Best walks in the North York Moors National Park

The North York Moors was designated as a national park on 28 November 1952. It covers 554 square miles and contains the largest area of heather moorland in England and Wales.

Boasting 26 miles of coastline and an incredible 1,408 miles of footpaths, the national park is one of Britain’s most-loved walking destinations. Discover some of the best trails that the North York Moors has to offer with our favourite walks.

Forge Valley Woods, North Yorkshire

The beautiful nautre reserve on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moor National Park was once home to iron smelting. Today it’s a peaceful spot – go quietly and you may see an otter.

The route 6.3km/4 miles

3 hours

Moderate Route and map

Sutton Bank, North Yorkshire

Discover dramatic views, a white horse, a hidden lake and deep woodland on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

The route 13.4km/8.3 miles

5 hours

Moderate Route and map

Rievaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire

Walk from the market town of Helmsley in the North York Moors National Park to one of the most important monastic centres in Britain.

The route 10.6km/6.5 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Gisborough Moor, North Yorkshire

This short walk takes you across Great Ayton Moor in the North York Moors National Park to an isolated World War II building, masqueraded as an entire city in order to save Middlesbrough from burning. The route 6.7km/4.1 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Map and route

Osmotherley, North Yorkshire

Stride out on the Lyke Wake walk as it follows the ancient journey of the dead across the North York Moors National Park, starting and finishing in the village of Osmotherley.

The route 10.3km/6.4 miles

4 hours

Moderate Route and map

Roseberry Topping, North Yorkshire

Quilted with banks of bluebells, sorrel and stitchwort, Yorkshire’s Matterhorn in the North York Moors National Park is a spring masterpiece. Explore this landscape with an 8-mile circular walk.

The route 13km/8 miles

4.5 hours

Moderate/Challenging Route and map

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

Steep stairwells, pitched roofs, an intriguing past and windy clifftop walks make this village in the North York Moors National Park the perfect rural getaway.

The route 4.3km/2.7 miles

1.5 hours

Easy/moderate Route and map

Farndale, North Yorkshire

Classic spring walks don’t come much better than n amble through the is one of England’s finest wildflower emergences. This 3.5-mile route takes you alongside the enchanting River Dove in the centre of the North York Moors National Park. Route and map from the North York Moors National Park website.

Levisham Moor and the Hole of Horcum, North Yorkshire

This classic North York Moors route offers walkers grand views across the national park. Pass fascinating archaeological remains then loop back through the valley past the impressive Hole of Horcum – a 400-foot-deep hollow in the side of the hill. Route and map from the North York Moors National Park website.

Wainstones, North York Moors

Climb high on to Cold Moor before discovering the magnificent rocky crags of the Wainstones on this eight-mile loop walk in the northern reaches of the national park. Route and map from the North York Moors National Park website.