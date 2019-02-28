Accessibility Links

Best walks in Northumberland National Park

The darks skies, open moorland, wild woodland and splashing waterfalls of Northumberland National Park hug the border between England and Scotland – explore the park on foot with our favourite walks

Moorland and wall

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Northumberland National park is located in the north-east of England. Established in 1956, about 70% of the park’s 405 square miles (1,049 square kilometres) is open moorland.

Red grouse and tiptoeing curlews hide among the heather. And alongside this wildlife, there’s Hadrian’s Wall, stretching for 73 miles across the Northumberland landscape.

Explore this rugged landscape with our pick of the best day walks and long-distance hiking routes in Northumberland National Park.

North North York Moors National Park

Twice Brewed Inn and Sycamore Gap, Northumberland

Hadrian's Wall is a World Heritage Site in the beautiful Northumberland National Park. Popular with walkers along the Hadrian's Wall Path and Pennine Way
The path lurches up and down to deposit you just east of Milecastle 39 on Hadrian’s Wall, at an exquisitely sheltered spot named Sycamore Gap ©Getty

Embrace a romantic Roman walk along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park before returning to the Twice Brewed Inn for a hearty pub feast.

The Route

  • 4.1km/2.5 miles
  • 1.5 hours
  • Easy/moderate

Sycamore Gap walking route and map.

Sycamore Gap and Peel Crags map

Otterburn Ranges, Northumberland

Northern lapwing (Vanellus vanellus) male creeping through grassland habitat with wind in crest. Sunshine makes Iridiscent colors visible on its bird wing
Look out for northern lapwings ©Getty

Follow a high-level route on the Otterburn Ranges in Northumberland National Park to observe wild goats, moorland birds and perhaps, if you are lucky, rare black grouse.

The route

  • 13.2km/8.2 miles
  • 5 hours
  • Moderate

Otterburn walking route and map

Otterburn Ranges map

Alwinton and Harbottle, Northumberland

A meadow path leads to the ruins of Harbottle castle ©Getty
A meadow path leads to the ruins of Harbottle castle ©Getty

The tiny village of Alwinton nestles where the plains of the middle reaches of the River Coquet begin to narrow towards Coquet Gorge. It sits on the border between the fell sandstones to the south and the volcanic Cheviot Hills to the north. Enjoy the history, geology and wildlife surrounding these peaceful villages with a 4.5-mile countryside walk.

The route

  • 7.1km/4.4 miles
  • 2.5 hours
  • Moderate

Alwinton walking route and map.

Alwinton map

Simonside Hills, Northumberland

Rothbury Terraces walk offers views over the Coquet Valley to the Simonside and Cheviot Hills, heather covers the hillside in summer
Heath blooms on the hills around Rothbury ©Getty

The fell sandstones of the Simonside Hills were deposited from a river delta some 330 million years ago. Weathering and erosion have led to their dominant aspect, which makes them recognisable throughout the county. Walk through conifer forests and across heather moorland to these distinctive summits with a seven-mile hike.

The route

  • 11.9/7.4 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Simonside walking route and map

Simonside Hills map

Greenlee Lough, Northumberland

beautiful white tufts in a marsh landscape during the early summer. Eriophorum vaginatum
Cotton grass surrounds the Greenlee Lough ©Getty

Lying to the north of the Great Whin Sill, and easily visible from Hadrian’s Wall, Greenlee Lough is the largest natural lake in Northumberland. The wetlands surrounding the lough make up a rare mosaic of habitats, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna.

The route

  • 5.5km/3.4miles
  • 1.5 hours
  • Moderate

Greenlee Lough walking route and map

Greenlee Lough map

Upper Coquetdale, Northumberland

Upper Coquetdale, Northumberland National Park
The River Coquet snakes through the hills of Upper Coquetdale in Northumberland National Park ©Alamy

Northumberland’s Upper Coquetdale is physically and historically one of the wildest parts of England. Explore this fascinating landscape on an eight-mile walk over the broad grassy ridgelines, steep-sided valleys and ancient droving routes.

The route

  • 13.6/8.4miles
  • 5 hours
  • Moderate

Upper Coquetdale walking route and map

Upper Coquetdale map

College Valley, Northumberland

College Valley is an area of tranquillity and natural beauty in north Northumberland
College Valley runs north to south through Northumberland National Park ©Getty

Running through the base of this tranquil valley in the northern limits of Northumberland National Park is College burn, a winding river surrounded by moorland hills. Look out Cheviot Goats on the slopes near Hethpool Mill.

College Valley walking route and map

Greenhaugh and Thorneyburn, Northumberland

Welsh meadow in early summer
Buttercups and many more wildflowers grow in the hay meadows throughout summer ©Getty

Starting in the village of Greenhaugh, head west on this 2.5-mile circular walk along country lanes and rivers and through meadows of singing wildflowers.

Hareshaw Linn, Northumberland

A long-exposure (6 minute) photograph of the waterfall at Hareshaw Linn, near Bellingham in Northumberland, England.
The Linn hugs the western border of Northumberland National Park ©Getty

Explore the woodlands and waterfalls of Hareshaw Linn, home to more than 300 different types of mosses, liverworts and lichen. Keep and eye out for great spotted woodpecker, badgers, red squirrels and daubenton’s bats.

Hareshaw Linn walking route and map

Flagstone Burn, Northumberland

This kestrel Was taken at college lake nature reserve Buckinghamshire in 2012
Kestrel can be seen hovering above the river ©Getty

This short walk (2.5 miles) from Falstone along Falstone Burn offers walkers of all abilities the chance to spot a range of wildlife – from kestrels and buzzards to roe deer and red squirrels.

Flagstone walking route and map

Elsdon Burn, Northumberland

Brown hare, Lepus europaeus, head shot of single mammal in grass, Midlands, April, 2011
Look out for little owls and brown hares ©Getty
This family friendly walk on the eastern edge of the national is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and historians alike. Look out for a 12th-centruy church, the Mote hills earthworks and a Northumbrian Pele tower.

Elsdon Burn walking route and map

