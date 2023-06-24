Flanked by characterful mountains and strewn with wooded islands, Derwent Water (or Derwentwater) is one of the Lake District's most beautiful waters. There is no better way to experience the joys of this lake than with a circular walk around its shores.

There are waymarkers throughout the walk, so you should have no problems with navigation.

There are places to get refreshments, as well as ferry pick-up points and bus stops, so you can get back to Keswick if you've done enough walking. The views are wonderful, and there are plenty of things to keep you entertained along the way, including sculptures, a Chinese Bridge, waterfalls and red squirrels.

Derwent Water walk

8.9 miles/14.3km | 5–6 hours | moderate | 122m ascent

1. Keswick Launch

Start at Keswick Launch, just beyond the theatre. It's where the ferry stops at the jetty, and people can hire rowing boats from there.

Follow the waymarked route with Derwent Water on your right, taking in the Ruskin Memorial and the Centenary Sculpture on the shore. This beautifully carved stone marks 100 years of the National Trust.

An early autumn morning at Keswick Launch, the starting point of the walk/Credit: Getty

2. Lodore Falls

The path runs parallel to the road for quite a distance. As you reach Lodore, the route veers away from the waterside and you pass the Lodore Falls Hotel & Spa on your left.

You can take a diversion from here to find Lodore Falls if you want to. The waterfalls can be accessed by walking through the hotel gardens, crossing the footbridge, and entering woodland before ascending to the falls. You can also enjoy refreshments in the hotel.

Divert from the lake shore to see Lodore Falls gushing over mossy rocks/Credit: Getty

3. Chinese Bridge

To pick up the route beyond the Lodore Falls Hotel, continue along the quiet road, past a white house on the right. The road crosses a stream.

Keep walking on the footpath until you see a large farm gate beside a waymarked sign on your right. This points to a gravel path for pedestrians, which takes you over the Chinese Bridge and back to the shore of Derwent Water.

4. Brandelhow Park

Continue to follow the path along the edge of Derwent Water. Part of the route is on wooden walkways. At times, the path veers away from the lake into wooded areas, particularly so after you leave the Brandelhow Park area.

Roughly halfway through the walk, the route rounds the southern end of Derwent Water/Credit: Getty

5. Lingholm Estate

Continue to follow the waymarked route through woodlands until you reach the Lingholm Estate, where you can take a diversion to see the walled garden and enjoy refreshments, if you want to.

6. Nichol End Marina

The final part of the route leads from Lingholm to Nichol End Marina on the shore of Derwent Water, before returning to Keswick, along quiet roads. Unfortunately, the waterside is not accessible on the last part of the route until you get back to Keswick Launch.

The boathouse at Nichol End near the end of the walk/Credit: Getty

Derwent Water map

Derwent Water walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Start at Keswick Launch. Keswick Rugby Club offers all day parking for £4. There are buses to Keswick from Penrith, Carlisle, Windermere, and other destinations across Cumbria.

Terrain

The paths are mixed terrain, with narrow uneven paths in places and some areas that get boggy. The route is not suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

Map

OS Explorer OL4

Eat/drink

The Kitchen Cafe at Lingholm Estate and the Lodore Falls Hotel both offer refreshments.

Stay

Stay at Keswick Caravan and Camping Club Site or Derwentwater Caravan and Camping Club Site near the start of the walk. Lodore Falls Hotel & Spa, or the Derwentwater Hotel offer alternative accommodation.