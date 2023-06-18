Starting at Wasdale Head, under the shadow of Scafell Pike, this classic Lake District ridge walk loops the remote, bowl-like valley of Mosedale via a series of iconic peaks.

The walk ticks off five must-climb mountains – Pillar, Scoat Fell, Steeple, Red Pike and Yewbarrow – and serves up stunning views of others including the Scafell Massif and Great Gable. It’s a rough and rugged hike, with steep ascents and a touch of scrambling. It’ll test your legs and fitness, but it’s well worth the graft – particularly if you end with a pint and some pub grub at the charming Wasdale Head Inn.

Mosedale Horseshoe

10.7 miles / 17.2km | 7-8 hours | challenging | 1,400m ascent

1. Wasdale Head Inn

Head north to Wasdale Head Inn. Pass the pub, veer left and take the path to the right of Mosedale Beck. Fork left at Fogmire Beck and head north-west following Mosedale Beck, continuing deep into Mosedale Valley.

Beyond a cairn, fork right and take Black Sail Pass north to Gatherstone Beck. Veer left across the beck before climbing the zig-zagging Black Sail Pass path. Veer north-east and east to the col.

2. Looking Stead

Beyond a large cairn, turn left and follow the old metal fence posts north-west. Pass to the left of a small tarn and follow the path.

Traverse west, bypassing south of Looking Stead, and arrive at the base of Pillar's eastern ridge. Ascend steeply west over craggy ground. Veer north-west and west again, following the clear path to Pillar’s summit.

3. Wind Gap

Turn left and descend steep, rocky slopes south-west to Wind Gap. Climb south-west, over jumbled boulders past Black Crag. Head west over the wide, grassy col before climbing south-west towards Scoat Fell.

Scramble over a boulder field, go through a gap in the wall, and follow the wall west. Reach Scoat Fell’s summit (a small cairn atop a wall). Follow the wall west again, pass a large cairn and veer right towards Steeple. Descend a narrow path to a col before climbing easily to the summit.

The view from Scoat Fell towards Pillar/Credit: Getty

4. Red Pike

Retrace your steps to the main ridge. Cross a wall gap and head south-east on the pathless slopes to the col between Scoat Fell and Red Pike.

Climb steadily south-east to Red Pike. Descend south, south-east and east to Dore Head. The crags ahead look daunting, but a narrow trod guides the way. There are a few short gullies and rocky steps to negotiate, so scrambling confidence is essential. Emerge at Yewbarrow's broad plateau. Pass the northern top and continue south to true summit.

5. Great Door

Descend south. Pass a small cairn at the nose of ridge and continue south towards Great Door. Just before the craggy humps at the ridge’s southern tip (NY170077), veer right on a path that bypasses more difficult terrain and descends south-west. The going is steep and rocky, following a gully for a while, but the path guides you safely down.

Veer left to a wall and cross the ladder stile. Turn right and follow the wall south-west to Over Beck and down to the road. Turn left and walk north-east back to the car park.

Mosedale Horseshoe map

Mosedale Horseshoe walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

You can park for free at the ‘village green’ car park in Wasdale Head (NY186085, CA20 1EX). On summer weekends, a park and ride shuttle-bus is available from Gosforth and Nether Wasdale.

Terrain

A tough mountain walk with steep and rocky ground, boulder fields and sections of scrambling on Yewbarrow. Good navigation skills required.

Map

OS Explorer OL4 and OL6

Eat/drink

Ritson’s Bar at the Wasdale Head Inn is perfectly located for a post-hike meal.

The Strands Inn in Nether Wasdale is a good pub too strands-brewery.co.uk

Stay

The Wasdale Head Inn has en-suite rooms, self-catering apartments and a campsite.

The National Trust’s Wasdale Campsite has an idyllic location too nationaltrust.org.uk