Haglöf Duality AT1 GT hiking boots

The Duality’s contemporary streetwise looks – with what appears from the outside to be a low profile sole and topped with a fashion-orientated leather upper – belie the level of functionality and performance these smart boots offer. That ostensibly thin outsole actually features a good set of grippy lugs, and inside the boot there is a whole lot more going on than is outwardly apparent.

The boots come with a double set of removable midsoles – a green pair that supplies extra support for tackling more technical trails, especially when carrying a backpack, and a lighter pair of red midsoles for more casual outings, when you want a relaxed fit. This modular approach makes them extremely versatile, and with a quick sole switch the Duality is ideal for everything from Sunday afternoon pub walks to multiday peak-pocketing escapades.

Other features include dashing red laces, a high-quality leather upper with an integrated sock made with a stretchy Gore-Tex membrane, which prevents the ingress of trail debris, and a set of heel hoops, which come in very handy, as these are not the easiest boots to get on. Made from responsibly-sourced materials, the Duality is expensive, but offers the functionality of two pairs of boots, and the midsoles can be replaced without forking out for new shoes. PK

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £240

Uppers: Leather approved by Leather Working Group

Leather approved by Leather Working Group Outsole: Includes AHAR Plus (ASICS High Abrasion Resistance Rubber) on the outsole heel for durability

Includes AHAR Plus (ASICS High Abrasion Resistance Rubber) on the outsole heel for durability Midsole: Two removable options, one with extra cushioning

Two removable options, one with extra cushioning Waterproofing: GORE-TEX Extended Comfort

GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Fitting: Standard

Standard Weight: 394 g per boot (UK size 8)

Also consider…

Keen NXIS Evo mid hiking boot

Great looking and with a low impact footprint, this lightweight boot (418 g) is hike-ready out of the box. It’s instantly comfortable, with cushioning around the heel, arch support in the insoles and a compression-molded EVA midsole. The boot is free of harmful PFC chemicals, has an anti-odour treatment, and a waterproof and breathable membrane.

Keen’s famously substantial toe protection features, but scaled down and with a split-toe design. The outsole’s horseshoe pattern has the kind of bendy lugs found on trail-running shoes and will suit those who want to travel fast, rather than walkers heading for really technically difficult, wet and rocky terrain. PK

Reviews by Pat Kinsella