don’t have to look far to discover your own slice of peace and solitude.

The island is peppered with magnificent standing stones, revealing striking proof of prehistoric human inhabitation, while the discovery of coins and ornaments in recent centuries exposed evidence of Iron Age and Roman activity.

Here is our travel guide to Anglesey, with advice on the best places to visit and coastal walks for when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted and it is safe to travel and take holidays.

The beauty of the landscape and its wildlife, along with the island’s exciting and extensive history, makes this far-flung corner of Wales the perfect getaway destination. And with a range of lively villages and towns, including the notable Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch town – you will discover a rich and vibrant culture to match.

Best things to see and do in Anglesey

From the famous Menai Suspension Bridge to nature reserves, castles and the Anglesey Coast Path, there are plenty of unmissable monuments, towns and landscapes to see while you’re on the island.



1 Menai Suspension Bridge

Completed in 1826, the Menai Suspension Bridge is the first attraction you’ll see on your visit to Anglesey – you have to cross it to get to the island. It was the biggest suspension bridge in the world at the time, standing 100 feet above the Straight. menaibridges.co.uk

2 Newborough Warren

With its vast seascape and extensive views of the Snowdonia peaks, Llanddwyn beach on the south coast of Anglesey is an ideal spot for a family picnic. Newborough Warren was formed 700 years ago when a tremendous storm blew sand inland – nowadays, the sand dunes are rich in wildflowers.

Best walks in Anglesey Walk: Cemaes, Anglesey Discover rocky shores, old churches and the most northerly village in Wales with a five-mile loop walk along the Anglesey coast. Walk: South Stack, Anglesey Take to the cliffs of north-west Wales, a dramatic coastline where great northern divers surf wild waves and Arctic skuas bravely soar.

3 Cemaes

Discover rocky shores, old churches and the most northerly village in Wales with a five-mile loop walk along the Anglesey coast.

4 Plas Newydd House and Garden

Plas Newydd occupies a beautiful position on the southern bank of the Menai Strait. Explore its extensive grounds and lavish interiors, the perfect outing for a rainy day. nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-newydd



5 Beaumaris Castle

Roam a tranquil corner of an ancient Celtic land, now a seaside haven protected by a mighty fortress. Then head north to striking Penmon point for views across the Irish Sea to a lonely lighthouse and Puffin Island.

6 South Stack

Take to the cliffs of north-west Wales, a dramatic coastline where great northern divers surf wild waves and Arctic skuas bravely soar.



7 Red Wharf Bay Vineyard

Kevin Mawdesley’s vineyard opened to the public in 2018. Experience Red Wharfs island wines – a blend of Uk and Spanish grapes – with tours and tastings. redwharfsystems.co.uk



8 National Garden Scheme

Visit one of 10 open gardens on Anglesey as part of the National Garden Scheme and enjoy home-made teas, plant sales and magnificent colour. visitanglesey.co.uk/national-garden-scheme



9 Copper Kingdom, Amlwch

For nearly 4,000 years, copper and other valuable minerals have been mined on Anglesey. Copper Kingdom, a purpose-built museum that explores this rich and fascinating part of Anglesey’s history, is located on the old harbour of Amlwch, which made its fortune through the shipping of ore mined in nearby Parys Mountain. Should the weather clear, check out the surreal mines themselves, just a mile away. copperkingdom.co.uk



10 Isle of Anglesey Coast Path

When it comes to walking, look no further than the Anglesey Coastal Path. At 124 miles long, it provides an almost uninterrupted route right around the island. Don’t feel you have to do the lot; there are numerous contrasting portions to tackle, from the sandy dunes of the west coast to the dramatic cliff tops of the north, and the gentler more sheltered and greener coves on the east of the island. anglesey.gov.uk/isle-of-anglesey-coastal-path

