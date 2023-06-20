Haweswater to High Street walk, Lake District
A 6.2-mile circular walk from the shores of Haweswater to High Street and Mardale Ill Bell in the Far Eastern Fells of the Lake District National Park.
The road alongside Haweswater to the car park feels like a route to isolation and wildness far from the popular spots of Ambleside and Keswick.
However, this area is full of human history just below the surface. Haweswater itself covers the former village of Mardale Green, which was evacuated prior to the valley being turned into a reservoir in the 1930s.
Overlooking the lake is High Street, the highest peak in the Far Eastern Fells. Its summit has been used as a Roman Road, and later as a Racecourse for summer fairs in the Victorian era.
This route links the two features, a 6.2-mile circular walk from the shores of Haweswater to summit of High Street.
Haweswater to High Street walk
6.2 miles/10km | 4.5 hours | challenging | 652m
1. Haweswater
A 1930s Manchester Corporation Water Works footpath sign points the way from the car park (at the southern end of Haweswater). Follow this and when the path divides into three take the footpath to the right, crossing Mardale Brook before following the shore of Haweswater.
The path then strays slightly from the lake with a pine wood to the right.
2. Riggindale Crag
At a dry-stone wall atop the rise, take the path to the left and follow the wall towards Riggindale Crag. This passes Eagle Crag, whose name now seems like a tombstone for the last golden eagles known to have lived in England. The last male died in 2015 after a small group had nested around Riggindale since 1969.
The path is steep and requires a slight scramble to reach the top of High Street.
3. High Street
The area between here and Martindale is home to one of the oldest red deer herds in the UK. They are particularly impressive to see at this time of year in the midst of their rutting season.
At top High Street, join the bridleway on the far west side of the wall; follow it left (south) until the path itself crosses the wall (which turns a corner).
4. Mardale Ill Bell
From the wall, turn left and follow the path in an easterly direction. The track is grassy and may be difficult to follow in poor visibility, so good navigation skills may be required.
Continue along the path as it skirts Mardale Ill Bell, before dropping to the Nan Bield Pass, notable for its stone shelter.
5. Small Water
Take a left and follow the pathway down to Small Water. Follow the path and cross the stream at the stepping stones. Continue down the track back to the car park.
Haweswater to High Street map
Haweswater to High Street walking route and map
Useful information
Starting Point
Free parking at the Mardale Head Car Park, CA10 2RP
Terrain
Challenging in places with steep climbs and descents. Good navigation skills required on the peaks in bad conditions as paths may be difficult to follow.
Map
OS Explorer OL5
Eat/Drink
The Haweswater Hotel is a beautiful example of art deco design and would make a decadent stop after walking.
Authors
Christopher Ridout is a walker and writer with a keen interest in history and mythology.
