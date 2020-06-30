Accessibility Links

Wild Broads

Wetlands, whispering reeds, wind farms and wide skies – welcome to the Norfolk Broads. Travel its waterways on a wild adventure with Matt Gaw.

Grow paradise

Create a haven for wildlife by cultivating these beautiful insect-friendly plants, says Dave Goulson.

Master of ambush

Mesmerising and deadly, the sparrowhawk has found new hunting grounds in our gardens. Tim Dee meets this small yet mighty killer.

First-class fun

Kathryn Ferry recalls the heyday of the camping coach, when railways cars were transformed into holiday homes.

Doorstep discoveries

Lockdown has prompted us all to seek out nature near our homes. Our team share their favourite local finds.

Curious curate

Naturalist Gilbert White is considered the world’s first ecologist. Matthew Oates tells the story of this 18th-century parson.

Music of the land

When we can’t travel to the countryside, sounds and sweet airs can transport you. Duncan Haskell selects 20 tunes to carry you far away.

Plus

  • Great Days Out – Coastal walks
  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters
  • Behind the Headlines

Issue 166 on sale 30th June 2020

BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

