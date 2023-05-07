Walk along the beach from Waxham to neighbouring Sea Palling, a classic little seaside village, with ice creams, chips, amusement arcades and more. Enjoy a swim at the sandy horseshoe bay – which you will often share with seals – then return to Waxham via the Norfolk Coast Path, tucking yourself in next to the sand dunes.

You can see the conservation work undertaken on this stretch of coast, including the creation of nine barrier reefs just offshore to slow down coastal erosion, which is a real challenge in this part of East Anglia. And you’ll enjoy wide, open and uninterrupted views of both the coast and countryside.

Sea Palling to Waxham walk

2.3 miles/3.7km | 1.5 hours | easy | 32m ascent

1. Waxham

Park in Waxham, a tiny flint village with the 14th-century St John’s Church and the 16th-century thatched Great Barn, home to The Dunes café, great for pre or post-walk refreshment.

Follow the Norfolk Coast Path fingerpost sign onto a sandy path, and continue up and over the dunes to the unspoilt beach where you turn left.

2. Norfolk coast

Walk along the beach, backed by concrete walls and granite boulders, for about a mile until you reach Sea Palling. You can continue on a bit further if you want a longer walk, but do stop here for a dip. It has a dog-free section in the summer and has been awarded Blue Flag status.

3. Sea Palling

After a swim, walk into the village, maybe for a hot doughnut, passing the volunteer lifeboat station on your left.

Continue straight through the village on Beach Road for about 100m, then turn left on the Norfolk Coast Path, back towards Waxham.

4. Great Barn

Follow the coastal path to Waxham, with high sand dunes on your left. The track passes several beach chalets, in various states of repair, with farmland to the right. Expect butterflies, whispering marram grass, seasonal wildflowers and the chance to see plenty of coastal birds, such as little terns.

You soon rejoin the sandy path where you started – and you should make time to see both the church and Great Barn.

Useful information

Starting point

You can park for free in Waxham, NR12 0DY, on Church Road, but do respect the locals.

Terrain

It's a lovely, easy family walk, with a long sandy stretch.

Map

OS Explorer OL40

Eat and drink

Try Reefs Bar in Sea Palling which offers a bit of everything, including a carvery on Sundays. It is dog and child friendly.

Stay

Dairy Barns at nearby Hickling offers B&B and self catering cottages.