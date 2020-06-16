Guide to Anglesey: best places to visit and coastal walks
Beaches, coast paths, natures reserves and ancient monuments – this must-see island set adrift from mainland Wales is the perfect holiday destination whatever the season. Our guide to Anglesey's best coastal walks, gardens, beaches, historic places and more.
Covering an area of 276 square miles, Anglesey is the largest island in Wales. It also has the second highest island-population in Britain, yet with such a vast number of beaches, footpaths, forests and lakes, you don’t have to look far to discover your own slice of peace and solitude.
The island is peppered with magnificent standing stones, revealing striking proof of prehistoric human inhabitation, while the discovery of coins and ornaments in recent centuries exposed evidence of Iron Age and Roman activity.
Here is our travel guide to Anglesey, with advice on the best places to visit and coastal walks for when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted and it is safe to travel and take holidays.
The beauty of the landscape and its wildlife, along with the island’s exciting and extensive history, makes this far-flung corner of Wales the perfect getaway destination. And with a range of lively villages and towns, including the notable Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch town – you will discover a rich and vibrant culture to match.
Best things to see and do in Anglesey
From the famous Menai Suspension Bridge to nature reserves, castles and the Anglesey Coast Path, there are plenty of unmissable monuments, towns and landscapes to see while you’re on the island.
Menai Suspension Bridge
Newborough Warren
With its vast seascape and extensive views of the Snowdonia peaks, Llanddwyn beach on the south coast of Anglesey is an ideal spot for a family picnic. Newborough Warren was formed 700 years ago when a tremendous storm blew sand inland – nowadays, the sand dunes are rich in wildflowers.
See our Newborough Warren wildlife guide
Best walks in Anglesey
See our walking route to Cemaes, Anglesey
Plas Newydd House and Garden
Plas Newydd occupies a beautiful position on the southern bank of the Menai Strait. Explore its extensive grounds and lavish interiors, the perfect outing for a rainy day. nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-newydd
Beaumaris Castle
Roam a tranquil corner of an ancient Celtic land, now a seaside haven protected by a mighty fortress. Then head north to striking Penmon point for views across the Irish Sea to a lonely lighthouse and Puffin Island.
Day out: Beaumaris Castle, Anglesey
South Stack
Take to the cliffs of north-west Wales, a dramatic coastline where great northern divers surf wild waves and Arctic skuas bravely soar.
Red Wharf Bay Vineyard
Kevin Mawdesley’s vineyard opened to the public in 2018. Experience Red Wharfs island wines – a blend of Uk and Spanish grapes – with tours and tastings. redwharfsystems.co.uk
National Garden Scheme
Visit one of 10 open gardens on Anglesey as part of the National Garden Scheme and enjoy home-made teas, plant sales and magnificent colour. visitanglesey.co.uk/national-garden-scheme
Copper Kingdom, Amlwch
For nearly 4,000 years, copper and other valuable minerals have been mined on Anglesey. Copper Kingdom, a purpose-built museum that explores this rich and fascinating part of Anglesey’s history, is located on the old harbour of Amlwch, which made its fortune through the shipping of ore mined in nearby Parys Mountain. Should the weather clear, check out the surreal mines themselves, just a mile away. copperkingdom.co.uk
Isle of Anglesey Coast Path
When it comes to walking, look no further than the Anglesey Coastal Path. At 124 miles long, it provides an almost uninterrupted route right around the island. Don’t feel you have to do the lot; there are numerous contrasting portions to tackle, from the sandy dunes of the west coast to the dramatic cliff tops of the north, and the gentler more sheltered and greener coves on the east of the island. anglesey.gov.uk/isle-of-anglesey-coastal-path
Walk: Traeth yr Ora, Anglesey
Explore the island of Anglesey on this three-mile easy walk across a remote stretch of Anglesey’s north coastline. Look out for seals, porpoises and bottlenose dolphins as you stroll through Anglesey’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
View walk
Walk: South Stack, Anglesey
Take to the cliffs of north-west Wales, a dramatic coastline where great northern divers surf wild waves and Arctic skuas bravely soar.
View walk
Walk: Cemaes, Anglesey
Discover rocky shores, old churches and the most northerly village in Wales with a five-mile loop walk along the Anglesey coast.