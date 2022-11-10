With its vast seascape and extensive views of the Snowdonia peaks, Newborough Beach – or Llanddwyn Beach – on the south coast of Anglesey, is an ideal spot for a family picnic. Add a little exploration to discover its wildlife, and you have the perfect day out.

The area that now makes up Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest was formed 700 years ago when a tremendous storm blew sand inland. Marram grass, planted in Elizabethan times, helped to stabilise the sand and, in the 1950s, part of the dunes were planted with trees. Although the forest is not part of the reserve, it is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, with red squirrels and a large raven roost.

The ridge of pre-Cambrian rock that passes through Newborough Forest ends at Llanddwyn Island, a narrow finger of land with a lighthouse, pilots’ cottages and islets, where cormorants line up. The warren is known for its wildflowers and butterflies, while the water’s edge attracts ringed plovers. Look carefully and you may even spot grey seals in the bay.

At the western end of the beach you'll find Ynys Llanddwyn and Llanddwyn lighthouse/Credit: Getty

Newborough Beach car park

From the Menai Bridge (A5), take the A4080 to Newborough, then a toll road (£3) signed ‘to the Beach’. Car parking is included in the toll. The best postcode to use when accessing Newborough Beach car park is LL61 6SG.

Newborough Beach disabled access

There is disabled access just off the main car park in Newborough Forest, and also an accessible bird hide by Llyn Rhos-Ddu. The former has toilets, but the latter does not.

Newborough Beach wildlife

Dark green fritillary

From the end of June until early August, the dark green fritillary feeds on nectar of the dune flowers of Newborough Warren. You can distinguish it from other fritillaries by the greenish colour and silvery spots on its underwing. There is only one brood a year, and caterpillars hibernate in the leaf litter of the violet family before feeding on the plant in the spring.

Dark green fritillary butterfly/Credit: Getty

Grass of Parnassus

Look in the dune slacks of Newborough Warren in July for the lovely grass of Parnassus, which is not a grass, nor does it look like one. The honey-scented white flowers are the size of daisies and face the sky from the tip of their 10-30cm (4-12in) tall stems. The name comes from Mount Parnassus in Greece, where it is reputed to have carpeted the slopes of the peak.

Grass of parnassus/Credit: Getty

Sea campion

At the back of the beach and on Llanddwyn Island, look for the white bobbing flowers of sea campion in the shingle and rock crevices. Flowering from May to August, its stems are shorter and its white flowers larger than its close relative the bladder campion. Both species exude a scent at night that attracts night-flying moths. The marbled coronet moth lays its eggs on the buds and flowers in June and July.

Sea campion/Credit: Getty

Ringed plover

While walking on the beach or along the coastal path of Llanddwyn Island, look out for ringed plovers pecking at the water’s edge. They hunt by sight and pick up their food from the surface with their stubby beaks. Their well-camouflaged nests, lined with bits of vegetation and small pebbles, consist of a depression in the shingle.

Ringed plover/Credit: Getty

Northern marsh orchid

In late June and July, the northern marsh orchid – one of Britain's more common orchids – brightens the dune slacks. Reaching a height of 15-35cm (6-18in), it has between four and six broad pointed leaves growing from the stem, with a spike of 20-40 maroon/purple flowers marked with lines. The southern marsh orchid, a close relative with which it can be confused, does not grow here.

Northern marsh orchid/Credit: Getty

Cormorant

The headlands of Llanddwyn Island overlook rocks and islets where large numbers of cormorants line up to dry their partly opened wings after a diving session. These powerful swimmers hunt their prey, such as flatfish, underwater. You may also spot them flying low above the sea. They build their nests with seaweed and whatever they can find on small rocky islands and cliff ledges, and both parents feed their young on regurgitated fish.

Cormorant/Credit:Getty

Where to eat near Newborough Beach

Hooton’s Homegrown

Gwydryn Hir, Brynsiencyn LL61 6HQ

01248 430344

hootonshomegrown.com

This farm shop serves lunches and cream teas, as well as offering pick-your-own.

Penrhos Arms

Holyhead Road, Llanfair LL61 5YQ

01248 714892

Traditional, local food in the centre of the village with the longest place name in Europe.

Where to stay near Newborough Beach



Anglesey Farms

www.angleseyfarms.com

Stay in one of 15 working farms on Anglesey, from cosy family-run B&Bs to self-catering options.

Awelfryn Caravan Park

Newborough LL61 6SG

01248 440230

www.awelfryn.co.uk

Camping and caravan site a short walk from Newborough Warren.